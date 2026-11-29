The local government elections may have ended a few weeks ago, but the work towards the 2029 national and provincial elections starts now. This was the message from DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis. He was speaking at the party’s Western Cape Congress at Century City, Cape Town, on Saturday, 28 November.

He announced Operation Close the Gap, which aims to eliminate the roughly 908,000-vote gap between the DA and the ANC from the elections.

“This means that we serve everyone with passion,” said Hill-Lewis. “We serve everyone equally, whether they voted for us or not. In fact, we go and look for those people who did not vote for us and make an extra effort. We must go out, use these feet, open our arms, and go and look for new people.”

More than 800 people had gathered at the Hillsong Church in Century City to elect new provincial leaders.

“We will keep doing what we do well. We will serve every resident. We will be tough in opposition, and we will be excellent in government,” said Hill-Lewis. “When things go badly, and things fall apart for those governments, we will be there with our sleeves rolled up, ready to work for residents.”

Commenting on coalitions in Gauteng and other regions, he stated that opponents see the DA as their primary threat.

“We have seen that government in so many parts of South Africa is about one thing and one thing only: access to resources. They are there for what they can get, not for what they can give.

“So it makes sense, if you are interested in what you can take, that you must stop the DA because we are going to stop all of that access to that corruption in those networks. We are even more fired up, even more motivated,” he told supporters.

Hill-Lewis thanked members in the Western Cape for their hard work throughout the campaign. The party won nine municipalities in the province outright, gaining more than 400 council seats and just under 54% of the overall vote.





“I know how much sweat and tears and blood you have put into this campaign. Let us send a message to every part of South Africa: The DA is here to serve South Africa. We are growing,” he said.

At the conference, Tertuis Simmers was re-elected unopposed as provincial leader. Carl Pophaim took Hill-Lewis’s old position as provincial deputy leader, while Jaco Londt was elected as provincial chairperson. Anton Bredell, Ricardo Mackenzie and Shaun August were elected as provincial vice-chairpersons.

Tertuis Simmers was re-elected as provincial DA leader unopposed in Century City on Saturday, 28 November. (Photo: Matthew Hirsch)

Residents want services

Speaking to the Daily Maverick on the sidelines of the congress, newly elected Knysna Mayor Levael Davis said work had already begun to bring “good, competent” officials to the municipality.

The DA, Freedom Front Plus (FF+) and Knysna Civic Alliance (KCA) have formed a coalition agreement to govern the municipality. Collectively, the three parties hold 11 of the 21 seats in council. The DA won nine seats, while the ANC was the second-biggest party with four seats.

“We need to get stability in the administration,” said Davis. “Good, competent people are drawn to stability. You want to come with your skills, your abilities, and you want to know that it will be appreciated. You want to know that you work within a system that has order, that has structure, a system that complies with the law.”

During the election campaign, Knysna was often held up as an example of a failed coalition. However, Davis assured residents that the new coalition was in it for the long haul.

“We’re in it for the five years. Our coalition has a number of fundamental principles and one of them is respect and good faith. We’ve got a commitment from our partners that we will work together for the full five years and get it right.

While coalitions had failed in the past, Davis said he was confident that by 2031 residents would look back and say: “‘Knysna actually had a coalition that worked.’ We’re going to work collaboratively with our community, the resources, the talent, the skill within our community, [and] come up with solutions.”

The DA’s Jessica Kamkam was re-elected mayor of Bitou on Thursday, 26 November, after the party formed a coalition with the FF+ and the Plett Democratic Congress. The vote returns her to the executive mayoral post she occupied in the latter stages of the previous council term.

The DA’s Jessica Kamkam was re-elected as Bitou mayor on Thursday, 26 November. (Photo: Matthew Hirsch)

Kamkam said that when she became mayor in August 2024, the municipal government “immediately had to start addressing all the systemic issues within the administration. We had to work really hard. I won’t say we are off the hook, but we’ve made a lot of progress.”

Turning the municipality around meant overhauling internal processes and “putting systems in place to address the weaknesses”, she said. “The community just wants service delivery. The community wants to feel that we are listening to them.”

Constructive opposition

Simmers told Daily Maverick that despite all the opposition parties being focused on the DA, the party had a “historic election”.

“We’ve always said: let’s treat the Western Cape differently than we treat the rest of the country, because in the Western Cape coalitions are formed building on relationships.”

In municipalities where the DA is not in government, it “will be a strong, constructive opposition,” said Simmers. “We will hold [the government] accountable. We will support [our councillors] to ensure that we give them all the information required to hold those coalition governments properly accountable.”

Premier Alan Winde also addressed the crowd at Century City, saying:

“After the election, after all that hard work, we were watching the IEC screens. And what I was watching was South Africa turning blue. I was watching the Western Cape not just staying blue but getting deeper in that blue. “We said, don’t vote for chaos. And people went out and voted for the opposite. They rejected chaos. They rejected corruption. They rejected shockingly bad service delivery. They rejected total failure.”

The DA will lead coalitions in several of the Western Cape’s 16 hung municipalities, including Knysna, Bitou, Cape Agulhas, Oudtshoorn and Saldanha Bay.

However, the party will be disappointed with the results in Prince Albert, where the Patriotic Alliance (PA) took the mayoral chain after forming a coalition with the ANC.

Meanwhile, ActionSA’s Beverley Vorster became the new mayor of Laingsburg Local Municipality on Tuesday, 17 November. She is the party’s first mayor in the Western Cape. It comes after a coalition was formed with the PA and the ANC.

Also in the Western Cape, a multiparty coalition that includes the PA, ANC, EFF and Good has formed a government in Theewaterskloof. DM