Fourth schoolgirl found murdered in Nelson Mandela Bay

A plume of smoke rose over Bethelsdorp in Nelson Mandela Bay on Thursday after community members set an open field alight following the discovery there of the body of a 12-year-old girl the previous day.

While a group of children fed the flames, the distraught family of Michelle “Nooi” Ambraal met with police detectives at their home just one block away.

At the same time, teachers from Kroneberg Primary School visited the family home, shocked at the violent death of their pupil, who had a severe learning disability.

The police confirmed they are investigating a case of murder. Community members claim that Michelle was also raped, but the police said they could not comment on that until the postmortem report is complete.

Witnesses said Michelle’s body had multiple wounds, a broken leg, and pantyhose was wrapped around her neck.

Bethelsdorp community members set the bushes alight in the field where the body of 12-year-old Michelle Ambraal was found on Wednesday. (Photo: Riaan Marais)

Shattered family

Standing outside their modest house in Blueberry Street, Deidre Ambraal, Michelle’s older sister, said her family was struggling to cope with the loss.

“I’m trying to be strong for my mother, but it’s so difficult. How could someone do such a terrible thing?” said Ambraal, wiping away tears with her shirt collar.

She last saw her sister on Saturday before leaving home for work. She was playing with her cousins and other children from the neighbourhood.

"Most of the time, she stayed with our aunt, who lives closer to the school, so everyone assumed Nooi had gone there. But on Monday, we realised no one had seen her."

The family became increasingly concerned, and on Wednesday morning, Ambraal was sitting outside their home when she received devastating news.

“Neighbours came past and asked if I had gone to see the girl’s body that was found in the bush. I refused to go because I had no desire to see some poor girl’s body.

“Minutes later, friends came back to the house and told me the body was Nooi," said Ambraal quietly, overcome with emotion.

Michelle “always smiled”, said her sister. “If someone asked her something, she would always smile before answering. Even if a stranger spoke to her, she would be very shy, but she would still smile.”

Michelle Ambraal's aunt Jessica Scholtz, with whom Michelle often stayed, was distraught after her body was found. (Photo: Riaan Marais)

Passersby found Michelle’s body in bushes next to a path in a field and reported it to the police.

Spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said, “On arrival, police members found the body of the 12-year-old girl with visible injuries. At this stage, the cause of death is unconfirmed and will be established during the postmortem.”

‘She was very pure of heart’

Lloyd Cunningham, the principal of Kroneberg Primary School, where Michelle was a pupil, said the incident had traumatised him and his staff.

"I was with staff at the school nearby when we heard the news of a girl’s body being found. I prayed that it was not one of our kids, but sadly, it was little Michelle.”

He accompanied other staff members to the scene where they found a “very broken” body in the bushes.

Grade 4 teacher Christene Haggard said Michelle was in her class for a second year because she struggled with learning and mental challenges.

“She was a very quiet and shy girl. She was very pure of heart and naive. I knew that she only spoke to people she really trusted and loved.

"I got to know her well over the last two years. She required a lot of attention due to her challenges, and she really had a very special place in my heart.

“She was a tiny girl. And with her limited mental capacity she would never have been able to defend herself. She probably didn’t even realise what was happening to her,” said Haggard.

Cunningham said the abuse of children in the community was a major concern, especially during the holidays.

“It often seems like school is the only place where these children are safe any more. And it’s not just at our school, but throughout the community.

“Despite all the attention being given to gender-based violence by the police and government, there does not seem to be a deterrent,” said Cunningham.

Fourth schoolgirl killed in a month

Four schoolgirls have been killed in Nelson Mandela Bay in recent weeks.

The bodies of Ibanathi Peter (17) and Sinothando Malinga (19) were found in KwaNobuhle, Kariega, a month ago. They had been raped, and their bodies were burnt.

Four men, aged between 21 and 28, were arrested and are awaiting trial. They remain behind bars after abandoning their formal bail applications.

Read more: Nelson Mandela Bay ends Youth Month in crisis after three learners murdered

Nine days later the body of Lithaliyanda Ntoni (12) was found in bushes near Khabonqaba Street, Motherwell.

She had been reported missing on 24 June after disappearing on her way to a nearby shop, and her burnt remains were found three days later.

Her brother-in-law Sonwabo Nqayi (39), a pastor, was arrested the day after she was found. He faces charges of kidnapping, murder and defeating the ends of justice.

Read more: Family member charged with kidnapping and killing 12-year-old Lithaliyanda Ntoni

He remains behind bars, awaiting the outcome of his bail proceedings. DM