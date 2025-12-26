Sports Team of the Year: A team that has stood out from the rest, either on or off the field of play.

The Proteas men have had one of the most successful years in their history by virtue of one spectacular achievement: clinching a major International Cricket Council (ICC) trophy for the first time in South Africa’s history.

Aiden Markram, skipper Temba Bavuma and Kagiso Rabada all played starring roles in South Africa’s historic victory over four days in June. The Proteas claimed a five-wicket win over Australia at Lord’s in England to secure one of the country’s greatest days on the cricket field.

The great achievements in the white kit didn’t end there for the Proteas, who also secured their first series victory in India in 25 years. Coach Shukri Conrad and his men sealed a 2-0 series victory over the cricketing powerhouse after dominating them for two weeks in November.

Despite a sparsity in fixtures this year, the national Test side have been outstanding whenever they have taken to the field. They’ve played eight matches in total – including the World Test Championship (WTC) final – and only lost one.

That sole defeat came in the opening match of the continuing WTC cycle (2025-2027) when they lost by 93 runs to Pakistan in Lahore in October.

That match started their month-long tour of the subcontinent. South Africa had not won a match or series in Pakistan in 18 years before this tour. The second match saw them break their losing streak by claiming an outstanding eight-wicket win.

Spin-bowling all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy was named player of the series after collecting 11 scalps in the two matches to go with 107 runs with the willow.

South Africa also welcomed back Simon Harmer from a two-year hiatus. Harmer slipped back into international cricket seamlessly, claiming his 1,000th first-class wicket in Pakistan. He ripped into India as well, playing a starring role in South Africa’s series win.

In the series against Zimbabwe in June, wicketkeeper batter Lhuan-dre Pretorius became the youngest batter yet to score 150-plus (153 off 160) in a Test innings at 19 years and 93 days old.

He wasn’t the only youngster to make a big impression this year. In August, Dewald Brevis (22) became the youngest South African to score a T20 International century. He struck the highest T20I score for the Proteas – 125 off 56 deliveries against Australia.

The Proteas have not been perfect this year, but their incredible performance at Lord’s means the plaudits are deserved. DM

* The Springboks were not included this year to give other teams a chance to shine, and the Proteas Men won this award by two votes.





