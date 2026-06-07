How anti-migrant tensions are poisoning our children’s future

South Africa is once again witnessing growing tensions around migration and foreign nationals. Community protests, public demonstrations and heated debates about undocumented migrants are spreading across the country.

While the conversations and contestations on the subject are largely focused on issues like politics, crime, unemployment, pressure on public services and economic frustrations, the implications of these tensions on the wellbeing of children are often ignored.

As adults fight each other in the streets and on social media, children inevitably witness the tensions over the differences. They listen to the language used against others. They observe anger, fear, and sometimes violence. These moments influence how children understand humanity, belonging and safety.

Many children from migrant families now live with uncertainty and fear. Some are afraid that their parents may be arrested, attacked or humiliated. Others fear being bullied at school because of their nationality. Some children carry emotional wounds that adults cannot easily see.

South African children are also affected. When children repeatedly witness and hear messages that blame certain nationalities, they may normalise hatred against such nationalities. They may grow up believing that certain groups of people deserve less compassion, dignity and respect. This is dangerous for the future of our country.

From a social work perspective, this crisis should be treated as more than a political issue. Children don’t grow up in a vacuum; they develop within families, schools, and neighbourhoods. When those spaces are poisoned by fear and hostility, their emotional and psychological development is stunted. If we want to build a peaceful future, we have to start by protecting our children from hate. We must do everything possible to prevent childhood trauma and break the cycle of violence before it takes root.

The government must stop treating these tensions as temporary demonstrations that will disappear. This issue should be treated as a national crisis that requires urgency and direction from the leadership.

South Africans are increasingly frustrated because they feel there is no clear response or long-term strategy from the government on how it intends to manage the issue of undocumented migrants. What makes the situation even more concerning is that this is not a new problem, which means the government should already have a clear intervention plan.

The country cannot afford to wait until the situation escalates further before acting decisively. The government must provide a clear way forward that addresses legitimate community concerns while also protecting human dignity, social cohesion, and the emotional wellbeing of children. Strong leadership is urgently needed if South Africa wishes to prevent these tensions from developing into a much deeper social and humanitarian crisis. DM