Roads shift and change like a mirage on the horizon, confusing the mind while reminding you that what once was may not always be the same when you return to it. One day, much of what you knew will be different.

The roads, this time, took us from Cape Town via De Doorns to Matjiesfontein, then on via Laingsburg and Beaufort West to Aberdeen, Graaff-Reinet — now reached past signs saying Robert Sobukwe (as gazetted in February 2026 but subject to a legal challenge) — and finally Cradock/Nxuba, our old home town.

First stop, for a late breakfast, was the Veldskoen farm stall just past De Doorns, then on past Touws River and a changing tar landscape to ferry us to Matjiesfontein seemingly more quickly. Maybe it was the effect of the widened road which changes the approach to the town considerably.

I pictured myself standing on the N1 three years ago, taking a photograph of the little red-roofed outhouse off the road that snakes into Matjiesfontein village. I took a photo of it on my iPhone, and at the end of that year I got my watercolours and pastels out and painted the scene.

Standing there now, the outlook has changed. A broad double-carriage highway now sweeps past Matjiesfontein to cater for the space tracking and communications ground station being built near the town. The terrain that used to be in the foreground of my painting — half of the picture — was torn up and is now spanking new asphalt. My humble painting suddenly holds the weight of memory.

The little house just off the N1 at Matjiesfontein. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

In the town are more changes, but happy ones. For decades since our first visit there in 1981, we’ve crunched the melba toast that was brought to the table as you sat down, spreading chicken liver pâté on it scooped out of tiny pots more like egg cups than ramekins. The melba toast disappeared years ago, but they’ve brought it back, just as it was before, as if nothing had ever changed. Now if they could just bring the pâté back…

Next morning, I took a walk across the N1 on the road to Sutherland, once our strange, moonscape home, but not before I’d photographed the Rovos Rail luxury train, which was idling at the Matjiesfontein station. Later, after our breakfast in the Lord Milner dining room, denizens of that graceful ride from Cape Town to Dar es Salaam disembarked to browse this eccentric Karoo town. I wondered whether they understood what they were seeing; there was no sign of a guide to explain it all. And Matjies is full of stories. They just wandered, gawked, clicked, and strode back to the train.

Rovos Rail pauses at Matjiesfontein railway station. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

And on we drove, past Camdeboo farm stall at Aberdeen, in stifling heat, eyeing the many bottled pickles and jams, but eschewing them, as we were going to visit our friend Heyla Meyer in Cradock, and buy some of hers instead. Which we did — blueberry jam and preserved green figs, some as gifts, others to bring home.

It was the strangest thing, visiting our hometown of Cradock after nearly a year away. We haven’t sold our house there yet. “The hospital is coming,” our friends there still tell us, giving us hope that the property market will have an upturn. At dinner in our friend Cherie’s dining room, until not long ago the domain of her mom the late Sandra Antrobus, she brings out a rare bottle of a ginger liqueur formulated for King Edward VII, a godly nectar causing me to break all my rules. But that’s what rules are for, isn’t it? We have to live as well as survive. I’m reminded: not all great tastes are to be found in the city.

Being in our house in Cradock/Nxuba (many locals are still unhappy with the renaming and the questionable process that led to it), after having left last December, was bizarre. We felt like intruders in our own past. You know that feeling, when you leave a house you’ve lived in for years (11 in our case), and you glance back as you drive away knowing that you’re relegating it to the past tense?

Yet here we were, ghosts in our own home. A few items of our furniture still there, but most of it in Cape Town. Braaing a spatchcock chicken at the old braai spot. Dining at the table we’d left in the kitchen. Making an adapted peri-peri sauce with a bottle of Nando’s. (You empty it into a saucepan, add fresh chopped garlic, lemon juice and white wine, more chilli if you like too, and simmer until it’s a much better peri-peri sauce).

Spatchcock chicken at our old braai, left, on a tray we’d left in the old house, and The King’s Ginger. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

We dine at Victoria Manor again, after wine at the lobby fireplace where Sandra used to sit, then dinner in that lovely red-painted dining room, the familiar Karoo buffet; it feels like home, has done for 16 years, and always will.

And one more shot at an old ritual of much whiskey in the night, me and my best mate, telling old stories and embellishing them, sometimes going quiet as we remember past times out there. I felt like a spectre of myself in my old life.

One of my favorite spaces on the planet — the dining room of the Victoria Manor Hotel in Cradock. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

I took a day to drive from Cradock to Grahamstown/Makhanda (there are still some signs leading to “Grahamstown”, to my surprise), which found me on the N10, which became notorious for the endless numbers of heavy ore-laden side tippers, better known as “manganese trucks” plying to and from Gqeberha/Port Elizabeth, heavy on the down route and light on their return.

In the late winter of 2025 we planned a trip to Cape Town and were due to drive from Cradock to Graaff-Reinet via the Wapadsberg Pass. Snow shuffled in, closing the pass, and we had to reroute via PE and the N2. I headed the car out of town towards Cookhouse and hadn’t gone more than 16km when I spied rows of manganese trucks bottling up the road ahead on both sides.

Two of them had collided, dragging a third side tipper into the melee. The wait was long, and every minute, two or three more trucks and other vehicles would lengthen the queue in both directions.

A driver in a truck to my left wound down his window and told me I should go ahead, driving precipitously on the verge: they will let you through, he insisted. I did so, and counted well over a thousand trucks as we cruised past them all.

The afternoon was dense with cloud, and soon the rain started to tip down, harder and more urgently, as the light slowly dimmed and headlights came at me incessantly for three hours towards the coast.

In the end there was almost zero visibility and I feared we wouldn’t make it. But I ploughed on because there was no escape from doing so. We reached PE intact, found our hotel, and ordered calming wine.

Next morning we learnt that the trucks — by then there must have been closing in on 2,000 of them — had to stay on the road overnight. It was freezing. A roadside horror story.

Those trucks were the bane of Cradock/Nxuba life for years and by the time we left last December we were counting thousands of them a day. You couldn’t drive through town without being stuck behind them.

Things have changed. The news came to us, on this visit, that many of the tippers have been put back on freight trains, rolling past on the tracks, though there are still some plying the N10. The road was considerably calmer, but not without incident.

The venison fynvleis pie I made once in one of the Tuishuise kitchens in Cradock (Lion House, in fact). The best way to find one is to stop at a farm stall in the Karoo. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

On my way to visit my friend Paul Walters, emeritus professor of English at Rhodes, in Grahamstown/Makhanda, I stopped at Daggaboer Farmstall for an excellent venison pie, then continued on the N10 towards the first (there are two) turnoff to Bedford.

Barely a kilometre away from Daggaboer, climbing that steep curved hill, flashing lights drew me to a mess of giant trucks in a ménage à trois too grindingly intimate for the innocent eyes of the passing traffic. And anyway, we weren’t passing, yet, but being waved to a halt. I’d arrived in the nick of time, though, and within a minute I was shown the way past.

What truckery is this? An unsightly pile-up on the N10 past Daggaboer farm stall. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

Reaching the Bedford turnoff, I turned right onto an ever forbidding road, the R63, which is always full of pothole-shaped obstacles. It’s easily eight times worse than I’ve ever seen it, and I’ve seen that road pretty bad, and I ask: Why? This is a key part of the way to Makhanda for those visiting from Johannesburg and environs, yet it is never on the list of national courses to be repaired. I’ve driven it since 2010, that’s 16 years of additional neglect, and it was in a sorry state even then. All you see is a handful of guys with shovels filling in some potholes while others open up on the road behind them.

I reached Grahamstown with all four tyres intact, if a tad on the late side, to visit Paul and cook him lunch as he’d been laid low. He is one of the humans I respect the most, a true old-school gentleman with something of the English vicar about him.

Lunch was simple: boerewors rolls, using wors from De Wilge butchery in Cradock, and there was more change there. They bought an old (deconsecrated) church and moved their butchery into it. It was always good, now it’s a Karoo milestone, if great meat in a (formerly) blessed building is what you want.

Their boeries is, yes, among the best in the country, for those of you who have followed my quest to find the best we have. I fried some onions, mixed Dijon mustard with tomato sauce (yes, ketchup), smeared it on crispy bread rolls, and put more than a gentlemanly amount of boerewors inside.

Neither of us used the elegant silver cutlery Paul had put out, piling in with bare hands like the cavemen our ancestors once were. Boerie rolls are like fire, mesmerising to the palate.

Then, what did he do but serve a pudding he had made himself: delicious baked apples in a lovely sauce.

Italian blue Spode is displayed in the lounge of the Victoria Manor in Cradock. (Photo: Sean Calitz, from Retro Karoo Food | Penguin Random House)

And there was more generosity: Paul (whose dad was a rep for Spode dinnerware) had packed a two-person set of exquisite Italian blue Spode to take home with me — side, fish, and dinner plates, and pudding bowls — insisting that we use it. “It must be used, Tony.”

And it will be. When we’ve finally created our planned new dining room — out of the current garden-facing stoep — I will cook us a four-course dinner once a month, and we will say cheers to Paul Walters, one of the finest men I know, and dine off Italian blue Spodeware. You will see pictures of it here, in the coming months.

Paul donated a fair deal of Spode — also Italian blue — to the Victoria Manor in Cradock, where it is displayed in the foyer in lovely old cabinets. We used some of the plates in my book Retro Karoo Food, including for the Parmesan Gem Squash — I love the arguably ironic use of such fine wares for such a humble dish.

We ate boerie rolls off it, that day, with our bare hands. That’s country style! DM

Come back next week for part 2 of this road trek.