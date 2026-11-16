While negotiations on how nations respond to climate change happen behind closed doors during COP31, the people’s climate summit is fertile ground for activists and civil society organisations to ensure that demands not aired during formal negotiations reach the world on the streets.

Activist from 350.org participate in the People’s Climate Summit protest in Antalya, Turkey, on 14 November 2026. (Photo: Lerato Mutsila)

On Saturday, 14 November, thousands of environmental civil society organisations braved the rain and took to the streets of Antalya, Turkey, to call for climate justice. The calls ranged from demands to phase out fossil fuels to calls on the countries and industries that pollute the most to make larger contributions to climate finance, and everything in between.

What stood out was the call for financial institutions that bankroll oil and gas projects to be held accountable for contributing to the climate crisis.

An activist at the People’s Climate Summit protest in Antalya, Turkey, on 14 November, 2026. The activists alled for grant-based funding, renewables without fossil-fuel loopholes and removing industry lobbyists from COP negotiations. (Photo: Lerato Mutsila)

In particular, activists from Uganda, Tanzania and South Africa fiercely opposed the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (Eacop), and financial institutions like Standard Bank for bankrolling the displacement of fence-line communities.

Oil pipeline and big finance called out

Eacop is a pipeline that, once completed, will transport oil produced from Uganda’s Lake Albert oilfields to the port of Tanga in Tanzania, where it will then be sold to world markets.

A local resident cycles past an oil drilling rig in Buliisa, Uganda. Activists in Turkey condemned the East African Crude Oil Pipeline, accusing financiers including Standard Bank of enabling displacement and environmental destruction. (Photo: Luke Dray / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Speaking to Daily Maverick during the march, Balach Bakunde from Kikuube District in Uganda where the pipeline starts, said Eacop was a destructive imposition that disregarded human rights and cultural values.

Bakunde said he had witnessed the displacement of thousands of people and the degradation of his local environment as a result of the pipeline.

Speaking on behalf of affected residents whose voices could not be heard in Antalya, Bakunde said: “Projects like [Eacop], which is a neocolonial project, should stop. And the financial institutions involved, they should be held accountable for the challenges, for the impacts that we are experiencing within our communities.”

Zaki Mamdoo, campaign coordinator of the StopEacop coalition, emphasised the massive scale of the pipeline running through Uganda and Tanzania. Eacop threatens severe ecological and biodiversity loss, is projected to generate 375 million metric tons of carbon emissions, and has caused the physical and economic displacement of more than 100,000 people.

Zaki Mamdoo, StopEacop coalition campaign coordinator, called out financial institutions at the People’s Climate Summit protest in Antalya on 14 November 2026. (Photo: Lerato Mutsila)

Mamdoo pointed out that mega-projects like Eacop, alongside gas fields in Mozambique and oil proliferation in Nigeria, were only made possible by an alliance between fossil fuel companies, state governments and financial institutions, specifically naming South Africa’s Standard Bank alongside big commercial and development banks.

While banks hid behind inadequate “due diligence” and claimed to support development, Mamdoo argued that accountability must be brought directly to the financiers.

“What makes a project like Eacop possible to begin with is the unholy alliance between the industrial capitalists, the likes of Total and the fossil fuel industry, and the financial capitalists, the likes of Standard Bank and the big commercial banks... Because the bankers are the ones who make projects like this possible,” Mamdoo said.

Grassroots demands vs closed-door negotiations

As the climate talks reach the midpoint, activists have highlighted the divide between the urgent survival needs of frontline communities and the watered-down compromises emerging from the COP31 negotiating rooms.





Voices from East Africa, South Asia, and Southeast Asia

The call for systemic change resonated across regions, uniting movements against extraction, debt and geopolitical exploitation.

Activists at the People’s Climate Summit dismissed the closed-door diplomacy at COP31 as ‘pretence’ and urged grassroots movements to build power beyond the summit. (Photo: Lerato Mutsila)

Rukiya Khamis, the Kenya-based programme manager for 350.org East Africa, said civil society had three non-negotiables. They wanted grant-based climate finance rather than debt-inducing loans, full commitment to renewables without fossil-fuel loopholes, and the removal of industry lobbyists from negotiations. While noting encouraging leadership from African nations like Ethiopia, which will host the upcoming COP32 in 2027, and small island states like Seychelles, she warned against blockers pushing “dangerous distractions” like nuclear energy and stressed the need for strong leadership as UN Secretary-General António Guterres approaches his final COP.

Rukiya Khamis, 350.org’s East African programme manager, in Antalya on 14 November 2026. (Photo: Lerato Mutsila)

“There’s a lot of infiltration of fossil fuel pollution in the negotiating space and in the climate space. And we need prioritisation of climate defenders and people working in the climate space more than fossil fuel lobbyists in this space,” Khamis said.

Prayash Adhikari, from the People’s Movement for Climate Justice Nepal, told Daily Maverick that climate impacts had already pushed communities past the limits of adaptation.

Prayash Adhikari from the People’s Movement for Climate Justice Nepal in Antalya on 14 November 2026. (Photo: Lerato Mutsila)

Recalling the multibillion-dollar devastation and thousands of lives lost after the glacial collapse in Nepal, Adhikari said small economies could not bear the cost of a crisis rooted in developed nations’ “colonial, extractive and capitalist systems”.

He condemned COP31 party negotiators for failing to place the threats facing mountain ecosystems on the main agenda

“Right now the world has crossed the limit from where it can protect people from the climate... our communities are losing their lives, livelihoods, people are dying. So it has exceeded the level of adaptation,” Adhikari said.

Rae Junsay of People’s Rising for Climate Justice in the Philippines connected the environmental crisis to global militarism and resource extraction. Calling for protection “from our mountains to our seas” against ongoing global wars and extraction, Junsay demanded an end to Global North domination – specifically calling out the United States – to build a future that was pro-people and pro-planet.

Rae Junsay, far right, of People’s Rising for Climate Justice in the Philippines leads a protest at the People’s Climate Summit on 14 November 2026. (Photo: Lerato Mutsila)

“We’re calling for an end to the imperialist wars. We’re calling out imperialist countries such as the United States to stop controlling countries in the Global South and to stop the wars, and to fight for a future that is pro-people and pro-planet.” Junsay said.

Beyond the negotiating rooms

For the activists gathered in Antalya, the gap between what is demanded on the ground and the political battles playing out during the negotiations confirms that real justice will not be handed down by state actors or corporate-backed summits.

Protesters erect a golden statue of US President Donald Trump during the People’s Climate Summit in Antalya on 14 November 2026. (Photo: Lerato Mutsila)

Bakunde said years of government “pretence” at previous climate talks had failed to translate into tangible protection for affected communities. Echoing this, Mamdoo stressed that because climate collapse was a matter of life and death, working-class and frontline peoples must build collective power outside the formal process.

“The pursuit of capital accumulation does not align with the pursuit of justice... For us, the question of climate collapse is a question of life and death. And so we have no choice but to all organise to fight and in the process develop and learn the skills, get the confidence, the capacity to be able to imagine a new world, to be able to fight for that new world, and subsequently to be able to govern it ourselves,” Mamdoo said. DM