This festive season, join us in fighting child malnutrition in Nelson Mandela Bay

Earlier this year, Director-General of Health Sandile Buthelezi and the head of the Eastern Cape Department of Health delivered a presentation to the South African Human Rights Commission.

Buthelezi highlighted that, among other issues, it was of great concern that the Nelson Mandela Bay metro, which had not in the past suffered the high levels of severe acute malnutrition that had struck the Eastern Cape’s rural areas, now had among the highest levels of malnutrition in the province.

It's with this foremost in mind that Daily Maverick and SA Harvest will launch the third festive season campaign to relieve hunger in the Eastern Cape. This year, we will focus on three holiday programmes where children can be kept safe and fed, despite the school nutrition programme now being shut down for the year.

You can read about previous years’ campaigns here, here, here and here.

Felicia Hendricks from the Department of Paediatrics at Dora Nginza Hospital coordinates the distribution of buckets, maize and clothes to parents and patients in 2024. (Photo: Donna van der Watt)

We will start in Nelson Mandela Bay but, if we receive enough support, we will extend the holiday programme nationally later in December and January.

Read more: More than two dozen children have starved to death in Nelson Mandela Bay in the past year

Daily Maverick editor-in-chief Jillian Green said proper nutrition is the foundation of a child’s physical and mental wellbeing, and access to it should not stop when schools close for the year.

“It is heartbreaking to see malnutrition rising in Nelson Mandela Bay and elsewhere in our country, but these buckets offer a tangible short-term solution - a veritable lifeline where the alternative is too horrible to contemplate. Daily Maverick readers have, in the past few years, generously helped us feed hundreds of children over the festive period. I have no doubt that they will do so again.”

Ozzy Nel, the CEO of SA Harvest, said: “Every December, the same harsh truth confronts us: hunger doesn’t go on holiday. But neither does humanity. These Buckets of Nutrition are more than food; they are a message to families in Missionvale that they have not been forgotten. When we place a bucket in a caregiver’s hands, we’re saying: ‘Your struggle matters. Your children matter. And we are in this with you.’”

The buckets are more expensive than last year, at R1,000 apiece. Still, they contain significantly more nutritious food products, a few treats and some cleaning materials that will be sufficient to carry families into the new year. Any donation towards a bucket will do; it isn’t necessary to contribute the full amount.

A Bucket of Nutrition contains the following:

10kg maize meal

5kg rice

2kg samp

500g macaroni

500g soup mix (dry)

Tinned beans 2 × 410g

Baked beans

Pilchards 1 × 400g

500g soya mince

400g peanut butter

500g instant milk powder

Tinned mixed veg 2 × 400

1kg potatoes/butternut

1 pack Morvite/FutureLife econ pack

Cooking oil 750ml

Sugar 1kg

Stock cubes 1 × 12-pack

Salt 500g

Soup pack 500g

Mixed sweets value bag 400g

Extra mixed sweets value bag 400g

Family biscuits 1 pack

2 packets of jelly powder

Dishwashing liquid 750ml

Laundry bar 1 bar

1 bottle Jik / detergent (small)

Total estimated cost: R848

Our target this year is 2,000 buckets.

Why holiday programmes?

We have chosen to partner with three organisations that are running holiday programmes or assisting vulnerable children during this time because children are vulnerable when they cannot access school nutrition.

We support community workers who believe that holiday programmes can and will keep our children safe.

Which programmes will we support?

The Missionvale Care Centre, which runs an active holiday programme, Walmer Angels, which feeds children continuously throughout the holidays, and the MTR Smit Children’s Home.

We decided to support the Missionvale programme and the programme at Walmer Angels because the women in both instances are already feeding and supervising children, they understand household dynamics and can accurately determine beneficiaries, they know which families are most vulnerable and they are trusted by the community to ensure safe, dignified, organised distribution.

We will also help the MTR Smit Children’s Home with buckets.

Tanya Eales from the MTR Smit Children’s Home explained that they need some food to send home with vulnerable children in their care. These kids are allowed to go home to their families for the festive season, but then often do not have sufficient access to food over the festive period. The home is trying its best to address this issue.

SA Harvest distributes buckets with Daily Maverick at the Rahima Moosa Mother & Child Hospital in 2024. (Photo: Bheki Simelane)

We need your help

As always, we know that we can, once again, deliver a Christmas miracle to these families in need.

These are the banking details for SA Harvest:

Please use your name, surname and 'DM' as a reference. If you would like to remain anonymous, you need only use 'DM' as a reference.

SA Harvest

Business Platinum Account

Account Number: 62693490478

Branch Code: 255955 (Randpark Ridge)

Swift: FIRNZAJJ

DM