At the heart of any functioning democracy lies the bedrock principle of transparency and honesty. The electorate relies on accurate information to make informed decisions, and their trust in their elected representatives is paramount to the democratic contract. The erosion of this trust, fuelled by politicians’ deceptive practices, jeopardises the foundation upon which democratic societies rest.

Historically, instances of politicians lying to shield their colleagues from scrutiny have left lasting scars on public perception. Watergate, a watershed moment in American political history, is a poignant example. In the 1970s, the Watergate scandal unfolded, revealing a web of lies, deceit, and a cover-up orchestrated at the highest levels of government. The revelation that President Richard Nixon and his aides had engaged in deceptive practices, including the destruction of evidence, shattered public trust in the presidency and the political establishment.

The consequences of such deceit extend beyond public disillusionment. A culture of normalised dishonesty within political circles can lead to a pervasive environment where unethical behaviour is tolerated and accountability is compromised. If left unchecked, this normalisation may foster an atmosphere where politicians believe they can act with impunity, ultimately undermining the democratic ideals of openness and accountability.

On the other hand, examining the South African political landscape provides a unique perspective on the consequences of political dishonesty. The apartheid era, characterised by institutionalised racial segregation and discrimination, was marked by a lack of transparency and accountability. The government’s dissemination of misleading information and suppression of dissenting voices exemplified the corrosive impact of deception on the democratic ideals that South Africa sought to uphold.

The controversial tenure of former President Jacob Zuma has also brought issues of political dishonesty to the forefront. Allegations of corruption, cronyism, and attempts to shield wrongdoings have contributed to a climate of distrust. The erosion of public confidence in political institutions is palpable, with citizens demanding greater accountability and transparency from their leaders.

When ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula addressed ANC members in Barberton on 7 January 2024, south of Mbombela, he boldly made this public confession:

“In defence of our president, we went to Parliament and opened an ad hoc committee and said a swimming pool is a fire pool”. Simply put, the governing party defended former president Jacob Zuma during the fallout over the controversial upgrades to his Nkandla home in KwaZulu-Natal.

The Nkandla homestead scandal happened between 2009 and 2014 during Zuma’s presidency. Public funds were used to upgrade security features at his private home. Part of the upgrades included building a swimming pool, which the government justified by calling it a “fire pool”, needed for fire safety reasons. This was widely criticised as an improper use of state resources.

One hand washes the other

In 2016, South Africa’s Constitutional Court ruled that Zuma had failed to uphold the Constitution by benefiting unduly from the Nkandla upgrades. He was ordered to repay some of the public funds used. The scandal was seen as a symbol of corruption under Zuma’s administration. It generated much controversy and criticism that the ANC government was abusing state funds for the president’s private home. Mbalula’s admission provided an insider’s confirmation of the ANC’s problematic defence of Zuma throughout the Nkandla scandal.

In South Africa, the normalisation of deceit has manifested in various forms, from the controversial arms deal during the late 1990s to allegations of State Capture.

The perception that politicians are engaged in deceptive practices can lead to declining civic participation, as citizens may feel that their voices are not genuinely heard or that their votes do not carry weight. Perception, a powerful political force, is pivotal in shaping public opinion. When citizens perceive that their elected officials are engaged in dishonest practices, scepticism about the motives of politicians can flourish. This scepticism can manifest as a decline in civic participation, with individuals feeling that their voices are not genuinely heard or that their votes do not carry weight.

Moreover, the fallout from politicians lying to protect each other can create a breeding ground for corruption and abuse of power. Instances where elected officials prioritise loyalty over truth may encourage a culture of impunity, where the fear of consequences diminishes. This toxic environment can lead to a breakdown in the democratic governance framework, with citizens left disillusioned and disengaged.

Rebuilding trust in the aftermath of deception is a challenging endeavour requiring a concerted effort from politicians and the public. Elected officials must prioritise transparency and accountability, demonstrating a commitment to the democratic principles that underpin a healthy society. Simultaneously, citizens play a crucial role in holding their representatives accountable, demanding transparency, and supporting measures reinforcing ethical behaviour.

In conclusion, the practice of politicians lying to protect each other is a clear and present danger to the democratic fabric of society. Trust, the lifeblood of democracy, must be nurtured and protected. Upholding honesty, transparency, and accountability is not just a moral imperative but a necessary step in safeguarding the vitality of democracy for current and future generations. The lessons of history, exemplified by events like Watergate, are stark reminders of the consequences when politicians prioritise loyalty over truth and the importance of vigilance in preserving the democratic ideals that form the backbone of our societies. DM