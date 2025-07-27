Daily Maverick
More than two dozen children have starved to death in Nelson Mandela Bay in the past year

Alarmingly, the numbers have almost doubled since 2023, when 14 children under the age of five starved to death in Nelson Mandela Bay.
Treasury Director-General Duncan Pieterse says if the earnings thresholds of parents or caregivers were raised, fewer parents or caregivers would qualify for the child support grant, meaning the grant could be increased. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)
Estelle Ellis
By Estelle Ellis
27 Jul 2025
Twenty-five children under the age of five died of severe acute malnutrition in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro in the past 12 months, and hundreds more had to be treated for less severe conditions triggered by starvation.

Statistics released by the Eastern Cape Department of Health reveal that in the past 12 months, 237 children under five were diagnosed with severe acute malnutrition and 501 with moderately severe and acute malnutrition, with more than 100 children being diagnosed in March alone.

Alarmingly, the numbers have almost doubled since 2023, when 14 children under the age of five starved to death in Nelson Mandela Bay and another 216 new cases of severe acute malnutrition were confirmed over 18 months between 2022 and 2023.

Nelson Mandela Bay is widely regarded as the most prosperous metro in the province. Despite being the largest metro in the province, it has been allocated only R855,283 for its Social Relief of Distress programme by the provincial Department of Social Development. Between August 2024 and March 2025, only 241 food parcels were distributed by the department in the metro.

The Human Sciences Research Council’s National Food and Nutrition Security Survey, which was published last year, showed that in the metro 40% of children were stunted to some degree, with 14% being diagnosed with severe stunting, and 1.5% diagnosed as “wasting”, meaning their weight is lower than average for their height.

According to the survey, 20% of households in the metro were experiencing severe food insecurity.

In September 2024, the Eastern Cape Social Economic Council unpacked a provincial strategy to address hunger in the Eastern Cape.

This followed the release of a report on hunger in the province by the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), which said child malnutrition in the Eastern Cape should be declared a disaster in terms of the Disaster Management Act, compelling the government to intervene immediately and decisively.

It found that a substantial percentage of children in the Eastern Cape were suffering from malnutrition.

The SAHRC suggested that the government should increase the Child Support Grant (it was R480 at the time and is now R520) and extend the school nutrition programme to early childhood development centres.

The Eastern Cape head of the SAHRC, Dr Eileen Carter, said the data that was provided to them had shown that from 2021 to 2022, more than 1,000 children in the province were diagnosed with severe acute malnutrition, and 120 of them had died. The data also showed that 25% of the province’s children were stunted. This has now increased to 40%.

With the automotive sector being the heartbeat of the province’s metros, the Automotive Business Council of SA’s CEO, Mikel Mabasa, this month warned that the Eastern Cape was facing a humanitarian crisis because of high export tariffs imposed by the US that will probably come into effect on Friday. The tariffs have put a potential 100,000 jobs on the line. DM

Ashley Stone Jul 28, 2025, 08:49 AM

Perhaps the local Municipal “leaders” can use their fancy BMW utility X’s to help in the funeral processions. A bit macabre and possibly insensitive on my part but you get the point.

Una West Jul 28, 2025, 09:35 AM

I get your point.

Una West Jul 28, 2025, 09:39 AM

If only murder could be added to charges relating to corruption. The guilty should be made to do grunt work in the communities they are impoverishing as part of their punishment. Pie in the sky I know, but they need to see at ground level where their greed leaves their constituents, maybe they will see the error of their ways unless they are totally de-humanised.

Terril Scott Jul 28, 2025, 12:45 PM

Very sad. Birth control? So easy to make babies and have others pay to raise them. Raising the grant is no solution.

Johndavid Metcalf Jul 28, 2025, 01:34 PM

..And how many others are starving BUT i see we have enough money to start building a bullet-train! this government makes me ill - time for big change!

Jane Hohls Aug 3, 2025, 09:01 PM

Increasing the grant is counter productive. There are currently so many babies with rural family members - mostly the grandmothers - while the grant money stays with the teenager/ schoolchild who birthed the child - for the grant money!? Please go back to providing effective, free birth control - the injection being more effective, and private - than daily pills, or condoms. We also need to emphasize that so many children having children isn't the way to a brighter future.