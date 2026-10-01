Mass shootings expose a failure of leadership, intelligence and accountability

The mass shootings within hours of each other over the weekend that left at least 28 people dead in Wedela, Carletonville, and Lwandle, Cape Town, are symptoms of a national disease: the gradual erosion of the state’s ability to anticipate, prevent and respond effectively to violent crime.

As the nation mourns, South Africans are once again confronted with a familiar cycle. Political leaders condemn the violence, the police announce investigations, promises are made, and communities are encouraged to work alongside law enforcement. Yet after every massacre, citizens are left asking the same question: why does the state seem to arrive only after the blood has already been spilt?

The uncomfortable truth is that South Africa’s violent crime crisis is increasingly becoming a failure of leadership, intelligence and accountability rather than simply a problem of criminality.

Following the massacres, President Cyril Ramaphosa again called for an “all hands on deck” approach. While community participation matters, crime prevention remains a constitutional responsibility of the state.

When heavily armed gunmen descend on a tavern, shisanyama or social gathering, ordinary citizens do not become crime fighters. They become victims. No amount of community mobilisation can stop bullets from assault rifles in the hands of determined criminals.

The expectation that residents must compensate for weaknesses in policing, intelligence gathering and law enforcement capacity amounts to an abdication of state responsibility. The more important question is not what happened after the gunmen opened fire. The real question is what happened before the first shot was fired.

Crime Intelligence

This is where the spotlight must turn to Crime Intelligence. The purpose of intelligence-led policing is not to count bodies after a massacre. It is to prevent the massacre from occurring in the first place. Effective policing depends on intelligence systems capable of identifying threats before violence erupts. Mass shootings seldom occur in a vacuum. They are often preceded by warning signs, threats, territorial disputes, retaliatory motives, gang rivalries, extortion, conflicts between organised crime groups, or information circulating within criminal networks.

This raises uncomfortable but necessary questions:

Were there known disputes involving victims or suspects?

Were there previous threats?

Had intelligence structures received information about possible retaliatory attacks or planned violence?

Were known criminal actors operating within the affected communities?

Were risk assessments conducted and operational commanders briefed?

Most importantly, if risks were identified, what action was taken?

If some of the victims were known to criminal groups, connected to organised criminal disputes or identified as vulnerable targets, intelligence structures should have detected elevated risks and acted accordingly. Potential targets and vulnerable locations could have received preventative protection.

The purpose of intelligence is not merely to collect information. It is to transform information into preventative action. Intelligence that does not prevent violence becomes little more than paperwork.

A reactive policing model

South Africans are increasingly witnessing a policing model that appears reactive rather than proactive. Criminals seem capable of identifying targets, planning attacks and evading capture with alarming ease, while law enforcement repeatedly appears on the scene only after lives have been lost.

The state should possess superior intelligence capabilities to criminal networks. Increasingly, the opposite appears true. Criminal groups appear to know where their targets will be, when gatherings will occur and how to execute attacks before disappearing into the shadows. The public is entitled to ask whether Crime Intelligence structures are sufficiently infiltrating criminal networks, analysing threats and converting information into operational interventions.

The consequence is predictable. Crime prevention gives way to crime reaction. For communities, the distinction is crucial. Citizens do not care how efficient an investigation appears after a massacre if the massacre could have been prevented. Families do not measure success by the number of press conferences that follow a tragedy. They measure success by whether their loved ones return home alive.

The failure is not confined to intelligence alone. It reflects a broader leadership crisis within the criminal justice system. Years of commissions of inquiry, oversight reports, and investigations have repeatedly exposed concerns about poor command decisions, political interference, corruption, fragmented intelligence structures, inadequate resource allocation and declining operational discipline. Despite these recurring concerns, accountability remains elusive.

In most professions, repeated failure carries consequences. Public safety should be no exception. South Africa continues to experience staggering levels of violent crime despite repeated assurances that strategies are in place and resources are being deployed. Yet meaningful accountability at senior levels remains rare. Citizens, therefore, have a legitimate right to ask whether those entrusted with public safety are being held to the same standards expected in other sectors of society.

Governance problem

This is not merely a policing problem. It is a governance problem. The latest massacres also reveal a disturbing transformation taking place across South African society. Places once associated with celebration, recreation and social cohesion increasingly become crime scenes. Taverns, restaurants, social gatherings, sporting events and family celebrations now carry a constant undercurrent of risk.

Fear has become normalised. Citizens increasingly assess venues not only for entertainment value but also for escape routes, security presence and possible danger. This represents a profound social loss.

A society in which leisure spaces become sites of mass violence is a society experiencing a crisis of public safety and public confidence. South Africans have grown tired of condolences. They have grown tired of hearing that perpetrators will be brought to book. They have grown tired of promises that lessons will be learned. What they seek is not another statement after a tragedy but meaningful prevention before the next one.

The true measure of policing is not how effectively authorities investigate a massacre. It is whether they possessed the intelligence, leadership and operational capacity to prevent the massacre from occurring in the first place. The blood spilt in Carletonville and Lwandle should force a national conversation about the effectiveness of Crime Intelligence, the accountability of police leadership and the capacity of the state to fulfil its most fundamental obligation: protecting human life.

Until intelligence becomes genuinely proactive, leadership becomes accountable, and prevention takes precedence over crisis management, South Africans will continue to gather at funerals asking the same painful question after every massacre: Why was this not prevented? A state that consistently arrives after the gunshots have stopped is not winning the battle against violent crime. It is merely documenting its failures.

And until that reality changes, the streets of South Africa will continue to tell a story written not only by criminals but also by the failures of those entrusted with stopping them. DM