I want to congratulate all political parties who have made it into municipal councils in the Western Cape.

But the real hard work began the moment the polls were declared free and fair.

Last month, I wrote about the importance of these elections: how they represented a chance to turn back the chaos that threatens so many of our municipalities; how they would shape the day-to-day reality of our lived experience for years to come; and how they represented a chance for democracy to continue to take its course, and for the rejection of all that was failing in municipal governance.

Too often we have seen municipalities governed for party and personal gain rather than the good of residents. We have witnessed the consequences of this narrow-mindedness and, quite frankly, avarice in some Western Cape municipalities. It is something that – on personal as well as political and professional levels – angers me deeply.

Happily, though, democracy’s accountability mechanisms largely seem to have worked. Where there were collapses in even the most basic of services, voters punished those responsible. Despite a worryingly low turnout, those voters who did show up have done their job. Now it is up to us.

Priorities

The message from voters is clear: leaders cannot be allowed to take for granted the will of the electorate, and councils must prioritise capability and competency over party loyalty. Regardless of political affiliation or which party residents supported, their expectations remain the same: elected representatives must work collectively to improve the lives of the communities they serve.

There can be no more important priority than delivering quality basic services and creating an enabling environment for economic growth and job creation. Ultimately, it is not political point-scoring that matters, but tangible improvements in the lives of the people we serve.

These elections were monumental in many ways.

While the national voter turnout of 52% is still worryingly low, it does represent an increase in participation compared with the 2021 polls. What is clear is that more voters are determined to have their voices heard through the ballot box.

The endorsement voters have given parties should not be taken lightly. If anything, it should spur our municipalities to double down to keep driving growth and jobs, no matter which party governs which municipality.

Governing is a massive responsibility, and one which was never meant to be easy. To some extent, taking on public office should mean the sacrifice of many other areas of one’s life. It can be isolating, and it can be overwhelming. But if one focuses on the residents one serves, and is surrounded by people who share that same commitment to service, the task becomes deeply satisfying.

Even while coalition talks continue, local governments must uphold their responsibility to the residents of the province. Politics cannot be allowed to derail the critical job of delivering services to our residents.

Our residents come first.

Squabbles will not take our municipalities and province forward.

And we do not have the luxury of time to spend fighting.

What we need now is servant leadership. The contestation of the electoral period is done, and the ego and power of that period must be laid to rest. Our leaders have had their moments in the spotlight. What all elected leaders must do now is to humbly and maturely retreat into the difficult work of government that slowly but inevitably brings about real change.

Government does not happen on social media or in press releases; instead it should be the product of steady work behind the scenes.

Now is not the time for grandstanding or ego. Now is the time for clean audits, smart budgets, efficient delivery, investment and growth, and a deliberate effort to switch the tracks from chaos to prosperity.

The chaos I spoke of in my previous piece is still a threat. Defeating it will take maturity, discipline and selflessness.

Now is not the time for personality politics. Now is the time for serious people. DM