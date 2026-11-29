In April 2022, the Kariega community was left devastated when the bodies of a defenceless elderly couple were found in their home.

Merlyn Alkenstead and Isaac Moses sustained bullet wounds to the head, seemingly executed, in their modest house near Middle Street.

A TV and microwave, the only items of value in the house, went missing from the scene.

At the time, neighbours recalled a change in Alkenstead’s demeanour in the weeks leading up to the brutal murders. The upbeat and cheerful woman had become sullen and withdrawn, they said.

It came to light that she had opened a rape case in February that year, and that the incident had occurred at the house of a man where she occasionally worked as cleaner.

That investigation was still ongoing when she and Moses were killed.

The rape and murder cases went cold not long after their deaths as no witnesses came forward to identify possible suspects.

A few weeks ago, however, a witness with intimate knowledge of the incidents approached the police, leading to the arrest of Denver Basson (44) on 24 November.

He faces two counts of murder and one of rape.

Basson also faces a further count of conspiracy to commit murder after the investigation linked him to two other suspects – one of whom appeared on Nelson Mandela Bay’s most-wanted list until his arrest in July.

Basson will soon appear in the Gqeberha Magistrates’ Court alongside kidnapping and murder accused duo Donovan “Poenie” Williams and Irvincia Basson, Denver’s cousin.

Murder accused Donovan ‘Poenie’ Williams is expected to return to a Gqeberha court on 7 December in connection with a murder and kidnapping in Kariega . (Photo: Supplied / South African Police Service)

Laundry list of charges and victims

The charge sheet before court lists a total of 21 charges. These include multiple murders, conspiracy to commit murder, kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances, forgery and multiple firearms-related charges.

The State alleges that Williams and Irvincia Basson are the masterminds behind a string of disappearances in which the victims’ bank accounts were drained and some of their personal belongings stolen, shortly after they went missing.

Williams had been on the police radar as a possible suspect since 2021. His name was first made public in February 2026 as a person of interest, and in June the police offered a R30,000 reward for information that led to his arrest and conviction.

He was arrested shortly thereafter, followed by Irvincia after she was named as his co-conspirator.

Co-accused Irvincia Basson will return to court alongside Donovan Williams and Denver Basson on 7 December. (Photo: Facebook)

In October 2020, Quinton “Doenas” Plaatjies, was allegedly lured to a house in Fiskaal Street, in the suburb of Kamesh, and never seen again.

According to police reports, Williams was among a group of people who cut the power to the property in question, stormed in and physically restrained Plaatjies before forcing him from the house and into a vehicle.

Plaatjies’ bank account was subsequently drained and used for several purchases at various locations.

His family reported him missing, but since there has been no sign of the victim since his disappearance, the police have added a murder charge.

The disappearance of Quinton ‘Doenas’ Plaatjies in 2020 has also been linked to Williams and Basson. (Photo: Facebook)

In a similar fashion, Loay Khayat went missing in August 2025 after booking into a guesthouse while he and his wife were resolving some marital problems.

His family lost contact with him but noted suspicious activity on his bank account after his disappearance.

During the investigation, the police also found paperwork detailing the change of ownership of Khayat’s car. Handwriting analysis allegedly revealed that Khayat’s signature was falsified.

In addition to kidnapping charges, Williams and Irvincia have also been charged with Khayat’s murder as there has been no sign of him since his disappearance.

Loay Khayat went missing in August 2025, and while the police suspect he might have been murdered, his family still hopes that he will be found alive. (Photo: Facebook)

The police also discovered the bodies of Earl Classen and Clarissa Swarts in a shallow grave near Kariega shortly after their disappearance in July 2021. Their bank accounts showed multiple transactions after they were last seen alive.

Kariega arrest and ongoing investigation

With regards to the Moses and Alkenstead murders, the prosecution alleges that while Denver Basson was involved only in the elderly woman’s rape, he conspired with Williams and Irvincia Basson to kill the couple.

Denver’s arrest came after the police followed up on information provided by a person who, according to the charge sheet, has since turned State’s witness.

Various policing units were involved in the investigation and arrest of the accused, including detectives attached to the police’s Murder for Money Task Team, which specialises in hit murders where the culprits profit from fraudulent funeral plans and life insurance policies.

It is believed that more charges could still be added to the charge sheet.

Denver Basson made a brief appearance in the Gqeberha Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 26 November, and the charges against him were placed on record. He is expected to return to court on Monday, 30 November, to schedule his formal bail application.

He is then expected to return to court on 7 December when he will be joined by his co-accused in the dock.

All three accused remain in custody. DM