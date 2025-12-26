Bafana Bafana succumb to controversial refereeing decisions in Afcon clash against Egypt

Bafana Bafana will have to beat neighbours Zimbabwe in their final 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) group game. This after being vanquished 1-0 by seven-time African champions Egypt on Friday, 26 December in Agadir, Morocco.

The South Africans succumbed to a first-half penalty from Egyptian captain and talisman Salah. The Liverpool star struck late in the first stanza, after Burundian referee Pacifique Ndabihawenimana awarded a penalty to the Pharaohs following a video assistant referee check.

Egypt’s Mohamed Salah scored the only goal of the game against South Africa at Afcon 2025. (Photo: Gallo Images/Zamani Makautsi)

Bafana Bafana fullback Khuliso Mudau was adjudged to have fouled Salah in the box, after the Mamelodi Sundowns defender’s flailing hand struck the attacker’s face. The decision could have swayed in any direction, especially as there seemed to be no intent to strike Salah from Mudau.

But the referees handed the advantage to the attacking team and Salah stepped forward to dispatch the spot-kick with vintage coolness.

Read more: South Africa and Egypt’s storied history at the Africa Cup of Nations

No sooner had the Egyptians obtained the advantage in the dying embers of a cagey first stanza, when Bafana Bafana were handed a lifeline by Mohamed Hany being sent off for stomping on Teboho Mokoena’s foot, just seconds before the half-time whistle. It was his second yellow-card transgression.

Egyptian battle

After that red card for Hany, it was always poised to be an uphill battle for the Egyptians in the second stanza. So it proved. It was one-way traffic throughout that half, with SA piling on the pressure and Egypt soaking it up. The North Africans, spurred on by their passionate supporters at Adrar Stadium, relied on counter-attacks for any goalmouth attempts.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos could have also been braver, sooner. Having started the game with three conservative midfielders in Mokoena, Thalente Mbatha and Sphephelo Sithole, Broos brought on Sipho Mbule for Mbatha in the second half. This, to offer some creativity in the final third.

The next attacking sub only arrived with 20 minutes remaining though, as SA huffed and puffed to no avail. As the game wore on and Bafana Bafana’s passage to goal appeared blocked at every turn – particularly by goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy – the team grew more desperate for the elusive equaliser.

Bafana’s Aubrey Modiba’s reaction says it all after Egypt held on for a 1-0 win. (Photo: Gallo Images/Zamani Makautsi)

Bafana Bafana thought their sustained pressure had finally paid off when Yasser Ahmed handled the ball inside the box during injury time.

However, the referee ruled in favour of the Egyptians to seal Bafana’s fate.

With this 1-0 victory, Egypt is into the knockout round. As for Bafana Bafana? They face a stern test against Zimbabwe. A victory will seal their passage into the round of 16 in Morocco. A draw will likely be enough, but it’ll be a dangerous result to play for.

Broos on reffing calls

In his post-match briefing, Broos was scathing on the refereeing decisions made by Ndabihawenimana. The Belgian tactician said the rules are too convoluted.

“I want to talk about the 45-minute meeting you get before a tournament, explaining the different rules. Between 25 and 50 rules,” said Broos.

“Then it’s a penalty. Then it’s not a penalty. Then it’s a red card because you hit a player. Then it’s not a red card. At the end, there are so many rules that nobody knows anymore what to do, [or not do],” the Belgian continued.

“Take the Egypt penalty [incident]. Even Mo Salah said to me after the game he was surprised that it was awarded. It was ridiculous,” the Bafana coach continued.

“Then there was our penalty [incident]. In the meeting they said when the arm is extended, it’s a penalty. The Egyptian player’s arm was extended. So that was a penalty.”

In terms of actual action on the pitch, Broos said the game was played over two halves. The first stanza belonged to Egypt, while the second half was dominated by the South Africans.

“In terms of the game, Egypt was the better team in the first half. They had some chances, and good circulation of the ball.

In the second half, they were one man less. But we dominated those 45 minutes. But in such moments, you also need a little bit of luck. We didn’t have that luck. We lost the game, but there is one more group game,” Broos noted.

“The refereeing decisions from this Egypt game will motivate us 200% to win the game against Zimbabwe.”

South Africa’s crunch tie against Zimbabwe will be played on Monday, 29 December. Kick-off is at 6pm. DM





