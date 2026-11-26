A life lesson that Edward Kieswetter learnt is: “If you want anything done, make sure you measure it.”

He shared this while testifying at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on Wednesday, 25 November 2026, and he elaborated when continuing his testimony on Thursday.

Kieswetter, the former commissioner of the South African Revenue Service (SARS), was called as a witness to the commission to outline how he believes organised crime and the illicit economy should be tackled.

The commission is investigating whether a cartel, known as the Big Five, has infiltrated South Africa’s criminal justice system, politics and private sector.

During his testimony this week, highlighting why he was called as a witness, Kieswetter told the commission that “in almost every instance of a criminal network, there is a tax and/or a customs offence”.

Former South African Revenue Service (SARS) commissioner Edward Kieswetter testifies at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on 26 November 2026. (Photo: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)

Before Kieswetter began testifying on Wednesday, a video clip of his overview on organised crime and its effects on South Africa was aired.

With gentle background piano music and Kieswetter’s calm narration, it came across as almost too slick and utopian when compared with South Africa’s gritty crime reality that includes gang shootings, rampant extortion, murders with differing motives and State corruption.

It did not seem to aggressively confront the insidious nature of deep-rooted organised crime and the chaos rogue intelligence agents can instigate.

‘Tighten controls, redesign links’

Kieswetter’s actual testimony, though, while on the academic side, delivered some tangible ideas that may help authorities crack down on criminality.

That is, if state corruption can be properly countered.

Kieswetter’s key ideas, which he styled as potential recommendations for the Madlanga Commission to convey to President Cyril Ramaphosa, included:

Creating a command centre where representatives from agencies dealing with South Africa’s border – sea, air, and land – could watch trade routes together. According to Kieswetter’s idea, this would mean: “Officers from the agencies would see ports, revenue signals and intelligence feeds on the same screen.”

“A permanent architecture”, led by the President, to keep every State institution independent, yet “join them as an ecosystem”. In other words: “South Africa should keep its separate, independently mandated institutions and redesign the links between them, so that they work together”.

Reviewing how covert funds are controlled, as well as the work of Crime Intelligence and its oversight. These issues, including the Crime Intelligence slush fund, have been central to accusations that have surfaced at the Madlanga Commission.

Throughout his two days of testimony, Kieswetter referred to various slides, similar to government department presentations to Parliament.

Police panel position In 2026, Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia announced that he was establishing a Police Advisory Panel and that former tax boss Edward Kieswetter was its chair. Cachalia said that the panel would advise him about the progress of the “reset agenda” – plans put in place to rejuvenate the South African Police Service – and the recommendations that stem from the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. The commission is investigating whether a cartel, the Big Five, has infiltrated South Africa’s criminal justice system, politics and private sector. It will later submit a report, with recommendations, on its findings.

R1.2-trillion illicit economy

While testifying on Wednesday, Kieswetter explained that the illicit economy was probably worth between R800-billion and R1.2-trillion.

He then delved into the importance of measurements.

“Over my life, I’ve learnt… what gets measured gets done and if you want anything done, make sure you measure it,” Kieswetter said.

“I would suggest that we have no way of measuring what winning would look like if we defeated organised criminal syndicates because we have never formulated such a measurement.”

Mandrax worth more than R100m was discovered at an illicit production facility in KwaZulu-Natal on 18 November 2026. (Photo: SAPS)

He proposed the creation of an “assessment framework” to measure that.

Kieswetter said quantifying the illicit economy depended on what was included and excluded in calculations.

“Suffice to say, it runs into hundreds of billions of rand.”

‘Make sure to measure it’

Kieswetter picked up on this again while testifying on Thursday.

He reiterated: “If you can’t measure it, it either won’t get done or you won’t know whether you’re succeeding at it.”

Kieswetter told the Madlanga Commission that it might therefore want to consider recommending that government establish a National Illicit Economy Measurement (NIEM).

He said this would be the “common national baseline for measuring the illicit economy and the harm it does”.

MADLANGA COMMISSION | Edward Kieswetter says every organised crime case has a tax element and calls for greater collaboration between SARS, the SIU and other law enforcement agencies to combat financial crime. https://t.co/yAqOweNG2M — SABC News (@SABCNews) November 26, 2026

Issues the NIEM could consider include the unrecorded economy, composition of illicit markets, tax implications and harm to society (from environmental to institutional and the erosion of public trust).

Kieswetter said that, aside from SARS, Stats SA, the Treasury, the Reserve Bank and Financial Intelligence Centre could all get involved in the NIEM.

The NIEM, if implemented, could see the State outlining to the public not just what it was doing to tackle the illicit economy, but what was happening in terms of the criminal landscape.

‘You need saints’

Kieswetter’s proposals looked solid on the slides he presented to the Madlanga Commission, and he came across as confident when elaborating on them through his testimony.

But what the Madlanga Commission is investigating – whether criminals allegedly infiltrated the state and colluded with law enforcers – underscores uncertainty about whether the proposals can be applied to reality.

Evidence leader Matthew Chaskalson elaborated on that.

Evidence leader Matthew Chaskalson at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on 6 February 2026. (Photo: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu)

At one stage, referring to a process Kieswetter envisioned to strengthen controls against illicit activity, Chaskalson said capacitating such an endeavour would basically require people willing “to devote their lives to it”.

Chaskalson said: “You need saints. And I’m not sure how many saints are available.”

He said the Madlanga Commission team had “been at it for a year”, and that he was not convinced “we can be at it for another year”.

Factors like burnout needed to be taken into consideration.

‘At risk of losing’

Chaskalson said Kieswetter’s ideas to use existing institutions to drive change would still leave the country “vulnerable” to existing problems.

These problems were not detailed, but Chaskalson was presumably referring to the South African Police Service, which has clear factions.

Accusations emerging from the Madlanga Commission and related happenings have also led to the arrests of several police officers, suggesting criminality within the service.

Allegedly rotten elements in the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption have also been exposed, leading to Andrea Johnson resigning as its head earlier in 2026.

Chaskalson, addressing Kieswetter on Thursday and referring to the battle against organised crime, said: “I have a concern that if we depend exclusively on existing institutions… we are at risk of losing because... some of the existing institutions may not be able to do so.”

Kieswetter acknowledged this and said he was emphasising that while institutions needed improvement, they also needed to collaborate better.

What next? Edward Kieswetter was one of two witnesses who testified at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on Thursday, 26 November 2026. Hearings are expected to resume on Friday. Once all witnesses have testified, the commission will compile a report on its findings that must be submitted to President Cyril Ramaphosa by 25 January 2027.

DM