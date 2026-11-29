A two-month-old baby who is so malnourished that he looks like a newborn is among the cases seen at Missionvale Care Centre, whose staff say that the soaring cost of living and rife unemployment make it harder for families to put nourishing meals on the table.

In the third quarter of 2026, the Eastern Cape recorded an unemployment rate of 44.3%, the highest in the country, while Nelson Mandela Bay’s rate stood at 32.2%, up from 27.1% in the same quarter last year.

Rising costs push more families into hunger

Linda van Oudheusden, marketing manager at Missionvale Care Centre in Gqeberha, says the organisation has seen an increase in the number of families seeking assistance this year.

“Sadly, hunger is still very much a reality here. We’ve actually seen it increase this year. I think just the cost of living has caught up with people,” she says.

“We’re sitting now with a family with a two-year-old girl and a baby. And the baby is two months old now, but he looks like a newborn, and it is just pure malnutrition.”

A young mother from Missionvale carries her daughter, along with packets of vegetables and cleaning material that came with her Buckets of Nutrition donation in 2025. (Photo: Donna van der Watt)

She says the effects of malnutrition during childhood are particularly concerning because stunting can have permanent consequences.

“I think people in South Africa may be a little desensitised to the state of hunger in this country. But I don’t know if people really, really realise the impact that it has. And then particularly with regard to children, the stunting that it causes. And that’s not something that can be reversed. But it is something that can be prevented.”

Missionvale Care Centre is among the organisations benefiting from this year’s distribution of Estelle’s Buckets of Nutrition, an initiative named in memory of Daily Maverick journalist Estelle Ellis, who died unexpectedly in August at the age of 51.

With her infectious smile, Estelle Ellis, pictured in 2025 at Missionvale Care Centre in Gqeberha, carries a stack of buckets as she helped prepare for the Buckets of Nutrition campaign. In 2026, the campaign will be renamed Estelle’s Buckets of Nutrition in her honour. (Photo: Donna van der Watt)

Ellis’s reporting on child malnutrition in the Eastern Cape helped prompt the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) to launch an inquiry into the crisis. The inquiry highlighted shortcomings in the response to child malnutrition and recommended improvements to children’s access to adequate nutrition.

Van Oudheusden says continuing the initiative by SA Harvest and Daily Maverick honours Ellis while providing practical assistance to families during the festive season.

She says food assistance is often the first reason people approach Missionvale Care Centre, but the organisation also helps families with healthcare, social grants, identity documents, education and employment opportunities.

“We don’t do anything for our community and do everything with our community,” Van Oudheusden says.

Daily Maverick and SA Harvest teamed up once again to provide communities in need with ‘Buckets of Nutrition’, food that will provide for families until their children return to school and can again access school nutrition programmes. (Photo: Donna van der Watt).

How can you help? These are the banking details for SA Harvest: Please use your name, surname and Bucket as a reference. If you would prefer to remain anonymous, use only Bucket as a reference. SA Harvest NPC First National Bank Account Number: 62693490478 Branch Code: 255955 (Randpark Ridge) Swift: FIRNZAJJ To donate online, please follow this link: Buckets of Nutrition.

Food insecurity’s toll on struggling households

At SOS Children’s Village, team leader for corporate services Mandy Spies says food insecurity is also affecting families with large numbers of dependants, making it difficult to provide regular, nutritious meals.

Spies says the issue is not simply whether enough food is available in the country, but whether households can afford it.

“It’s not that South Africa can’t provide enough food. It’s just that families don’t have access to it. And they don’t have access to enough of it.”

She says the financial pressure of feeding a family is also contributing to conflict within households and affecting people’s mental health.

“Not being able to provide a meal for your family affects mental wellness. Families are not coping. Families are stressed out.

“Families are turning to violence. They are in conflict with each other. There [are] elements that are driving them to crime to try and survive,” Spies said.

A young child carries a box of cookies on her head, part of the Buckets of Nutrition aid. (Photo: Donna van der Watt)

Spies says the organisation is prioritising nutrition during the first 1,000 days of a child’s life, when adequate food is important for physical and cognitive development.

The SAHRC inquiry recommended that government review the child support grant in relation to the cost of providing children with adequate nutrition.

Spies says the gap between grant support and the cost of a nutritious diet needs to be addressed.

“If we’re saying you basically need R855 to provide good nutrition for one person in a month for a child in a month, then, you know, what is it that we’re doing to supplement them?”

She says government and organisations working with communities should also look at ways to support household food production and equip families with skills to supplement their food supplies.

Volunteers hard at work to ensure each bucket is carefully packed and ready to go for handover from Buckets of Nutrition. (Photo: Donna van der Watt).

School holidays leave vulnerable children without meals

The gaps in food provision are also evident during school holidays, when children lose access to meals provided through school feeding programmes.

Ann Easton of the Walmer Angel Project says the absence of school meals during holidays places additional pressure on households already struggling to afford food.

“It absolutely blows my mind that whoever does the school feeding thinks that in the holidays, no child needs food,” she says.

“In a perfect world, that school feeding should continue the entire holiday. What must the children eat? You know, in the holiday it’s not like the families suddenly have money because it’s school holidays.”

Community kitchens struggle to meet demand

Easton says the Walmer Angels Project supports a community kitchen where women, including Julia Mbambo, prepare meals four days a week. Although they would like to cook daily, the cost of food makes this difficult.

The project spends about R2,000 a week on vegetables bought from Food Lover’s Market. The money comes from donations from people in the community and an overseas organisation supporting its work.

Easton says unemployment is widespread in Walmer Township, with many residents unable to find work.

The project has also received enquiries from people in Motherwell and Zwide who want to establish food kitchens in their communities. However, funding remains a major obstacle.

A young man from Missionvale waves gratefully after receiving his bucket at the Missionvale Care Centre. (Photo: Donna van der Watt)

What’s in one of Estelle’s buckets

10kg maize meal

5kg rice

1kg mabele

1kg pasta

2kg dried beans

1kg lentils

1.2kg soya mince

4 × 400g pilchards

4 × 410g baked beans

400g peanut butter

2l cooking oil

500g full-cream milk powder

500g dry soup mix

500g iodised salt

1 pack stock cubes

In addition, the buckets contain vegetables donated by One Farm Share Impact and dehydrated meals by Rise Against Hunger. DM