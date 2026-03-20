Human Rights Day — Death in a time of Constitutional promise

“We, the people of South Africa,

Recognise the injustices of our past;

Honour those who suffered for justice and freedom in our land;

Respect those who have worked to build and develop our country; and

Believe that South Africa belongs to all who live in it, united in our diversity.”

On the evening of 12 February 2026, as President Cyril Ramaphosa prepared to deliver the State of the Nation Address, highlighting the successes of the past year and aspirations for the next, human rights defender Zweli “Khabazela” Mkhize was shot and killed in the eNkanini commune in Allendale, Gauteng.

Described as an upright and principled man, Zweli was the treasurer of the local Abahlali baseMjondolo branch and was integral to the establishment of the democratic structures of the branch. Despite continuous threats against him, telling him to stop his work “or else”, Zweli continued to organise, driven by a commitment to a greater ideal, for which he died for in the end.

Zweli’s killing was met by an outpouring of support from trade unions and civil society organisations. The loudest absence was from the government. No condemnation. No words of condolence. No public commitment to do better.

Fallen whistleblowers

Zweli is one of many South African human rights defenders who have been killed while fighting to uphold their rights or the rights of others. Too frequently, we hear of activists, whistleblowers, brave individuals who investigate and untangle the deep webs of corruption, being killed. The likes of Muhsin Hendricks (2025), Pamela Mabini (2025), Cloete and Thomas Murray (2023), Lindokuhle Mnguni (2022), Ayanda Ngila (2022), Nokuthula Mabaso (2022), Babita Deokaran (2021), Fikile Ntshangase (2020) and so many others.

For years, civil society has sounded the alarm on the vulnerabilities faced by human rights defenders and the need for their protection. South Africa does not have any policy or law in place to protect human rights defenders such as Zweli.

This is despite the international obligation on states to create a safe and enabling environment for human rights defenders to carry out their work. A human rights defender is anyone who acts to promote their rights or the rights of their community, without detracting from the rights of others.

Across the world, we are seeing authoritarian practices gain traction, placing the security and rights of people at risk. While South Africa has a strong and progressive Constitution, we are not immune to this wave.

We must act to defend and expand the provision of basic rights to all. And we must act to protect those who bravely defend these rights with great personal risk to their lives.

Make no mistake, the threats to, attacks against and killing of human rights defenders serves the dual purpose of silencing the individual and preventing others from speaking up – a chilling effect for the health of any democracy.

Thirtieth anniversary of the Constitution

This year marks 30 years since the adoption of the Constitution. There is so much to celebrate about the adoption of the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, and the new era they represent for South Africans. But there is also much to mourn.

It is a gutting reality that far too many people still lack access to their basic rights. This reality should only renew our resolve to fight for justice, accountability and dignity for all. We should all defend human rights. What better way to “honour those who suffered for justice and freedom in our land”, not just in the struggle against apartheid, but in the ongoing fight for the dream of a South Africa that works for all.

As we take stock on Human Rights Day and remember those who were killed in the 1960 Sharpeville Massacre protesting against the apartheid pass laws, may we also take a moment to think of the human rights defenders who have lost their lives defending our constitutional rights. May we say their names as a prayer, a war cry, in the battle for a South Africa that belongs to all who live in it. DM

Cassandra Dorasamy is a campaigner at Amnesty International South Africa.