R30 a litre — the fuel shock South Africans cannot afford

South Africa’s breach of the R30-a-litre petrol mark is more than another painful adjustment at the pumps. It is an affordability shock that will erode household incomes, squeeze businesses and weaken an already fragile recovery.

From 7 October, the price of inland 95-octane petrol will rise by R3.33 to R30.25 a litre, while the cost of 93-octane petrol will increase by R3.12 to R29.88. Filling a 50-litre tank with 95-octane petrol will cost about R166.50 more. But the burden will not stop with motorists: it will travel through every road-dependent supply chain and reappear in taxi fares, grocery bills, school transport, delivery charges and the cost of keeping a small business open.

The timing could scarcely be worse. The South African Reserve Bank’s September rate increase lifted the policy rate to 7.25% and prime to 10.75%, making mortgages, vehicle finance and other credit more expensive. Households must now absorb a fuel shock with less disposable income, forcing many to cut spending on food, electricity, education and healthcare.

Lower-income families will be hit hardest because transport and food consume a larger share of their earnings. The R3.58-a-litre increase in illuminating paraffin will deepen the pressure on some of the country’s most vulnerable households. This is not inflation confined to the forecourt; it is a direct reduction in living standards.

Businesses are being squeezed from both sides. Hauliers, farmers, manufacturers, retailers and service providers must finance their operations at higher interest rates while paying more to move workers, inputs and goods. A truck consuming 4,000 litres of diesel a month could incur more than R12,000 in additional monthly fuel costs, depending on the grade.

Larger companies may find efficiencies or negotiate better terms; small firms have far less room to manoeuvre. They must raise prices and risk losing customers, absorb the increase and sacrifice already-thin margins, or defer hiring and investment. In every scenario, consumers ultimately pay through higher prices, weaker job creation or reduced access to goods and services.

Geopolitical risk

The immediate trigger is a global energy market reshaped by geopolitical risk. Before Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, oil prices were volatile, but trade routes were less fragmented, and sanctions had not forced a costly reordering of supply. Since then, wars, refinery disruptions and shipping risks have repeatedly added a geopolitical premium to energy prices.

The latest Middle East escalation has again pushed Brent crude above $100 a barrel. Because South Africa imports crude oil and refined products, these shocks feed rapidly into the Basic Fuel Price. The rand’s resilience has offered some protection, but not enough to offset the surge in international product prices. South Africans are therefore paying not only for fuel, but also for global insecurity.

Comparisons with neighbouring countries expose an uncomfortable policy truth. Botswana, Lesotho and Eswatini source much of their fuel through South African refining, storage, pipeline or road-distribution networks, yet their pump prices can be lower.

Geography alone does not determine the final price. Each government chooses its own mix of taxes, levies, regulated margins, subsidies and price-stabilisation mechanisms. Botswana, for example, has suspended selected levies to cushion consumers from steep increases. Such interventions carry a fiscal cost and cannot be permanent, but they show that governments can decide whether to transmit an external shock immediately or smooth its impact over time.

South Africa likewise retains policy choices. The pump price combines the Basic Fuel Price – driven by international product prices, freight, insurance and the rand-dollar exchange rate – with the General Fuel Levy, Road Accident Fund levy, carbon fuel levy, slate levy, transport costs and regulated wholesale and retail margins.

A credible response

The government cannot control Brent crude or events in the Strait of Hormuz. It can, however, decide how much of an exceptional external shock households and firms should be required to absorb at once. A permanent blanket subsidy would be expensive and poorly targeted.

A more credible response would combine a temporary, time-bound levy reduction funded through spending reprioritisation with targeted assistance for public-transport users, urgent reform of the Road Accident Fund, and a transparent review of regulated margins and the slate mechanism.

The goal should not be to shield the economy from every movement in global oil prices; that would be unaffordable. It should be to prevent an extraordinary global shock from becoming a prolonged domestic cost-of-living crisis.

Over the longer term, reliable rail freight and public transport, greater competition in fuel supply and storage, and investment in electric mobility and locally produced cleaner fuels can reduce South Africa’s exposure.

For now, the government should recognise the urgency of the moment. Asking consumers and businesses to carry the full burden while debt repayments, food bills and operating costs are already rising is not resilience. It is policy passivity, and South Africa can ill afford it. DM