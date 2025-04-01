Truths assert themselves across markets as economic difficulties bite

Bloodied and bruised, few investors in global equities will mourn the end of the first quarter of 2025. With the US benchmark S&P 500 down 4.6%, it has been the worst three month stretch in three years. Is this just a correction after two years marked by soaring equity valuations? Or is this the start of a longer, more protracted bear market?

To answer that, it is essential to separate meaningful trends from background noise — no easy task in a quarter riddled with volatility. But last week’s broad-based sell-off, which shaved 2% off the S&P 500 in a single session, felt material. It could mark a turning point.

The rout was triggered by the release of US personal consumption expenditure (PCE) data, which raised concerns on several counts. To understand why markets baulked, it helps to distinguish between “hard” and “soft” data. Soft data — typically survey-based measures of sentiment — can be useful leading indicators, hinting at future economic behaviour. But it can also just be wrong. Gauging the mood of a few hundred consumers or business leaders offers, at best, a hazy forecast.

There is an important proviso here — macroeconomic activity, and specifically aggregate demand, is in a sense nothing more than the agglomeration of sentiments. If people feel negative and pessimistic, and start consuming less and saving more, then an economic slowdown can theoretically be a self-fulfilling prophecy. This is what Keynes referred to as animal spirits.

Yet sentiment surveys should be seen as just that, and more importantly should be used to discern direction, rather than absolute levels. The critical indicators are, first, if they are consistently moving in one direction over a series of months or quarters (in this case, down), and second, if they are starting to presage shifts in hard data.

If soft readings worsen but the hard data from the economy stays consistent or even strengthens (as happened during the inflation of 2022) then it is possible the economy will soften, but should not go into reverse; the solid economic fundamentals should pull consumers and managers out of their existential torpor and back to saving and investing.

However, one should then similarly be very wary of when the opposite happens; after a period of consistently poor soft data (as we have seen since late last year) similar trends start to show through in poor “hard” data coming out of the real economy. This can presage a recession and, worryingly, is exactly what was seen on Friday.

The specific data release on Friday was poor on a number of levels. First, it showed that price levels are moving in the wrong direction. Economists have been warning that inflation could, due to US President Donald Trump’s tariffs, remain stickier for longer than had been expected as recently as November when forecasts were for several interest rate cuts through 2025. Friday’s data showed anything but; core personal consumption expenditure rose 2.8%, or 0.4% month on month, the biggest monthly rise since January 2024. This measure of inflation, which is closely watched by the Fed, pushes out the chance of an interest rate cut any time soon, which is much needed for giving some additional impetus to the US consumer, at a point when even high income earning US consumers are starting to feel the pain of high prices.

Front loading purchases

And this leads to the second piece of data that rocked markets. The personal savings rate by US households rose for the second consecutive month to 4.6%. Consumption was up, but by less than anticipated — even though there was a large jump in the consumption of durable goods from the previous month, suggesting some businesses and consumers might be front loading purchases in the expectation of tariffs and higher prices. Higher inflation, higher interest rates, less spending, and more savings: that combination starts to sound an awful lot like stagflation.

This, for markets and the broader economy, could not be worse. The Fed, which prefers personal consumption expenditure to Consumer Price Index as an inflation measure, implied in its last meeting that tariffs could be stagflationary. That looks now like it could well be the case.

But perhaps the most surprising and potentially lasting moves over the past month have been in foreign exchange markets. This columnist has previously warned that the US dollar’s position of unsurpassed supremacy, particularly as a safe haven during times of uncertainty and volatility, could be at risk due to the recklessly self-harming policies of the Trump administration.

Read more: Trump is sowing the seeds of the dollar’s demise

Markets now seem to agree. In a departure from the norm, the dollar failed to rally during the latest equity sell-off. Instead, investors sought shelter in gold, the Japanese yen, and even European stocks — almost anywhere but the US.

The traditional safe haven in times of impending recession, gold has surged to record levels, above $3,000 an ounce. The dollar, in complete contrast to what usually happens in times of uncertainty, has fallen against nearly every major currency, with Bloomberg’s dollar index down almost 3% — its worst start to a year since 2017. Even the South African rand, often a casualty in times of turmoil, has gained nearly 3% against the greenback despite domestic political uncertainty.

Bitcoin, too, has had a torrid start to 2025. Down nearly 25% from January highs, it is back to levels last seen after Trump’s election victory. While it has yet to fully erase its late-2024 rally, a drop below $80,000 could mark a critical level. The narratives that drove Bitcoin — and other speculative bets like Tesla and AI — late last year are rapidly unravelling.

This column has long warned that markets were overextended and that the US economy’s fundamentals did not justify such lofty valuations.

Read more: Strong markets and AI bubble conceal serious structural flaws in America

The reckoning arrived in one brutal quarter. Whether there is more blood to come will depend on whether the economy can regain its steam or continues slowing. While at present all eyes are on Trump’s tariff implementation and the market’s reaction, even more critical will be the next wave of hard economic data. If it confirms a deteriorating outlook with persistent inflation, expectations for global growth could be swiftly downgraded — and equities may still have further to fall. DM

