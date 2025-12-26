South Africa and Egypt’s storied history at the Africa Cup of Nations

South Africa and Egypt’s history in the Africa Cup of Nations is long and storied, dating all the way back to the late 1950s, when the continental competition was conceptualised and then actualised.

When the maiden Afcon took place in 1957, hosted by Sudan, South Africa was poised to participate as one of the four founding members, alongside the inaugural hosts, as well as Egypt and Ethiopia.

However, owing to the apartheid government’s racially divisive policies, South Africa was excluded from the first Afcon. The regime at the time had insisted on sending a team consisting of only white players to Sudan.

The other three founding members vetoed this. Egypt went on to be crowned the first African champions after downing Ethiopia 4-0 in the final. It was the first of the Pharaohs’ record seven Afcon titles.

South Africa’s redemption

As for South Africa, the country would not participate in another Afcon tournament until 1996, two years after the country’s first democratic elections. Coincidentally, they were drawn against the Egyptians in the group phase of their first official participation in the continental competition, which they hosted. They lost that match 1-0.

But spurred on by the prevailing spirit of renewal and rebirth sweeping the nation at the time, Bafana Bafana did not lose another match as they went on to win the tournament for the first time in history. With a multiracial team at that.

The Bafana Bafana team with Nelson Mandela and the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations trophy. (Photo: Matthew Ashton)

The South Africans reached another final in 1998, with Egypt their opponents. The Egyptians were once again on the winning side (2-0), to clinch their fourth Afcon title.

Bafana Bafana then went on a downward spiral after those golden years following readmission, even failing to qualify for some Afcon tournaments. This includes the 2010 edition, the year South Africa became the first African country to host the Fifa World Cup.

The darkness of the 2010s

There was another qualification failure in 2012, probably the most embarrassing as the team celebrated qualification only to discover that they had misinterpreted the rules. The South Africans did not qualify for Afcon in 2017 and 2021 either.

Despite being in this rut, Bafana Bafana did manage to qualify for the 2019 tournament, hosted by Egypt. They bested the host nation and tournament favourites, beating them 1-0 thanks to a Thembinkosi Lorch strike in the round of 16.

Egypt could not find a way past Bafana Bafana at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations. (Photo: Visionhaus / Gallo Images)

In 2025, Egypt is grouped with Bafana Bafana again as both nations hope to add to their respective Afcon trophy tallies. When they meet on Friday, 26 December in the Moroccan city of Agadir, they will reignite their rivalry once again.

Despite the Egyptians boasting some of the best African exports currently active, such as English Premier League duo Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush, South Africa have suppressed the painful era of the 2010s and are a force.

The rainbow after the storm

Under Belgian Hugo Broos Bafana Bafana have been revitalised and are once again respected on the continent. This was bolstered by a bronze finish at the previous Afcon.

“I truly feel we are in a good place right now. Over the last few years we have been building steadily towards this stage,” former Bafana Bafana midfielder Reneilwe Letsholonyane told SuperSport.

“Finishing third in the previous edition of Afcon showed everyone that we are incredibly close to the summit. I believe this is the perfect time for us to finally bring that trophy home. I have 100% confidence in the group of players we have in Morocco.

We don’t just have quality players in the starting line-up; we have strong, hungry players coming off the bench who can change the complexion of a game and make a real impact. I am feeling very positive about our team’s prospects.”

Despite the stiff competition his country faces in Morocco, retired midfielder Reneilwe Letsholonyane is backing South Africa to win a second Africa Cup of Nations title. (Photo: Anesh Debiky / Gallo Images / Getty Images)

The battle of the contenders

Letsholonyane also added that Egypt is also a genuine contender to win the 2025 tournament in Morocco, alongside Bafana and a couple of other heavyweight nations.

“The strongest threat will undoubtedly be the hosts, Morocco,” Letsholonyane said. “Teams like Egypt and Senegal are always competitive; they are giants of the game and have caused us problems in the past.

“However, I am not focusing too much on the opposition right now because our team is in fantastic form, both collectively and individually. I truly believe this is South Africa’s time.”

A statement win over the Egyptians would certainly add weight to Letsholonyane’s assertion that South Africa is a team to watch in Morocco.

South Africa’s latest Afcon tussle with Egypt takes place at 5pm (South African time) on Friday, 26 December. DM