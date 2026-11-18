On 14 August 2026, fishing communities from the Wild Coast in South Africa did what three decades of UN climate summits have struggled to do. They held an oil company accountable. Not a small one, either.

Shell, one of the biggest oil firms in the world, and its partner Impact Africa held a right to explore for oil and gas off South Africa’s Eastern Cape coast, and planned seismic blasting (air guns firing blasts of sound into the sea every 10 seconds for four to five months) in the waters these communities rely on for their livelihoods.

Fishers from villages like Kei Mouth fought back, and took Shell and its partners before 19 judges in three courts and won, in what is now a landmark for climate litigation. It was the first time a top court in Africa cited the International Court of Justice’s 2025 finding that governments have a legal duty to prevent climate harm. Less talked about, however, are the tactics Shell used to fight that legal battle.

How Big Oil fights back

In 2022, the Eastern Cape Division of the High Court in Makhanda set aside Shell’s exploration right because the communities had never been properly consulted. In turn, Shell appealed. Alongside the appeal, it applied to renew the very right a court had just found unlawful – all without the communities knowing. South Africa’s Supreme Court of Appeal agreed the right was unlawful but still kept it alive.

It took the Constitutional Court to end it, warning that anything else would “allow financial investment to outweigh grave constitutional violations”. All the communities ever asked for was to be consulted, but achieving that took nearly five years of long and painful litigation.

That is what it looks like when the law becomes a weapon.

An oil behemoth like Shell does not need to win every round of a legal process. It just needs justice to be slow and the hands that are meant to deliver it to be tied up. So it appeals, then reapplies through the back door, muddying up the proceedings until the wheels of justice barely turn.

Every month in court costs a fishing village money it does not have and time its people should be spending at sea and making a living. For Shell, the legal costs are nothing more than a line item. Most communities never start that fight. And the ones who do decide enter the fray, determined to protect their livelihoods, have to outlast a company that can afford to bring all the legal weapons at its disposal to the table.

At COP31 in Antalya, Turkey, UN Secretary-General António Guterres urged governments to “move from discussing the transition to organising it”. The fossil fuel industry is already organising, in courtrooms and parliaments, to make climate action legally risky for anyone who tries it, whether that’s a fishing village or an environment ministry.

African governments should take Guterres at his word and organise too, starting with protecting the communities who take on these fights in court.

Lawfare: What is it, and who is really behind it?

Communities who enter the fight and take perpetrators to court are labelled as “anti-development”, and their cases are written off as lawfare. The word deserves a pause and a proper definition. Lawfare is the use of legal process as a weapon: case after case, appeal after appeal, filed not to settle a real legal query but to exhaust the other side until it gives up.

Climate groups get hit with the label whenever a court challenge delays a fossil fuel project. On the day of the Wild Coast ruling, the African Energy Chamber blamed “a growing pattern of lawfare by Western-funded NGOs”. Back in 2021, South African Minister of Mineral Resources and Petroleum Gwede Mantashe called the objections to Shell’s survey “apartheid and colonialism of a special type”.

The label works because it flips the conversation. Instead of asking whether the law was followed, it asks who is standing in the way of jobs and investment, and it casts communities as the obstacle.

However, the record points to a different villain. Every South African court that heard the Wild Coast case found that the exploration right had been granted unlawfully. A challenge that wins at every level of litigation is not “lawfare”. It is the law simply being enforced.

The side that dragged out the litigation – appealing, appealing again and reapplying after a court had ruled against it – was Shell. The law is meant to make everyone equal before it, and to give the most vulnerable a transparent platform to challenge the most powerful. Big oil and the wider extractive industry are turning it into an instrument for suppressing the people who challenge them.

That is a regressive use of the law, and it manifests itself in several ways.

The legal weapons of warfare

The bluntest example of this is the Slapp suit, short for strategic litigation against public participation: a case filed to exhaust critics of time and money until they eventually go quiet. In South Africa, Australian mining companies and their executives sued environmental lawyers and activists for defamation, claiming more than R140-million over their criticism of the companies’ mineral sands projects.

The activists argued the suits were never about repairing a reputation but about making it too costly to speak, and acted as warning to anyone else who felt tempted to do the same. In 2022, South Africa’s Constitutional Court recognised a Slapp defence: a group sued this way can ask the court to throw the case out as an abuse of process, because it was brought to silence them rather than to right a genuine wrong.

But the continent still has no law written to stop these suits, so every defendant has to fight for that protection case by case.

And when communities win court cases anyway, the industry goes to Parliament and asks for a liability shield, a law that stops fossil fuel firms and other big polluters from being sued over the climate damage they cause.

In August, New Zealand passed one, barring civil claims against companies for climate harm caused by their emissions. It killed Māori leader Mike Smith’s case against dairy giant Fonterra and other big emitters, which the Supreme Court had cleared for trial. The companies he was suing had lobbied for exactly that.

In the US, Tennessee, Utah, Iowa and Louisiana have passed similar shields for fossil fuel firms, and Republicans introduced a bill in April to do the same nationally. Africa should make sure it doesn’t follow suit.

Sharpest legal weapon

The sharpest legal weapon extractors use is one most people have never heard of. Investor-state dispute settlement sits inside investment treaties and oil and gas contracts. If a government changes a rule or cancels a licence, to protect a coastline, for example, and that dents a foreign company’s expected profits, the company can by-pass the country’s domestic courts.

It takes the government before a private panel of arbitrators instead and claims money for profits it never made. When former US president Joe Biden cancelled the Keystone XL pipeline permit, its owner went after $15-billion. The claim was eventually thrown out in 2024, but on a technicality, not on principle.

Fossil fuel firms are the system’s heaviest users, bringing almost a fifth of all known investor-state dispute settlement cases, and their average award is more than US$600-million, nearly five times what other sectors get.

African states are a growing target: The International Centre for Investment Dispute Settlement, the World Bank’s arbitration centre, registered a record 15 cases against sub-Saharan governments in 2025, most of them over licences and resource contracts.

Mozambique is an example of what this weaponisation does to a poor country. Its fossil fuel contracts expose it to an estimated $29-billion in potential claims, close to 10 years of its social spending, in a country already struggling to pay for climate disasters.

So, a state can act on the International Court of Justice’s 2025 opinion that governments have a legal duty to prevent climate harm, as the UN General Assembly urged in May, start cutting back on fossil fuels – and still end up paying the cost of compliance in billions of dollars.

A clear and worrying picture

All these examples piece together a clear and worrying picture. The courthouse door opens wide for oil companies and keeps closing on the communities who challenge them.

African governments in Antalya this week are not powerless. Of all these weapons, investor-state dispute settlement is the one they can take away themselves, because they are the ones who sign it. Leave these settlements out of every new fossil fuel contract and investment treaty, and start renegotiating or leaving the ones already in force.

European countries have already moved to limit their own exposure, so this is hardly a radical move. Disputes over African land and sea belong in African courts, where a fisher and an oil company stand before the same judge.

Sazise Pekayo, a Kei Mouth fisher in South Africa and one of the applicants, said after the ruling that coastal communities had not known they could challenge the government until they started working with lawyers. They found that power in a courtroom.

The next community that sees an oil ship off its coast should be able to use it too, without its government owing an oil company billions for complying with the law. DM