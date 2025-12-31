Daily Maverick People of the Year 2025

Each year, we place the spotlight on individuals who have significantly influenced the events of the past year, for better or worse. Its starts in mid-November when Daily Maverick’s editorial team has a debate about who is the Person of the Year, an individual from any walk of life who has made the most positive impact.
In the dance of yin and yang, light and dark, we also debate contenders for Villain of the Year, the person who not only upset the apple cart, but also caused the most harm. In addition, our team of mavericks select and shortlist contenders for categories such as Artist of the Year, Businessperson of the Year, Community Champion of the Year, Moegoe of the Year, Grinch of the Year … you get the drift.
Once we decide who all the finalists are, we open up voting to our readers, though the final veto remains with the editorial team. This year, readers cast 10,379 votes across all the categories and our editorial team agreed with all their winners and runners-up.
Our readers have spoken. Below you’ll find all the winners, along with more on the runners-up.
Person of the Year: The individual who made the broadest or most significant positive impact.
Victorious vision for a nation: Rassie Erasmus has redefined what leadership looks like
He always knew that the Boks had to be winners on the field while also becoming a team that represented the entire nation. Read more
Movement of the Year: The collective force that captured the world’s attention or drove meaningful change.
Women for Change: From a running club to global voice for survivors of gender-based violence
The winner in this category has shone a global spotlight on South Africa’s shockingly high rates of gender-based violence and femicide. Read more.
Villain of the Year: The individual or group whose actions caused the most significant harm or public damage.
The dying empire and its teetering Death Star — and why whoever comes after Trump will be worse
The baddest of bad guys is forever in search of a foe to conquer. Read more.
OBP Champion of the Year: The green warriors fighting for the survival of Our Beautiful Planet.
Jane Goodall’s legacy of courage and hope
The primatologist closed the gap between humanity and the rest of the natural world, dedicating her life to understanding and protecting it. Read more.
OBP Dirtbag of the Year: The individuals or entities who put profits and pollution before people.
Environmental disaster: John Steenhuisen on how to march backwards
The minister has earned this award by fusing poor timing, questionable priorities and international embarrassment into a single administrative act. Read more.
Moegoe of the Year: The figure whose sheer foolishness or blundering defined the year.
Gold medal in blundering as Lesufi’s amaPanyaza police Gauteng’s wallet, not its streets
Allegations of civilian assaults, extortion rackets and abuse of power had communities crying foul about Panyaza Lesufi’s crime wardens. Read more.
Businessperson of the Year: The leader whose influence and innovation extended beyond profit.
Lessons in enterprise: Jannie Mouton’s moment, from PSG to Capitec, then on to Curro
He built his latest company based on a model of enterprise and accountability rather than extractive capitalism, making his a worthy win. Read more.
Sports Team of the Year: The collective whose performance or spirit towered above the rest. We know that the Springboks are the GOAT (Greatest of All Teams), so this year we thought we would spice it up and leave out the GOATs to shine a light on other teams.
Smashing into the history books: Proteas Men enjoyed unprecedented success
The performance of the Test side has been the pride and joy of every cricket fan. Read more.
Artist of the Year: The creator whose cultural or social influence towered above others.
Ms Rachel: Exceptional educator and outspoken advocate for Gazan children’s rights
The Artist of the Year is the creator whose cultural or social influence towered above others, qualities embodied by Ms Rachel, who teaches children while fighting injustice. Read more.
Community Champion of the Year: The local hero uplifting and defending ordinary South Africans against the odds.
‘Milestones upon milestones’: Yumna Alexander gives many a second chance at matric
Community activist Yumna Alexander is a beacon of hope and resilience, dedicated to transforming lives in her community. Read more.