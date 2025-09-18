Daily Maverick
US’s Kimmel muzzled while SA’s white right goes full prefect in wake of Charlie Kirk murder

Spurred on by an attempted US right-wing crackdown on Saying Bad Things About Charlie Kirk, South Africa’s self-proclaimed head boy, Ernst Roets, is warning local chatterboxes that he and his crew of library monitors will snitch if free speech gets out of bounds. Indeed, cancel culture — proclaimed dead at Trump’s second inauguration — is now an entrenched part of his presidency, and has advanced deep into the media space. What’s clear is that Kirk’s murder has driven the local white right insane. Can we tempt them back from the brink?
Poplak
Richard Poplak
By Richard Poplak
18 Sep 2025
Captain’s Logorrhea

Hey, here’s a question for you? Why is a largely black nation at the bottom of Africa so obsessed with an American culture war debate-bro personality?

Here’s another question. Is a largely black nation at the bottom of Africa obsessed with an American culture war debate-bro personality? In villages in the Eastern Cape, are folks on the “right” and the “left” locked in vicious gotcha battles over the specifics of Charlie Kirk’s assassination and what it means for free speech in *checks notes* Qunu?

Before we get too far, a public service announcement: Please don’t shoot people! It’s worth noting that South Africans, being of a normal disposition, don’t shoot people over ideas. We shoot people for stuff. This is an important distinction, because it means that ideas haven’t yet become commodified, as they have been in the US. Or they haven’t been completely commodified.

But we’ll get to that in a moment.

So what in the Heil Hitler is going on here? The assassination of Charlie Kirk, a “second son” to President Donald Trump, has apparently shocked the world. That’s probably an overstatement. Kirk was a distinctly American personality, part of a tradition that traces its lineage back to the shock jock revolution in the US during the 80s, when the Reagan administration began deregulating the media space. There is an important precedent for his murder (and it’s not MLK!): Alan Berg, an outspoken lefty DJ killed by Nazi lunatics outside his Denver studio in 1983.

It is thus absurd to call Kirk’s murder unprecedented or some kind of breaking point — indeed, his death is linked to the unending shitstream of Americans’ yapping, which was in turn a direct result of opening the media space. To counter the liberal pablum of CNN on cable, in came the rancid hysteria of Fox News. Howard Stern’s industrial misogyny was countered by Rush Limbaugh’s industrial racism. What was once a great literary culture became an endless stove-top of men yelling. There was no longer a consensus delivered by the three networks because consensus didn’t make enough money. So the pub gobshite — the logorrheic moron perched on a barstool who only shuts up when contending with a mouthful of beer — became the figure presiding over what was left of the culture.

This is often considered “freedom of speech.” Except there’s nothing free about speech in the US. Talk is a business, worth tens of billions of dollars, and it is entirely premised on division. Incessant, unbroken, relentless mouth-flapping, interrupted only by commercial breaks. And gunshots.

Crime scene tape flies in front of a 9/11 memorial following the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University on 11 September. (Photo: Michael Ciaglo / Getty Images)
A Proper Lasching 

Many commentators and historians observed this intellectual and cultural decline with dismay. None was more articulate and forceful than Christopher Lasch, whose seminal text, The Culture of Narcissism, noted that:

“Our growing dependence on technologies no one seems to understand or control has given rise to feelings of powerlessness and victimization. We find it more and more difficult to achieve a sense of continuity, permanence, or connection with the world around us. Relationships with others are notably fragile; goods are made to be used up and discarded; reality is experienced as an unstable environment of flickering images. Everything conspires to encourage escapist solutions to the psychological problems of dependence, separation, and individuation, and to discourage the moral realism that makes it possible for human beings to come to terms with existential constraints on their power and freedom.”

Lasch wrote those words in 1979!!! Matters have grown slightly worse since then. The internet has compounded the fragmentation a thousandfold — and lo!, far from a marketplace of differing ideas, there are only two meals on the menu: “left” and “right”.

These ideological designations are meaningless because their priorities change and switch all the time. (Leftists once burned down Seattle to protest against free trade; now, Trump is a maniac for imposing tariffs.) But there is a list of items in each political tribe from which adherents cannot diverge. Occasionally it’s fun to acknowledge that the other side has a good idea or two. But mostly, it’s war.

Charlie Kirk, just 31 when he was murdered last week, came of age as this new mediascape grew into a vital component of US politics — which is to say, a bloodsport. He was a product of a stultifying liberal campus culture in the process of revising the portrayal of minority populations in history and culture. Professors bearing gothic pronouns and swathed in keffiyehs were once a wacky, entertaining part of campus culture — now, according to Fox News, they are a greater threat to civilisation than Vlad Putin or face-eating spiders. The silliness of campus culture was exploited by youngsters like Kirk, who built brands around “saying the unsayable” — which clearly wasn’t unsayable, and was clearly being said.

Kirk was a trained debater, and his forceful delivery style was monetised into a travelling shtick, which saw him facing off with slack-jawed lefties across carnage-strewn America. No one involved, including Kirk, seemed to have read a book, other than the Bible or, on the other side, an AI summary of Sylvia Plath’s “The Bell Jar”. (As arch liberal bootlicker Ezra Klein commented after Kirk’s murder, “Kirk was practising politics in exactly the right way. He was showing up to campuses and talking with anyone who would talk to him. He was one of the era’s most effective practitioners of persuasion.”)

But there are literally thousands of these sharp-mouthed media-reared kids in the US. Kirk’s “break” came from the fact that his organisation, a conservative campus advocacy group called Turning Point USA, was easily plugged into the Trump machinery. He acted as informal adviser, allegedly advocating for JD Vance’s appointment as vice-president on the 2024 ticket, and was the campaign’s “youth whisperer”, repeatedly reminding his handlers that the kids were not all loony leftists.

Kirk’s murder, at the hands of another of those magical, ideologically amorphous sharpshooters that proliferate at key points in American history, is being pitched as some massive turning point in Western culture. Not to undermine a young man’s death, but as we’ve noted, political actors seem to get killed in the US all the time. Like, all the time. But it’s worth noting that US political factions are differentiated not so much by content, but by style. As the author Omar El Akkad writes, “It is a reminder that, in times like these, one remarkable difference between the modern Western conservative and their liberal counterpart is that the former will gleefully sign their name on the side of the bomb while the latter will just sheepishly initial it.”

(Furthering Kirk’s message of Christly peace, the Israel Defense Forces inscribed his name on a missile meant for the ongoing genocide in Gaza.)

Which is all to say, Charlie Kirk’s content was American liberalism with the mask off, shorn of literary/philosophical pretensions — unfettered. Garbage though it may have been, it was at least a more honest approach, even if it was just more blather, more American savagery splattered onto the porcelain bowl of the planet’s political life, doused with some pro-family, Christian eau de toilet and repackaged for Gen Z.

A man prays prays at the makeshift memorial for Charlie Kirk outside of the headquarters of Turning Point USA on 17 September in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo: Joe Raedle / Getty Images)
Local is Drecker

What could this junk possibly mean for South Africa, whose social media feeds have for days been clogged with Charlie Kirk discourse?

The answer to that question should be obvious: Kirk is an avatar for the ritual imbibing of American culture war shibboleths by what remains of South Africa’s conservative intelligentsia. Once upon a time, South Africa too was a literary culture — black, white and coloured inscribed important work in the national ledger.

No longer.

Now, it’s Podcastville, with a few last operating media outlets floating in the soupy sewage like lone turds. No consensus, no national project, just a big free-for-all based loosely around the race grift.

Charlie Kirk would’ve loved it here.

Or maybe not. As Rebecca Davis has noted in these pages, this ain’t America. Which may not seem like much of an observation, but it counts as one as South Africa’s white right piles into the culture wars like it’s a huge NGK-sponsored kudu braai. To wit: Ernst Roets has threatened to snitch on those who mock Kirk’s death online and to inform their employers of their transgressions. Not so long ago, Roets would have screeched to the moon at this type of speech monitoring.

But being head boy comes with much responsibility.

The truth is that Roets’ grift, along with much of the local white right’s, is to bait their American bro-dudes into granting them negotiating leverage over the current South African government. As grifts go, it’s not a bad one — and to no small extent, it’s worked. But it should be acknowledged that, at this point, Roets and his team of dour, repressed prefects are more American in sensibility than they are South African. Their cultural realm is the political podcast shitiverse where Charlie Kirk “debated” fellow children over trans rights and the viability of black lady judges, and everyone came out looking like a deranged freak.

Ernst Roets (left) and AfriForum boss Kallie Kriel visited The Heritage Centre in the US in May 2018 and discussed issues, including the murder of farmers. (Photo: Ernst Roets on X )
Back in the wokey-woke days, Roets and his brethren insisted that there was no such thing as violent words, the apartheid flag was nothing more than an anodyne piece of cloth, and that the consequences of speech could not be determined by some overarching establishment guided by three humanities profs and a LGBTQ+ NGO.

Now, they want to determine the limits of free speech themselves. They’ve become the pronoun police that was allegedly destroying South Africa. In the US, the Trump administration has exploited Kirk’s death to sanitise the media space for a purely pro-regime line-up of Roets-style Quislings. Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel has been pulled from the air by ABC “indefinitely” — not for mocking Kirk’s murder, we should be clear, but for repeatedly mocking Trump.

America has chosen this path. South Africa has not. We have rugby to watch, a country to fix, an ANC to dispatch into the wilderness, and Woolies plastic packaging to disassemble.

We’re too busy for this crap.

But as the US speed-crawls further into the Dark Ages, we should remind the local white right — we’re not about to follow. We’ll remain a messy, noisy, ungainly, imperfect democracy. And they’re welcome to remain a component within it — but never the head boy. DM

Comments

kanu sukha Sep 19, 2025, 12:58 AM

Appropriately irreverent ! Thanks for including the picture of the two bros (broers?) .. because I thought Khulubuse Z was in a league of his own, around the waist I mean .. until I looked at Kallie K ! Z is going to have competition .

Lawrence Sisitka Sep 19, 2025, 06:28 AM

A slightly complicated (just for a change :)), but useful and insightful analysis of the mindless chaos that US politics has become, and the direction in which the rest of the world is heading fast. I like the 'amorphous ideologies', but ours are probably better defined as incoherent, although there is not too much daylight between them. Thanks Richard.

Daniel Cohen Sep 19, 2025, 07:04 AM

Thank you for the most cuttingly entertaining mix of home truth and satire I've read for some time.

Rama Chandra Sep 19, 2025, 07:22 AM

As someone who travels to a dozen countries or so every year, I am often asked whether I am scared of violence affecting me in South Africa. My answer is yes, a little. I am far more scared of the certainty of American culture violence affecting me, either through blocked travel plans, or US-backed genocide, or US-backed corporate colonial monopolies, or ultra far right Thiel/Musk backed "skinheads" thugs and political agitators in Europe. Why are billionaires increasingly misanthropic?

kanu sukha Sep 19, 2025, 01:58 PM

There was a time, when it was 'acceptable' to be critical/cynical of oligarchs (oilygarchs?) especially of the Russian variety .. but not the current technogarchs! Maybe because they are almost all US based &amp; probably fair skinned to boot, in the 'land of the free', after the genocide of the indigenous. We all have to pay homage to them bros these days. Many of them believe they have the means to escape hell on earth in spaceships when the *hit hits the fan, &amp; humanity is destroyed.

Richard Bryant Sep 19, 2025, 07:31 AM

Thank you Richard. As usual, beautifully written!

Peter Oosthuizen Sep 19, 2025, 07:50 AM

"conservative intelligentsia" - an oxymoron!

Iangabriel Sep 19, 2025, 07:59 AM

great insightful article. More!!! And the photo by Michael Ciaglo reverberates with meaning that will linger long after the current culture war debates.

Sep 19, 2025, 09:05 AM

What a mess - and America is supposed to be the leader of the free world - maybe not!

Rod MacLeod Sep 19, 2025, 09:19 AM

This article (with the usual anti-white sycophantic comments) has plumbed new depths in race baiting. One easily forgets who built this country through effective administration &amp; governance, technological development &amp; industrial growth, agricultural &amp; healthcare advancements, all within a cogent system of Roman Dutch Law. And one forgets easily who has broken that all down in a national socialism frenzy of corruption and incompetence.

alexisschofield Sep 19, 2025, 10:54 AM

Agh shampies

kanu sukha Sep 19, 2025, 02:01 PM

Rod ... for the supreme leader of SA ! Viva. Give the man a 'nobel' prize !

Rod MacLeod Sep 19, 2025, 08:13 PM

I'm surprised (or am I?) that these two sideline comments were not rejected - DM always, when rejecting my comments, asks me to try and think of a response that will help the journalists and other contributors to gain fresh insights and new thoughts on the topic. These two comments are childish and irrelevant.

Timothy Van Blerck Sep 19, 2025, 12:07 PM

for some and at the cost of the majority...same as the other colonies

Beverley Roos-Muller Sep 19, 2025, 01:06 PM

Yes we do seem to have forgotten who 'built' this country. Thousands of black miners working under pitiless and impoverished conditions. Farm labourers controlled by lack of land and the dop system. Railway builders, construction workers, dockers, domestic and yard labourers, road builders and teachers in rondavels with pit toilets...all paid disgustingly lowly wages.

Rod MacLeod Sep 19, 2025, 11:32 PM

So, how come are they not building now?

Beverley Roos-Muller Sep 20, 2025, 12:39 PM

So you still don't understand who still owns the majority of wealth, land and capital in this country? Not to mention generational, and educational enrichment. SA has coped well, considering it's racist history of deliberate deprivation, disempowerment, and how white generational wealth continues to turn out white supremacists. I shall pay you the compliment of not suggesting that you are one. Now, don't let me down with your next post....

D'Esprit Dan Sep 20, 2025, 07:46 AM

Bingo! But don't let reality intrude on self-pity!

Sep 19, 2025, 09:32 AM

Great insight and despite some floweriness, lovely language and sharp analogies. Trump's acolytes in SA unfortunately abound, and it shows in the low levels of intelligence displayed in their commentary. Whither the Afrikaans brigade who repaired to the US for salvation? T'would appear they aren't too happy and long for home braais and house cleaners.

Hilary Morris Sep 19, 2025, 09:50 AM

As always, says it all in a combination of intellect and wit - a great mix. I'm sometimes grateful that there are too few on the lunatic (see Trumpisms are contagious) right to be more than nuisance value. Keep political guns out of it! Wish the same could be said for taxi violence and where people contend for position through the barrel of a gun.

Paddy Ross Sep 19, 2025, 10:31 AM

Sorry to disagree but Poplar's articles have always struck me as spoilt by adolescent crude(unfunny) language which has the effect on me of not increasing my subscription to DM which I would do if I was never to see another Poplak article.

kanu sukha Sep 19, 2025, 02:06 PM

Having nominated a Rod for a 'nobel' prize earlier, here is another nominee. Will they have that many to hand out .. or maybe provide for joint winners ?

Paddy Ross Sep 19, 2025, 07:03 PM

You are welcome to disagree with me, Kanu, but can't we differ in opinions freely.

Rod MacLeod Sep 19, 2025, 08:14 PM

The acceptability of your childish and inane comments by the DM moderators continues to amaze me.

Arved von Oettingen Sep 19, 2025, 10:09 AM

The African Nation may not be obsessed with this "debate-bro personality", but you, Richard, certainly are. A two thousand word diatribe against anyone and everyone with a different view, full of red herrings dating back to 1983, without much more substance than character assassinations and insults! CK's debate is labelled junk and garbage illustrating how little you know about the man and his views. Free speech? Of course preach murder from our political platforms without consequence, Nice?

jcf.7140 Sep 19, 2025, 01:21 PM

And how familiar are you with his views? He mentioned only 2 points I agree with in an hour long interview with Carlson Tucker: societies need to anchor themselves in religion and the family structure - the former probably debatable, the latter less so. But his views regarding some gun deaths as acceptable, empathy as a hateful word, Martin Luther King as a bad person, and that girls should never, ever pay for dinner on a date, are pure nonsense.

Arved von Oettingen Sep 21, 2025, 04:45 PM

I am more familiar with CK's views than you are with "Carlson Tucker" you don't even know his name! As for CK's views we have to agree to disagree and I will not murder you for your disagreement and I trust the same goes for you. CK's assassin, and others, believed it was just to kill CK for his views which is tragic and despicable and should be the main focus at this point, not how good or bad CK was.

kanu sukha Sep 19, 2025, 02:08 PM

What ? Yet another 'nobel prize' nominee ? This is getting ridiculous !

Rod MacLeod Sep 19, 2025, 08:15 PM

? Isn't past your afternoon nap time?

operator . Sep 19, 2025, 11:47 PM

Kanu, I am with you! XD

Gretha Erasmus Sep 19, 2025, 06:01 PM

I really have a problem with DM labelling every person who is upset about Charlie Kirk's assassination far right. Or the white right. Or iterations there of. I had once seen a clip of CK prior to his murder and thought sjoe, that's quite right wing and hectic, but it was a single clip and I never heard him again until he was shot. But, I know a lot of people, not all white and at most centre right, who were upset by this murder by a left winger who wanted to rid the world of a right winger.

graemebirddurban Sep 20, 2025, 07:04 AM

100%! And the duplicitous and genocide enabling Trump administration are attempting to make a martyr of that hate spewing man. All while simultaneously attacking our country simply because he is being influenced by white men like Musk and Roets who are disciples of the same type of race based hate.

D'Esprit Dan Sep 20, 2025, 07:36 AM

A stunning piece, Richard. As for Roets, eish!

hannah allan Sep 20, 2025, 05:59 PM

Superb. Thank you.

Daniel Roux Sep 21, 2025, 07:25 AM

"So the pub gobshite — the logorrheic moron perched on a barstool who only shuts up when contending with a mouthful of beer — became the figure presiding over what was left of the culture." Oh, I love you, Richard Poplak.

Emil Bohme Sep 21, 2025, 07:54 PM

This is utter rubbish! To do character assasination of Charlie Kirk is not going to get you &amp; DM anywhere. Christians is a global religious movement and DOES affect all Christians worldwwide &amp; South Africa. So rather place this article in perspective tone and consult the religious leaders, rather than belittle Christians in this manner. I would be shameful if I were Richard Poplak.

D'Esprit Dan Sep 22, 2025, 02:39 PM

The quote wasn't about Kirk, it was a swipe at every two-bit bore who thinks he's got an audience for shock-jock views.

Leon Dicker Sep 21, 2025, 06:07 PM

A "product of a stultifying liberal campus culture"? There is much about US politics and both the extreme left and right to dislike. But oughtn't even satire to be based on the truth rather than perception? The epithets and characterisations may be convenient, but lazy. Like it not, this is but a choice of ideology: the liberal left narrative. Brainwashing at US universities must be extraordinarily effective; after dropping out within 6 months, a product of the described campus culture?

Sue Grant-Marshall Sep 23, 2025, 07:19 PM

Deeply thoughtful words, expertly put to 'paper' Richard. We need DM's Rebecca, you and the rest of DM's powerful journalists to keep freedom of expression flowing in SA.

Johan Greyling Oct 30, 2025, 08:32 AM

The stupidity of calling people " The Right or the Left" leaves me speechless. Why don't you call it what it is " The Extremists or the Moderates". Extremists whether right or left are exactly the same and feed of each other to be relevant and to hit the headlines by insulting each other. They make up not more than 10% of society. Most people are moderates and see both the good and the bad in people and mostly are the contributors to the well-Being of society in Business, Sport and social.