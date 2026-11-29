Johannesburg’s newly elected executive mayor, Herman Mashaba, wasted little time getting to work after taking office on Friday, 27 November. On Sunday, he led a series of oversight visits across the city, confronting water and electricity supply problems before turning his attention to crime and deteriorating living conditions in the inner city.

The visits offered a glimpse of the priorities Mashaba outlined in his acceptance speech, in which he promised to restore reliable services, strengthen law enforcement and tackle years of infrastructure neglect and urban decay.

At Vannin Court in Hillbrow, the final stop of the day, the mayor encountered appalling living conditions, with rubbish piled in stagnant water and a strong smell of sewage.

Law enforcement officials arrest a suspect during an oversight visit conducted by the City of Johannesburg’s new administration on Sunday, 29 November. (Photo: Reitumetse Pilane)

The visit also included a police operation and an arrest, which drew mixed reactions from residents. While some welcomed the intervention, others expressed unhappiness at the arrest.

A broad coalition

Although Mashaba has set out an ambitious programme for Johannesburg, delivering on it will require the cooperation of the parties that make up the new governing coalition, which comprises 18 parties, but is primarily led by the ANC, ActionSA, EFF and MK.

Mashaba said the new members of the mayoral committee would be announced soon. Their appointment will provide a clearer picture of how the new administration intends to divide responsibilities and accommodate its coalition partners.

The mayor has placed service delivery, financial accountability and fighting corruption at the centre of his return to office. But managing a coalition of parties with different political interests and governance records will be a significant test.

On the ground

Mashaba’s Sunday oversight visit began at Brixton Reservoir, where he was briefed on an outstanding water infrastructure problem involving a pump that has contributed to ongoing supply interruptions.

Officials told the mayor that the problem had persisted for some time, despite a commitment by former mayor Dada Morero to have it resolved earlier this year.

The next stop was City Power’s Central Substation in Marshalltown, where officials briefed the mayor on a recent incident in which the facility had allegedly been deliberately set alight. Security personnel were reportedly held at gunpoint while cables were stolen, contributing to electricity supply problems in parts of the city.

Deputy Mayor Thapelo Radebe (ANC) accompanied Mashaba during the oversight visits.

The programme ended at Vannin Court in Hillbrow, where the mayor turned his attention to the inner city’s deteriorating conditions and criminality.

Rubbish and stagnant water at Vannin Court in Hillbrow on Sunday, 29 November. (Photo: Reitumetse Pilane)

The operation also raises broader questions about the methods used in high-profile crime-fighting interventions. Mashaba has previously been associated with this style of enforcement, while former Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate Xolani Khumalo has also brought attention to similar operations.

While tackling crime and the occupation of buildings is a legitimate concern for the city, interventions have to remain within the law and respect the constitutional rights of everyone affected.

Law enforcement officials during an oversight visit conducted by the City of Johannesburg’s new administration on Sunday, 29 November. (Photo: Reitumetse Pilane)

‘The work begins now’

Mashaba’s first weekend in office followed an acceptance speech delivered at the Constance “Connie” Bapela Council Chamber on Friday night, after he was elected executive mayor.

He told residents that his return was not simply about reclaiming the position he held between 2016 and 2019, but about building on what he described as the achievements of his previous administration.

“Today is about the millions of Johannesburg residents who simply want a city that works, with reliable services, safer streets, cleaner communities and a government that puts their needs first,” he said.

Acknowledging the scale of the challenges facing the city, Mashaba asked residents for patience, saying the damage caused by years of mismanagement and neglect could not be undone overnight.

He nevertheless made it clear that the new administration would be expected to act urgently.

“The work begins now,” he said.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba celebrates his election as executive mayor of Johannesburg during a council meeting at the Constance ‘Connie’ Bapela Council Chamber in Braamfontein on Friday, 27 November. (Photo: Reitumetse Pilane)

The DA, on the other hand, has described the coalition as the “beginning of the end” of ActionSA. The party says the arrangement between the ANC, ActionSA, MK and the EFF is a “coalition of chaos” that places “narrow political interests ahead of the need for a stable, accountable government”.

“Joburg residents voted for change. Instead, they have been handed more of the same: instability, corruption and mismanagement that have driven the city into decline,” the party said.

ActionSA has also faced criticism for entering into a coalition with the ANC, a party whose declining electoral support has been linked to voter dissatisfaction with corruption, governance failures and poor service delivery.

There has also been criticism of the exclusion of the DA from the governing arrangements, despite it securing the most votes in several Gauteng metros. Some have questioned whether the coalition agreements reflect voters’ choices, particularly where parties that received fewer votes secured positions in government through post-election negotiations.

The DA, meanwhile, said it would continue to hold the new administration accountable despite being excluded from government.

DA councillor Helen Zille at the City of Johannesburg’s council meeting on 27 November. (Photo: Reitumetse Pilane)

“We will continue to put forward constructive solutions, scrutinise the budget, and hold the City’s administration to account because our commitment to the city’s residents does not end because we did not get into government,” said the DA.

During his acceptance speech, Mashaba highlighted what he said his previous administration had achieved between 2016 and 2019.

He cited the replacement of nearly 200km of ageing water pipes and 126km of sewer pipes, the resurfacing of 938km of roads, the recruitment of 1,500 additional metro police officers and the provision of electricity to nearly 10,000 homes in informal settlements.

He also pointed to the transfer of more than 8,500 title deeds, the establishment of an anti-corruption unit and the recovery of more than R1.3-billion in lost municipal revenue through Operation Buya Mthetho.

“We have done it before. Now we are going to do even more,” he said.

Water and electricity were among the most pressing issues in his address, with Mashaba saying residents who had gone days or weeks without water had been failed by the city.

“There are residents across Johannesburg who have gone days and even weeks without water. This is simply unacceptable, and tackling this crisis will be one of the first priorities of our new administration,” he said.

Johannesburg City Manager Dr Floyd Brink during an oversight visit to Vannin Court in Hillbrow on Sunday, 29 November. (Photo: Reitumetse Pilane)

He instructed the city manager to convene senior management from Johannesburg Water and City Power, alongside relevant officials, to begin addressing the crises.

The administration met on Saturday to discuss immediate interventions, with Mashaba saying the city needed to establish what was going wrong and what was being done to resolve the problems.

Sunday’s visits appeared to be an early demonstration of that commitment, with the mayor seeking answers directly from officials about infrastructure failures and service interruptions.

But the challenge will be turning these inspections and promises into lasting improvements for residents.

What Mashaba wants to achieve in 100 days

Mashaba said the new administration would present its 100-day action plan on Friday, 4 December.

The plan is expected to address the city’s financial position, infrastructure failures, water shortages, crime and the deterioration of the inner city.

“We will develop a financial turnaround plan that will see us collect the revenue owed to the City, cut expenditure in areas that do little for our residents and get more money into fixing our infrastructure,” he said.

He also outlined a comprehensive Water Crisis Action Plan, saying it would give residents information about the causes of water shortages, the costs of addressing them and when they could expect interventions to be completed.

A metro police officer during an inner-city oversight visit at Vannin Court on 29 November. (Photo: Reitumetse Pilane)

On crime, he said the administration intended to recruit additional metro police officers to strengthen law enforcement across Johannesburg.

He also wants to revive the Inner-City Rejuvenation Plan introduced during his first term to release derelict and hijacked buildings to developers for affordable housing and small-business opportunities.

Other commitments include an institutional review of the City’s administration, including the integration of municipal-owned entities into the City, and ensuring that an independent anti-corruption unit has the resources and freedom to investigate corruption and maladministration.

Mashaba promised to bring back an open tender system, arguing that residents, civil society and the media should be able to scrutinise how the City awards contracts and spends public money.

His plans on migration and housing featured prominently in the speech. He said the administration would engage with national government on establishing City-funded facilities to process undocumented migrants for lawful deportation proceedings.

He also promised an audit of RDP houses to identify properties that had been hijacked or unlawfully occupied, including cases involving foreign nationals. These proposals reflect the anti-migration rhetoric that featured prominently in his election campaign and raise questions about how the administration will balance its enforcement plans with constitutional protections.

Other proposals include exploring the insourcing of contracted municipal services where financially and operationally viable, extending the operating hours of municipal clinics and libraries, and ensuring that Johannesburg has functional streetlights by the end of the year. DM