ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula says former president Thabo Mbeki should stop criticising the ANC leadership in public and instead raise his concerns within the party’s structures, following his suggestion that the ANC’s top seven leaders should consider stepping down after the party’s poor performance in the 2026 local government elections.

Mbalula accused the former president of undermining the organisation by publicly attacking its leadership, saying the ANC needed to focus on rebuilding unity and assessing its electoral performance.

Speaking during a media briefing at Luthuli House on Friday, 27 November, following deliberations by the ANC’s special National Executive Committee (NEC), Mbalula said the party did not agree with Mbeki’s assessment and maintained that the former president should bring his proposals to the NEC for discussion.

Former president Thabo Mbeki casts his vote at the Killarney Country Club during the 2026 local government elections in Johannesburg on 4 November 2026. (Photo: Kopane Tlape / CGIS)

Mbeki made the remarks during an interview with former EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi on the African Renaissance Podcast earlier this month, where he questioned whether the ANC’s top seven remained the right people to lead the organisation’s renewal.

He was responding to a report that President Cyril Ramaphosa had offered to resign following the ANC’s electoral decline.

Mbeki went as far as saying that if the reports were accurate, Ramaphosa would be taking the correct position, adding that the rest of the leadership should consider doing the same.

“Normally, in all of these democratic countries where you have a major disaster like that, the leaders resign. They take responsibility,” Mbeki said.

He questioned how the leadership could continue to lead the party after what Mbalula himself had described as a “catastrophe”, arguing that the ANC needed to consider whether those entrusted with its renewal were capable of doing so.

But Mbalula rejected the suggestion, saying the party needed to focus on rebuilding unity and assessing its electoral performance rather than allowing the debate to become a contest over leadership positions ahead of the ANC’s 2027 national elective conference.

“President Mbeki has raised his view, and that remains his view, and we don’t agree with it,” Mbalula said.

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula during a media briefing at Luthuli House in Johannesburg. (Photo: The Citizen / Gallo Images)

The secretary-general criticised what he described as the premature campaigning by some ANC members, saying the party had not yet completed its analysis of the election results.

“We should be mopping up to try to unite the organisation. Instead of saying ‘Mbalula this, [or] Mbalula 2027’. We have not even gone to the NEC to analyse the outcome and the result,” he said.

“This thing is falling, and then you think that the most important thing is not to build a united ANC, and the most important thing is to think about a position. Some of our comrades have lost it.”

Sustained criticism

Mbeki’s public criticism of the ANC leadership is not new. In recent years, the former president has repeatedly raised concerns about the party’s failure to implement its renewal programme, corruption and the quality of its leadership.

In October 2023, he told an ANC memorial service for former deputy foreign affairs minister Aziz Pahad that the party had failed to implement its renewal resolutions, saying: “We are now in October … nothing has happened to renew the ANC.”

He has also previously criticised the party’s handling of the Phala Phala scandal and its response to allegations against President Ramaphosa.

Mbalula said the ANC had asked its structures to maintain discipline during the election campaign and avoid turning the contest into an internal leadership battle.

He acknowledged that the party had suffered a significant electoral setback and said the organisation needed to confront the results honestly rather than seek to defend its performance.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa at the party’s 2026 Local Government Elections Manifesto launch in Diepsloot on 23 August 2026 in Johannesburg. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sharon Seretlo)

The election saw the ANC support fall to 30.75% in the 2026 local government elections, down from 45.59% in 2021, a decline of almost 15 percentage points and its weakest performance in a local government election.

The party lost its outright majority in dozens of municipalities, with 140 of the country’s 213 councils emerging as hung councils, compared with 70 in 2021.

“Nobody denied the fact that the performance in this election was catastrophic,” Mbalula said.

“Once we start playing games, we are not going to analyse because there is going to be defence. We must call it in harsh words so that we don’t live in comfort that we are doing well.”

Not in public

Mbalula said Mbeki and other ANC veterans would be welcome to contribute to the party’s assessment of the results, including by proposing a consultative conference or changes to the current leadership.

“If you believe that the NEC must convene a consultative conference or must step down before the consultative conference, present it to the NEC. Engage, because where we are now, we need to listen to each other,” he said.

“But you can’t call yourself an ANC stalwart and criticise and attack the ANC in public.”

He also invoked remarks made by James Ngculu at a memorial service in Cape Town, saying the former ANC leader had urged members to resolve internal party matters within the organisation rather than attack one another publicly.

Mbalula argued that public exchanges between former and current leaders risked turning discussions about the party’s future into personal disputes, making it more difficult for members to engage constructively.

He further suggested that former presidents should exercise restraint when publicly criticising those currently leading the organisation, warning that such exchanges could prompt a debate about the weaknesses of previous administrations.

“When you [are] a president, there is an unwritten protocol. You don’t attack the person who is there when you were a president, because they are quickly going to remind you about your own weaknesses,” he said.

“As much as you did well, in no time that debate will degenerate. We will not listen to each other.”

Mbalula added that the ANC needed to absorb the criticism following its electoral decline and undertake an honest assessment of the factors behind its loss of support, with contributions from Mbeki and other veterans forming part of that process. DM