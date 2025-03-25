Trump is sowing the seeds of the dollar’s demise

Forty years ago, the Plaza Hotel in New York entered financial legend. On 22 September 1985, in what became known as the “Plaza Accords”, the US government persuaded Britain, Japan, Germany and France to jointly devalue the dollar in an attempt to boost the economic competitiveness of the United States. Is this about to happen again, but in Mar-a-Lago, Florida?

According to many financiers and those on the inside of the Trump administration, there is intense speculation that this is exactly what President Donald Trump and his advisers are planning to do later this year at his sprawling Floridian resort. It has even been dubbed the “Mar-a-Lago Accord”.

What would be the point? At the core of the thinking is a paper by Stephan Miran, Trump’s chair of the Council of Economic Advisors. He argues that the flip side of having the global reserve currency – which means you can run budget deficits ad infinitum without worrying about the theoretically limitless demand for Treasury bonds – is a curse. Growing demand for dollars as a reserve asset can only be supplied by persistent US current account deficits.

Contrary to what one might expect, he argues that this actually results in an overvalued dollar, as the demand for those who simply need to hold the dollar as a store of value or indeed a unit of international trade is greater than the equivalent for a non-reserve currency.

The effect of this, according to Miran, is the destruction of the “Main Street” of the US; the squeezing of corporate USA, the outsourcing of manufacturing, the job losses across the Rust Belt. There is an inherent trade-off here; the upside of having the reserve currency, which produces infinite possibilities for cheaper finance and international leverage, is balanced against the social and fundamental costs of a weak manufacturing sector.

And here, as with most things, Trump wants to have his cake and eat it. He wants both to protect domestic manufacturing and maintain the dollar’s global role. The solution mooted is to weaken the dollar, as was done at the Plaza Accords.

US bondholders would be unilaterally forced to swap their short-term Treasury bills into ultra-long-term borrowing, for example, “perpetual” bonds. This would allow the US greater room to pursue its desired combination of loose fiscal and loose monetary policy.

Why would any bondholders accept such a proposal? Which sane investor, holding a risk-free short-term security, would willingly exchange it for an indefinite-term IOU? As with most things Trump-related, this simply comes down to the supposed negotiating strength of the US. The upside of accepting such a proposal would simply be that your nation will be viewed by the US as a friend. If not, you will be seen as a foe.

From the perspective of the New York property tycoon, international finance simply becomes a type of protection racket.

If the cost of underwriting global order over the past 40 years has been an artificially strong dollar, particularly compared with the Chinese yuan, Trump now feels the downside is not worth the upside. America will provide security and guarantee the global order only on its terms, and those terms entail a sharply weaker greenback.

The implications of such a scheme, if enacted, even partly, would be extraordinary, and in several respects contradictory.

First, such interventions in the global FX market are almost unheard of in recent years, especially when it comes to the beacon of a freely traded exchange rate, which is the USD. Second, history suggests that intervention works best with trusted allies, as was the case with the Plaza Accords.

Yet France has already indicated its resistance to such a scheme. China, needless to say, would in all likelihood only be more resistant. Which makes one ask whether Trump’s affinity to Vladimir Putin might not have something to do with an impending attempt to remake the global financial system?

Third, the centrepiece of the Trump administration’s economic policy has until now been tariffs. According to economic textbook theory, tariffs usually strengthen currencies, as they shift demand from imports to domestic goods, weakening the supply of the currency on international markets. This runs directly contrary to any attempt to weaken the dollar.

Finally, there are the known unknowns. Trump strongarming the US’s creditors into “a deal they can’t refuse”, with them landing up with long-dated IOUs in a currency which has just been smashed, would not only in all likelihood lead to a stock market crash and/or recession – such a deal would destroy any remaining trust in the US as a counterparty.

Ironically, such a deal could only hasten other countries to look for viable alternatives to the US dollar as a global reserve currency. One can be certain that central bankers in London, Frankfurt and indeed Beijing are looking on at this with enormous concern and – quite possibly – a degree of opportunism.

Could this self-imposed retreat of the US into global financial isolation come to be the gain of Europe and/or China? Where does this leave BRICS? Could a mid-sized open economy like South Africa, say, simply shift over to a BRICS-led basket of currencies reserve instrument, and accept being the US’s pariah? All things considered, it doesn’t seem as if South Africa has much choice in the matter.

Barry Eichengreen, professor of economics and author of Exorbitant Privilege: The Rise and Fall of the Dollar, has written in the FT: “As historians will tell you, it is the actions of people, not economies or markets in the abstract, that explain how international currencies rise and fall. It was people who took the crucial steps to build the institutions that made the international dollar. And it is people who will ultimately determine whether these same institutions survive or fail.”

Ironically, the actions being taken by this US administration to supposedly cement the role of the US dollar as the world’s reserve currency could be the beginning of the process by which the global economy slowly but steadily moves away from the greenback to an entirely new financial framework. It is far too early to know what that might look like, but the move has begun. DM