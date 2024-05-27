Australian-based global miner BHP Billiton’s play to buy Anglo American could signal the demise of what was once the flagship of South African business.

BHP has made it clear that it really wants Anglo’s South American copper assets, while the platinum, diamonds and iron ore would be spun off into new entities, a move which Anglo itself has now proposed.

If the dismemberment of Anglo comes about, should we mourn the death of a good corporate citizen or celebrate the passing of a relic of colonial times?

Writing in Daily Maverick, Taddy Blecher is effusive in his praise for the mining house, for the millions it has ploughed into education and good works in recent years. What he describes is nothing less than a national treasure.

Read more in Daily Maverick: There is more at stake in the Anglo American-BHP debate than meets the eye

“Over the 45 years in this journey that we have had support from Anglo American, we have repeatedly and on multiple occasions witnessed the beating heart and soul of Anglo American, when it comes to the well-being of our communities,” he writes.

Anglo is indelibly a part of South African history, but that is not always a good thing.

Does its role in reaching out to the ANC and smoothing the way to a democratic South Africa mitigate the ruthless exploitation of the migrant labour system, and the poverty wages that the company was built on and that preceded the unionisation of the mines in the 1980s?

It was on the back of this cheap labour model that South Africa industrialised, the JSE boomed and shareholders reaped the dividends.

Shortly after democracy came, the company moved its headquarters from South Africa to London and now has only a secondary listing on the JSE. There are three South Africans on the board of 10 directors who head up the firm – but two of them are non-executive directors.

Blecher’s gratitude is understandable. In August 2023 Anglo donated their old corporate headquarters in inner city Johannesburg to the Maharishi Invincibility Institute (MII), Blecher’s NGO which does incredibly good work helping to educate neglected inner-city youth.

But it is worth reminding readers of another, darker “real and permanent” contribution to society that Anglo was responsible for: the closure of the Rand Daily Mail, an event which, arguably, struck a blow against South African journalism that it has never recovered from.

I was a reporter on the Mail at the time, so while history in South Africa moves on quickly, there are still some of us with long enough memories to recall what happened.

In the 1980s there were two major English-language newspaper groups – South African Associated Newspapers (SAAN) and the Argus Group. Through complex interlinked entities Anglo American effectively controlled both of them. This was thanks to the huge profits the company was able to rake in during the apartheid era, but was unable to move out of the country because of tight exchange control regulations.

Back then, Anglo effectively controlled 40% of the value of companies on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange – everything from breweries to paper mills to newspapers.

Both of Johannesburg’s English-language broadsheets – SAAN’s Rand Daily Mail in the morning and the Argus’ Star in the afternoon – were ultimately owned by the same conglomerate that was referred to as South Africa Inc.

They were both “liberal” newspapers, according to the widest definition, but culturally worlds apart. The Star was our version of the grey lady, solid but safe and stodgy. The Mail was more edgy, the paper of the underdog, but it was also the paper that ambitious young journalists strived to work for.

It had a succession of brilliant editors such as Laurie Gandar, Raymond Louw and Allister Sparks, and a stable of journalists that earned it a reputation as one of the best newspapers in the world.

Closing it down just as the final chapter of apartheid was about to be written was an act of profound corporate short-sightedness.

Its unabashed opposition to the apartheid government, its coverage of the Soweto Uprising of 1976 and, along with the Star, the information scandal that brought down the government of John Vorster, made it the leader in South African journalism.

It also gained a crossover white and black readership at a time when nearly every facet of South African life was racially segregated.

The racial composition of the Mail’s readership was seen as the problem. In the South Africa of the Seventies and Eighties advertising agencies sold to either a white or a black market, and never the twain did meet. The Mail did not fit the prevailing paradigm and suffered accordingly.

Gordon Waddell, the former Scottish international rugby player who had been married to Harry Oppenheimer’s daughter Mary, was the Anglo American director who bears most responsibility for the decision. When asked why they closed the Mail, said: “It’s the bottom line.”

The paper was losing money but not an enormous amount: when 14,000 workers at Vaal Reefs were fired for going on strike the week before the Mail closed, and were bussed back to the homelands, they cost Anglo more in a few days than the Mail lost in a year.

(An agreement between Anglo and Cyril Ramaphosa, then of the National Union of Mineworkers, to take the workers back was the last story written and published in the newspaper).

After the Mail and its sister paper The Sunday Express closed in April 1985, it became clear that it had been carrying an unfair burden in overheads for the entire group that had distorted its bottom line.

Witwatersrand University’s Business School used it as a case study on how SAAN’s allocations to the Mail were grossly miscalculated.

Anglo simply failed to appreciate that a free press is not something that can be bought at the supermarket or a car dealership that can be closed down when it fails to meet its quarterly targets.

“When the paper closed on 30 April 1985, the company’s overdraft was R10-million,” wrote Ray Louw in the publication of the Helen Suzman Foundation. “A month later with no Mail to absorb the wrongly calculated and overestimated costs, the overdraft had soared to R40-million and the company was forced to sell its building and presses to try to remain solvent.”

The closure of the Mail was an occasion for celebration by then President PW Botha who deemed it an example of healthy patriotism. It was not long afterwards that SAAN (the forerunner of Arena Holdings) and Argus (today’s Independent Group) was given a half share in the new pay TV venture, M-Net.

A lot of journalists lost their jobs and South African journalism was made much poorer for it. Some went to work in the alternative press, starting up the Weekly Mail with their retrenchment pay, but many of the most talented left the country.

Ray Louw described the impact of the loss of the Mail decades later as “a still-deteriorating standard of journalism, a reduction in the gathering and dissemination of news on a nationwide basis and the general impoverishment of the public’s right to know”.

What was also lost was a unique bridge between communities, one that could have been especially valuable as the country lurched into the violence and repression of the 1980s.

Read more in Daily Maverick: State of the Media

Closing it down just as the final chapter of apartheid was about to be written was an act of profound corporate short-sightedness.

I don’t know if Anglo acted from malice, though association with such a rabble-rousing rag was a known source of embarrassment to the company’s executives at the Rand Club.

Anglo simply failed to appreciate that a free press is not something that can be bought at the supermarket or a car dealership that can be closed down when it fails to meet its quarterly targets.

I have no idea, if I were a shareholder, what the commercial merits of going with BHP or staying with Anglo are, but I do know that as far as Anglo goes sentiment should not be a factor.

As Gordon Waddell would say, just stick to the bottom line. DM