The ANC has turned its back on its government of provincial unity partners, the DA and IFP, to help deliver control of eThekwini to the uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) party.

​Beaming from ear to ear, MK’s Mxolisi Phakathi was swamped by ecstatic supporters at the Durban Exhibition Centre on Friday, 27 November, where he was elected eThekwini’s seventh post-apartheid mayor.

He trounced his DA rival, Haniff Hoosen, with a convincing 139-79 majority in the 223-seat council. (Not all councillors were present.)

Phakathi, now one of South Africa’s most powerful mayors, did a victory lap around the chamber with jubilant MK councillors dancing and singing in tow. His triumph signals a significant realignment of political power in KwaZulu-Natal.

The MK party's Mxolisi Phakathi was elected eThekwini mayor on 27 November 2026. (Phot0: Supplied / City of eThekwini)

With a budget of R75-billion, eThekwini is in a league with Cape Town and Johannesburg.

Phakathi was elected after three last-minute caucuses.

The first, called by MK, lasted 15 minutes, after the party said it had found an “amicable solution” to something that threatened to “destabilise” the council.

DA’s final effort

Two more caucuses later, a letter emerged showing a DA last-ditch attempt at a deal with the ANC.

The letter to ANC provincial co-ordinator Mike Mabuyakhulu from DA KZN chair Dean Macpherson said the party was prepared to “donate” the mayoralty to the ANC.

The DA won 57 council seats, the ANC 37 and the IFP 15 versus the MK’s 86.





Macpherson said his offer was based on the political landscape in eThekwini and the realities his party faced.

The DA, IFP and ANC were constitutionalists committed to the Bill of Rights, unlike other parties, he said.

But the offer came too late. According to DA insiders, an ANC faction favouring an alliance with MK had already prevailed by Wednesday, despite the preference of ANC provincial leaders for a coalition with the DA and IFP.

The offer of mayorship for the ANC would have seen the DA get deputy mayor and the IFP Speaker.

Speaking on the sidelines of the council meeting, DA provincial heavyweight and KZN Public Works MEC Martin Meyer said: “We believe handing the keys of eThekwini to MK would be a disaster. It is not about positions. That’s why we made that offer to the ANC.”

DA insiders said there were two negotiations with the ANC: one for joint control of other KZN municipalities and then eThekwini talks.

Discussions continued through Thursday night until 6am Friday. DA members said the ANC national leaders overruled ANC KZN brass who had favoured an ANC-DA-IFP coalition.

The DA’s KZN heavyweight Martin Meyer. (Photo: Gallo Images / Darren Stewart)

MK in firm control

In eThekwini, the DA proposed Hoosen, but when it came to a vote, MK had sewn things up. Phakathi’s 139 votes was 16 more than the 123 combined total with the ANC, meaning it also has the support of smaller parties, including ActionSA, which has seven council seats.

MK councillor Thabani Luthuli was elected deputy mayor, the ANC’s Thabani Nyawose as Speaker, and ANC councillor Mina Lesoma as council whip.

The city’s 10 executive committee members include four MK councillors: Phakathi, Luthuli, Sinenhlanhla Memela and Sduduzo Khuzwayo. Khuzwayo faces charges in the R320-million Durban Solid Waste corruption trial, along with former ANC mayor Zandile Gumede.

The DA’s Exco members are Hoosen; DA KZN leader Sthembiso Ngema; and Heinz de Boer. The ANC has two Exco members: Ntokozo Ngcobo and another to be chosen, while the IFP’s representative is Sizwe Skhakhane. The metro’s Exco is decided by parties’ proportion of the election results, rather than appointed by the mayor.





MK eyes the province

Besides eThekwini, MK-ANC deals have ushered in MK mayors in Pietermaritzburg, Newcastle and Richards Bay.

These threaten the ANC-DA-IFP government of provincial unity (GPU), which jointly runs KZN and its R150-plus-billion budget.

Meyer said: “The GPU and local government are separate; we have no instability in the GPU. Obviously this creates hiccups. But in some KZN municipalities (on the south and north coast) the GPU partners stayed intact. We will go back to our partners and ask what this means for the GPU, but we remain committed.”

Among those attending the eThekwini mayoral election were ANC heavyweight Bheki Cele and Nhlamulo Ndhlela, the former MK spokesperson who was expelled from the party before being reinstated. Ndhlela dismissed the GPU as a “house of cards” whose days were numbered.

Phakathi, meanwhile, has significant challenges. While his party is flushed with victory, it is beset by internal strife. eThekwini is bedevilled by water outages, administration challenges and rising debt.

ActionSA councillor Saul Basckin said though Exco seats had been determined, vital committee positions still had to be determined. ActionSA voted for Phakathi to create an opportunity for ongoing talks around these, believing the party can be in opposition but not close the door on constructive engagement.

Rose Cortes, one of two eThekwini Ratepayers’ Protest Movement councillors said after today’s meeting:

“The most important thing moving forward is establishing a strong and healthy opposition. Unchallenged power destroys communities.” DM