The martyrdom of Charlie Kirk and the heritage of American Christofascism in SA

The dangerous rise of the far right in the US (and beyond)

On 14 September 2025, Rebecca Davis published an analysis on Daily Maverick (“Charlie Kirk may have fans in SA – but his views are inconsequential here”). While her article was contextually accurate – especially when, for example, arguing that “in South Africa, arguments about ‘woke agendas’ are solely the province of the exceptionally privileged and their exceptionally elite institutions” – my biggest concern remains that this underestimated the sizeable followings of right-wing Afrikaner and Christian conservatives – never mind the subsequent resurgence in extremist disinformation, (obviously) amplified by Trump’s Maga regime and its influence on the right-wing digital religious culture, in South Africa. Ever since Donald Trump was elected president, in 2016 and 2024, several studies have documented a strong rise in far-right extremism in the country and beyond.

In 2018, the Center for Strategic and International Studies noted that right-wing extremism more than quadrupled between 2016 and 2017, accompanied by the 43% rise in far-right attacks in Europe. The most notable example of American right-wing extremism is the historic 6 January Capitol attack, documented and analysed as part of a digital project, titled “Uncivil Religion”, between the University of Alabama’s Department of Religious Studies and the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History. Furthermore, Princeton University recorded in a 2022 PNAS study that right-wing extremists are positively linked to violent behaviour. The authors included that past studies in the psychological makeup of conservatives indicate a greater predisposition towards aggression in those considered “far-right”. Statista also noted this, recording that between 2014 and 2023, 76% of all US extremist-related killings were carried out by right-wing extremists.

However, following the aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s death, a day before the 24th anniversary of 9/11, the US Department of Justice deleted a 2024 study on right-wing “domestic terrorism”, by their National Institute of Justice. Despite recording the same concurrent trend, as seen in all other studies. This comprehensive report showed an exponential growth in right-wing domestic violence, over the past two decades (1990 to 2023). This is reflected in several other sources published in Criminology, Criminal Justice, Law & Society (2021), Terrorism and Political Violence (2014), as well as The Conversation (2018) – confirmed and expanded in 2025 – citing statistics by the Anti-Defamation League.

Charlie Kirk as Trump’s Maga youth propagandist

On 4 January 2021, two days before the infamous 6 January insurrection, Kirk boasted on (then) Twitter: “The team at @TrumpStudents & Turning Point Action are… sending 80+ buses full of patriots to DC to fight for this president [Donald Trump].” Thanks to his contributions to the Capitol riots, Kirk became a key Maga figurehead in Trump’s inner circle. He enjoyed considerable influence as the manifestation of The Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025: The Conservative Promise. Owing to his endorsements of election fraud conspiracies, “anti-woke” stances on women, anti-DEI & LGBTQIA+; crusades against “leftist” university education via The Professor Watchlist, promoting traditional (Christian) “nuclear family” values against abortion rights, and pioneering of anti-immigration policies.

The Global Project Against Hate and Extremism criticised Project 2025 as a “920-page blueprint for authoritarianism” and Kirk as a “staunch supporter of Project 2025”, [sic.] reporting that the founder of Turning Point USA (TPUSA) built a conservative empire that grew in revenue from $4.3-million in 2016 to $91.4-million in 2023. Additionally, Robert Draper wrote in the New York Times that Kirk boasted about leading “the youth vote to Trump in the 2024 election”. A feat achieved by Kirk’s incendiary campus (pseudo-)debates, filming him “owning the libs” with bad-faith arguments and disinformation tropes. Thereby transforming him into a champion for Maga conservatism, making Richard Hofstadter’s American anti-intellectualist populism “cool again” to undergraduate university students.

Trump and Kirk: Prophets of Afrikaner Christofascism, disinformation and conspirituality imaginaries

Alas, what about white South Africa? Why is Kirk the “martyr for free speech” and “man of faith” among the Afrikaner far-right? While Trump is seen as the white Christian evangelical’s “reincarnated” “emperor Cyrus in the Biblical book of Ezra”. Afrikaner author Helgard Müller, in his book President Donald J Trump, The Son of Man – The Christ, notes that based on “New Testament prophecies”, Trump’s full name literally means: “The Ruler of the World, graced by Yahweh (the LORD)… the Son of Man… the ‘King of Kings’…[sic.]” There is thus a cultic “apotheosis” of Trump in Afrikaner Christianity, which exceeds mere political admiration. And while there are no recent studies confirming it: this is definitely behind the resurgence of right-wing extremism in South Africa.

Davis identified this, by exposing the right-wing Boeremag’s “Israel Vision” thriving online in 2022; echoed by Ernst Calitz in 2025 on Afrikaner digital echo chambers chasing Trump. Davis and Calitz highlight a trend that I have also identified emerging on social media since 2017. Namely, Afrikaner Christian nationalism (or Christofascism) popularising right-wing hate conspiracies in social media echo chambers. This is exemplified by News24’s exposé of the pseudonymous “X-Boer”, who treasonously exported falsehoods via Elon Musk into Trump’s ears. Along with right-wing Afrikaner Trump loyalists AfriForum and Solidariteit’s Dr Dirk Hermann, Kallie Kriel, Flip Buys and Jaco Kleynhans travelled to the White House on multiple occasions. One instance specifically, with their “Washington Memorandum”, requested Trump’s aid in their crusade against “race laws” of the ANC.

This is alongside Dr Ernst Roets’s misinformation on right-wing podcasts with