The craggy mountains of Meiringspoort that CJ Langenhoven wrote about with such poetic beauty — die ewige gebergtes waar die kranse antwoord gee — haven’t gazed down on the good people of Prince Albert for some time.

Prince Albert denizens have long enjoyed one of the world’s most scenic routes on the way to do their shopping. There are shops in town, but for any special items — the sort of thing that takes you to Woolies, or to visit the large stores that don’t operate in small Karoo towns — Oudtshoorn is the nearest larger town. And the way there from Prince Albert is via Meiringspoort.

If Afrikaans is unfamiliar to your ear, the English translation is almost as enchanting — over everlasting mountains where the echoing crags resound. I wrote about that here in 2024, so if, like me, you’re missing that exquisite drive, take a wander through the poort through my pen and my eyes.

Driving along the R341 between Willowmore and De Rust the other day brought this to mind. I can’t think of a single stretch of road in South Africa that matches Meiringspoort in breathtaking beauty. The nearest that occurs to me is the MR118 from Oranjemund to Rosh Pinah through the Sperrgebiet in southern Namibia. You must add that to your list if you haven’t driven it.

The Meiringspoort repair is a long-term project. The tarred road through the pass — through jagged mountains so magnificent that they inspired South Africa’s original national anthem — was severely damaged in floods earlier this year and is not scheduled to open until the latter half of 2028.

Flood damage (not for the first time) saw the pass closing, and it has been shut down since March 2026, while repair work goes on, with all traffic barred, whether you’re driving in cars, trucks or motorcycles — even cyclists aren’t being allowed through.

There will be some relief from early December 2026 — take note, if you’re going to the coast from the interior this Christmas — when Meiringspoort will open to single-lane traffic in one direction (at a time). This has not been signed off yet, and weather and other geotechnical matters may delay the plan, but there are worse places on the planet to be stuck behind slow-moving traffic for three-quarters of an hour. And you can stop in lovely De Rust once you’re through.

In normal times, Prince Albert residents could reach Oudtshoorn in an hour and twenty. Now they have to drive close to 300km via Klaarstroom and Willowmore, then head for De Rust, which was our destination after leaving Cradock/Nxuba last week on our return journey to Cape Town.

We left Cradock and snuck in a Wimpy breakfast in Graaff-Reinet — yes, your Food Editor enjoys a Wimpy fry-up on the road, it’s quick, fuss-free and I don’t want much on my breakfast plate — then pointed the car towards George and the turnoff west to De Rust. This is a verdant scenic sweep past the Kammanassie and Swartberg ranges until you approach the intersection where you turn right to Meiringspoort or left into De Rust. The evidence of the poort’s closure was written in clunky chevrons and danger-red stop signs.

In De Rust in the past we’ve stayed at HouseMartin, and more recently at Kabbelrus and their eccentric Malvahuisie cottage, but the latter business is closed for now (there is talk that it might reopen at some point). This time we’d booked into Hotel De Rust for the first time, having read that this inn, vintage 1953 and therefore older than me, had reopened after having been shuttered for many years.

The art deco signage of Hotel De Rust — out of period, but who cares? It adds to the eccentricity of the place, and it’s an aesthetic fit. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

I’m an art deco nut, and the earlier art nouveau too, and though the art deco period spanned the earlier part of the 20th century into the 1930s, the decade with which it is mostly associated, it is often erroneously thought to have peaked in the 1950s. So this double-storey hotel is not art deco at all — its interior is more reminiscent of the Seventies, in fact — but its signage is, strikingly so. The font seems to have come straight off an art deco Hollywood movie billboard.

For 30 years, Hotel De Rust was closed, after being shut down when the original owner, Nic Shamley, died and it was left to Roy Shamley, who decided that running a hotel wasn’t for him.

Yet, Roy didn’t leave — he lived in an upstairs bedroom of the hotel for much of three decades, until his death in September 2021. Eventually, five years ago, the granddaughter of Nic Shamley, Bernadette Alberts (née Shamley) and her husband Werner negotiated a deal and became the new owners. Bernadette had visited often as a child, and never lost her love for the place. On her uncle’s passing, she and husband Werner chatted about it and made a life-changing decision — they would leave Pretoria and live in De Rust, in fact in the hotel, and you will find them there now.

It’s run very much as a family business, with happy-lad son Michael in the bar and scurrying all over running miscellaneous errands.

Vintage movie posters in the Hotel De Rust bar. They have occasional movie nights. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

We passed through on a Sunday and were the only guests in the hotel other than a friend of Bernadette’s visiting from Pretoria (they’d been full the previous night), but being the sociable host that she is, she offered us the option of joining her party of friends for a prego roll supper in the bar and on the adjacent stoep.

She would have served us her “famous” (she said) ostrich steaks, but we weren’t too proud to make a bunch of new friends, and we had a lovely evening in the bar/dining room with its wall of old movie posters.

The stairwell of Hotel De Rust. For decades, owner Roy Shamley would traipse up to bed, while the rest of the hotel was closed to visitors. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

A chef friend also made chimichurri sauce, for the first time he told me, and it was perfect.

I feel for any business in De Rust right now, having to manage with Meiringspoort closed. So take advantage of the forthcoming one-way-traffic stop/go arrangement promised for December, and bring some business to the lovely cafés in this idyll of a town, and spend a night at Hotel De Rust or in one of the guest houses in one of the Karoo’s loveliest dorps.

I need to mention that the hotel as it is now is, to a degree, a work in progress, and Bernadette acknowledges this readily. Our bedroom floor was still awaiting refurbishment, and if you want everything to be up to your “standards”, well, this may not be for you. But the prices are suitably friendly, and I don’t expect perfection, especially if I’m offered something affordable.

Or just do what I did, and put any flaws down to old-time character, and that is what you get. It was like being in a slightly neglected old hotel in the Fifties or Sixties. Maybe the Seventies. Like being in our old Cradock home again a few days earlier, it felt like I was an earlier version of myself who’d slipped back in time.

Maybe my dad would appear to tell me to put a shirt and tie on for dinner. Perhaps a xylophone would ring out in the corridors at 7pm. Or I’d slip into sleep and dream of towering gebergtes and dad’s 1964 Ford Cortina gliding along with a little boy in the back seat.

Cilla’s lekker interior in De Rust. But rather ask for more on your breakfast plate, and be prepared to pay for it. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

Next morning we strode over the road to Cilla’s, a café with which the hotel has a breakfast arrangement. They pay Cilla’s, and you don’t pay for your breakfast there. But the way the café interprets it seems to be somewhat shy of “let’s err on the side of generosity”, even though their service was friendly and efficient. Which is a pity, because I loved this funky little café and corner shop, and what was on the plate was nicely cooked.

Next time — and we hope to stay at the hotel again — I plan to go there again for breakfast, but will pay extra for a bit more to eat.

And soon we were on the road to Oudtshoorn to join Route 62, aiming not for Montagu, or even for Worcester, nor even for home — we were heading for Arniston, the Cape coastal fishing village turned holiday resort.

Kassiesbaai at Arniston. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

This meant driving on Route 62, through Calitzdorp, Ladismith and past Ronnie’s Sex Shop, until Barrydale, where immediately after leaving town you turn left into the beautiful Tradouw Pass.

But long before this point you find yourself transported to another kind of Meiringspoort as you drive through the Huis River Pass, on the way to Ladismith. It’s the idyllic highlight of this route, where the red-brick-craggy mountains are much like those that loom above you in Meiringspoort.

The midday heat stopped us in our tracks when we stepped out of the car at Ronnie’s, where the old boy is still there, you can still buy his blue T-shirts with their wry legends, and without fail there are big black bikes, and hefty white bikers, with moustaches to match their handlebars, buying cool bro stuff and sinking cooler bro beers.

They looked at me the way bikers look at weird old boys who drive Chinese cars.

And up the hill into Barrydale the Chinese car went, and left through that pass where hoteliers from the town go to swim at dawn every morning, and out into the sunlight of the N2 and the approach to Swellendam. One short pass, and it’s another world, greener and just a little cooler.

Roman Beach, Arniston, happily untouched, unlike the tyranny of monstrous houses that glare down at the lowslung original dwellings. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

It’s quick and easy to reach Arniston from this point. About 10km past the town you turn left onto the R319 for a 58km cruise to Bredasdorp, after which it is just 24km to the town that some people call Waenhuiskrans.

I have a sort of love-hate-love relationship with Arniston.

On my morning walk in Arniston, I snapped a fishing boat on its dawn patrol. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

Two loves because I do love it, while despising the greediness of so many property owners there. The prices per night at some places are ridiculous. Who do they think they are, expecting many thousands for just one night in their seaside homes?

We were lucky. I chose a place — by a combination of its much friendlier rate and that it looked really good — and it is one we plan to go back to. I am not sharing its name, however, lest it become so popular that they push their prices up to something I cannot afford and we have to strike Arniston from our list of beloved places.

The lovely boma in Arniston. That’s all I’m saying. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

After a wonderful evening braaing in their lovely boma and a proper sleep, we filled up the tank in Bredasdorp and drove the quick hop to the Napier Farmstall which is exactly as it was when last we were there about 15 years ago.

The black pan breakfast at Napier Farmstall. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

One of the best farm stalls I know of, it still serves its famous “black pan breakfast”, is as eclectic as ever, and I still wished I had space for one of its droolworthy pies, but there’s a lot going on in those back frying pans, not least many slices of delicious sausage.

And, soon, home again. DM