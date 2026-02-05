Nelson Mandela Bay youngsters take back their streets amid crime and municipal neglect

In Bloemendal, in Gqeberha’s northern areas, where gangs often hold sway and municipal services have all but collapsed, young people are rolling up their sleeves – clearing streets, organising neighbours and rebuilding their communities.

For six years, volunteers behind the grassroots movement Bloemendal My Plek have worked to change their physical environment and the prospects of young people in the community.

Putting words to actions

What began as a small initiative among friends has grown into a community effort built on three pillars: community development, entrepreneurship and environmental development.

Co-founder and Bloemendal resident Serano Vardy said the initiative was started by a group of young friends who wanted to uplift their community.

Volunteers repainted a speed hump to improve road safety in the community. (Photo: Facebook / Bloemendal My Plek)

They began with small projects before shaping a broader vision for rebuilding Bloemendal and creating opportunities for others.

“At first it wasn’t easy, but now, after six years, we can see that because of the hard work of every volunteer, and the support of our community and businesses, we are starting to see real change.”

That change, Vardy said, was visible not only in cleaner streets and new initiatives, but in the morale of residents, particularly young people.

He said, “We consider ourselves a beacon. It makes us proud to see when local schools tell us the programmes give children hope and make them proud of their community. Adults notice too and are positive again.

“Our biggest goal is to see change in Bloemendal, and we strongly believe that we are that difference. We don’t want people to see Bloemendal as a gangster paradise. We want people to come and invest and see the good things here.”

Confronting social challenges

Co-founder Curtley Abrahams does not have to look far to be reminded why the organisation’s work matters.

“It is heartbreaking to see young people who have dropped out of school sitting on street corners doing substances. This is in the morning and again in the afternoon. There are a lot of social issues, drug abuse and crime.”

Abrahams said these problems are compounded by a dire shortage of accessible services and facilities — something that could improve if young people had resources and centres connecting them to opportunities.

In Bloemendal, as in many parts of Nelson Mandela Bay, the electricity supply is precarious, streetlights don’t work, road markings have faded, and potholes are common.

Taking resources to the people

Bloemendal My Plek has taken services directly into communities rather than expecting residents to travel.

“We tap into our skills and social capital to bring resources to our community. We are not static — we move around to reach as many people as possible,” said Abrahams.

They lead initiatives addressing gender-based violence, host open days exposing young people to study and career opportunities, and run a range of other social programs to uplift the community.

A young person from Bloemendal engages with officials from the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality’s metro police during one of Bloemendal My Plek’s open days. (Photo: Facebook / Bloemendal My Plek)

Practical projects are central to the organisation’s work, restoring pride and creating opportunities. Volunteers have cleared illegal dumping sites and helped start small enterprises run by young people, including a barbershop and outlets selling ice cream and milkshakes.

Vardy said, “We strongly believe that we are different from any other organisation – we know the challenges young people face. We know first-hand what we and others in Bloemendal want to improve our circumstances. We grew up here.

A play area in Bloemendal gets a facelift thanks to donations and support from local businesses. (Photo: Facebook / Bloemendal My Plek)

“We want to inspire young people not to hand their lives over to gangs and to show there are other ways to improve their lives.”

Abrahams said some of the most rewarding moments were when former participants returned with stories of progress.

Perhaps most strikingly, even gang members have taken notice.

“We have not experienced pushback from gangs. Some have complimented us, recognising our work to improve communities. I like to think even gang members are optimistic about our efforts to move our community in the right direction.”

Abrahams and Vardy say that for Bloemendal My Plek to continue transforming the community, they need support from people who share their vision. DM