Zwelinzima Vavi, the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) president, has called on government and law enforcement agencies to urgently conduct a transparent investigation into the assassination of Abahlali baseMjondolo leader Zweli “Khabazela” Mkhize.

Mkhize was shot and killed while visiting a friend at the eNkanini settlement in Elandale, Gauteng, on Thursday.

Vavi described Mkhize’s killing as a targeted political assassination.

“This is not merely a criminal act. It is an attack on democratic organisation, community leadership and the fundamental right of the working class and the poor to organise and defend their dignity,” Vavi said.

Abahlali baseMjondolo said the police had to ensure that all those responsible, including the masterminds, were brought to justice. It called for the protection of threatened community activists, and for the public to be informed on progress in political assassination cases.

The shackdweller organisation’s deputy president, Mqapheli Bonono, said members were shocked because the murder happened in broad daylight. “We were just talking among ourselves that we have finished a year without anyone being shot and killed in that manner, only to find ourselves in the same situation again,” he said.

Although no leaders had been killed in 2025, the organisation said Mkhize’s death brought to 26 the number of its members killed since 2022.

Bonono said Mkhize was a very sharp person, deeply rooted in his family and committed to issues affecting the community.

In a statement, the shack dwellers’ movement said Mkhize was shot after two men arrived in a Renault vehicle and immediately opened fire.

He was the treasurer of the eNkanini branch and was described as an honest and transparent leader.

Last month, he was part of a delegation that met Human Settlements Minister Thembi Simelane, where there were extensive talks about the future of shack dwellers in the country, Bonono said.

“Khabazela was a very honest and trustworthy leader who was deeply committed to democratic processes and the principles of the movement. He was transparent and had the interests of his community at heart,” the movement said in its statement.

Police ‘unaware’ of shooting

Asked about the incident, Gauteng police spokesperson Mavela Masondo said: “We don’t have such a report from the local police stations.”

Bonono said this was hardly surprising.

“It is unfortunate that police can claim they are not aware of this incident, but to be honest, it is not surprising at all that they do not immediately act and ensure proper follow-up.”

“It has become normal for poor people’s lives not to be valued as much when they pass away,” he said.

Meanwhile, the General Industries Workers Union of South Africa (Giwusa) expressed shock at the assassination, saying Mkhize was the latest casualty in a long list of the movement’s leaders to be silenced by assassins’ bullets.

Among the dead is prominent women’s leader and activist Nokuthula Mabaso, who was shot four times in the back in Cato Manor, eThekwini.

Ayanda Ngila, a 30-year-old activist, was shot and killed while working on the irrigation system in the communal garden. He was hit more than seven times, Daily Maverick reported.

Giwusa President Mametlwe Sebei said the political establishment was responsible for Mkhize’s death.

“Whether they orchestrated it directly or not, they bear full responsibility for creating the conditions in which such assassinations have become commonplace.

“The political establishment is responsible for the horrific conditions in informal settlements across this country – conditions marked by intolerable levels of criminal violence, poverty and abandonment.

The organisation says that punishing poor people who fight for better living conditions has created an atmosphere of persecution, putting activists at greater risk.

“The state’s repeated violent evictions, its refusal to engage meaningfully with organisations of the poor, and its portrayal of these movements as illegitimate have all contributed to making leaders like Khabazela targets,” Sebei said.

Over the years, Abahlali have been at the forefront of advocating for the rights of people living in informal settlements, fighting for better housing, access to basic services and fair treatment.

The organisation has also helped some communities organise and speak out against evictions and corruption. DM