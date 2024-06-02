Defend Truth

Democracy 2024 — 15 days to reshape a country

By Ferial Haffajee
02 Jun 2024
Ferial Haffajee is Daily Maverick Associate Editor. In her long and storied career, she has been editor-in-chief of both City Press and Mail & Guardian.

Day One: The centre holds — the Zunami fizzles.

South Africans sent a huge message in how we chose to vote. No single party won a mandate to govern, so the next 15 days will be crucial in shaping our country to benefit its people and return our trust in the political class. South Africa’s political parties have 15 days to negotiate a government, before the National Assembly sits to elect a president.

We will keep a close eye on coalition-making, write a simple daily assessment of our progress, and see if the process benefits the people or the patrons. 

Day One should give you some comfort, although it is early days. On 1 June, former president Jacob Zuma, who has exploded on to the political scene with his MK party, threatened the IEC in unprecedented ways. He wanted a recount or a revote.

On 2 June, the electoral body decided to continue with the final results ceremony, which formally closes Election ’24. The evening ended on a hopeful note for democracy as the IEC chairperson, Mosotho Moepye, presented the results. These results are tectonic for South Africa. The ANC has lost its electoral majority for the first time in 30 years.

The party has been gracious in defeat since the results started clarifying at the IEC results centre at the Gallagher Convention Centre on Thursday, 30 May, the day after the elections. Its chairperson, Gwede Mantashe, has repeatedly said that the election marks a democratic consolidation, while its head of elections, Nomvula Mokonyane, has also repeatedly said that the party will do what is right for South Africa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa reinforced this message when he said that the people’s will was clear, and he accepted the results. He also thanked the IEC with a depth of gratitude that washed away Zuma’s attack. He spoke about finding common ground and doing what was for the greater good of South Africans.

All of that bonhomie can change in the cut and thrust of coalition-making. However, the first day revealed that institutional strength and constitutional democracy are still more robust than the politics of chaos, and we should all work to keep it that way.

For its part, the DA has been pragmatic as the second-largest party, and its announcement on 2 June that it had formed a negotiation team and was formally ending the Multi-Party Charter coalition creates clarity. The party’s team is Helen Zille, Ivan Meyer, Siviwe Gwarube, Alan Winde, Tony Leon and Ryan Coetzee.

It is a strategic and tactical team. Leon has a good rapport across the table with the ANC and the other parties which are likely to form either a government of national unity (GNU) or a grand coalition of the centre that will best serve South Africa.

The police minister, Bheki Cele, also fronted a Natjoints briefing on Day One, during which he clarified that any post-election violence would be dealt with firmly.

All these are necessary signals that institutional democracy is flexing its muscles against agents of chaos and possible insurrection. The democratic media will also have its hands full over the next fortnight to ensure that a massive disinformation drive to prevent a grand coalition or government of national unity does not derail the people’s vote.

On the first day of talks, a democratic spirit won over the Zunami of chaos. However, with agents of State Capture roaming everywhere and still in the governing party, there is a long way to go. See you for Day Two tomorrow. DM

