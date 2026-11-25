Testifying before the Madlanga Commission on Wednesday, 25 November, former SA Revenue Service (SARS) commissioner Edward Kieswetter argued that the real battle lies in exposing the financial networks, legitimate businesses and compromised state structures that allow criminal enterprises to survive and flourish.

Kieswetter, who served as SARS commissioner from May 2019 until April 2026, tabled a 16-page written submission and an accompanying presentation outlining how the state should confront the illicit economy.

Drawing on his public service experience and international leadership roles in the World Customs Organization and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s Forum on Tax Administration, he warned that organised crime was not simply a law-enforcement problem, but a direct threat to economic sovereignty, institutional integrity and the social contract.

He cautioned that evidence placed before the commission – though part of the public record – should not be treated as established findings.

The commission was established to investigate allegations that organised crime syndicates had infiltrated South Africa’s criminal justice system, following explosive claims by the KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, on 6 July 2025.

“Across our economy, an increasingly entrenched system of organised crime and corruption is undermining [the expectation that institutions should serve the public interest]. It distorts markets, destroys livelihoods and erodes revenue,” said Kieswetter.

He described the President’s Illicit Economy Disruption Programme as an opportunity to confront the problem, but said it required a more coordinated state response.

Beyond the border: following the money

Using a packet of cigarettes as an example, Kieswetter explained how criminal networks could exploit every stage of a product’s journey, from tobacco farming and manufacturing to transportation, distribution and retail.

Behind the physical movement of goods was another chain involving payments, financing, hidden ownership and the laundering of criminal proceeds.

The illicit economy, he argued, was not a collection of isolated criminal acts but an interconnected system operating alongside, and often within, legitimate commerce.

South Africa’s land crossings, seaports and airports were important gateways for trade and investment, but also vulnerable to smuggling, customs fraud and trafficking.

The Beitbridge border crossing between South Africa and Zimbabwe. (Photo: Bernard Chiguvare)

In his presentation, Kieswetter identified priority illicit economies including tobacco, fuel and alcohol; illegal mining and precious metals; drugs and precursor chemicals; customs fraud, counterfeit goods and trade-based money laundering; tax fraud; and the construction mafia.

These activities, he said, relied on networks of financiers, facilitators, distributors, professional enablers and, too often, corrupt officials.

True disruption

The former SARS commissioner warned that disrupting a consignment was not the same as dismantling a criminal network.

“We must be precise about what we mean by disruption. A seizure is an event, and an arrest is an event. Even a successful prosecution may leave the wider criminal enterprise intact,” he said.

True disruption meant making criminal operations harder, riskier and less profitable by closing routes, freezing assets, removing protection and weakening networks’ ability to rebuild.

It also required targeting the people, money, companies and relationships holding criminal enterprises together.

Kieswetter illustrated this institutional failure by pointing to more than 80 SARS investigations into illicit tobacco syndicates, which exposed a glaring gap between tax enforcement and criminal prosecution.

While SARS seized assets, withheld funds and reversed refunds to disrupt the networks, Kieswetter said the agency had no visibility on the cases’ progress more than three years after referring them to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

“In 2025/26, SARS ran 42 projects and 534 investigations, with estimated losses exceeding R42-billion, and handed 80 illicit tobacco cases to the NPA, with no progress to my knowledge,” he said.

Illicit cigarettes found hidden in a truck at the Beitbridge border post in August 2020. (Photo: SAPS)

The NPA was not legally obliged to report back to SARS on the cases. Attempts to get updates had been met with explanations that did not make sense, he said.

SARS could prepare prosecution-ready files but had no prosecutorial mandate, leaving it dependent on the police, Hawks and NPA to take cases forward without a clear accountability mechanism.

The problem was compounded by disconnected performance targets. The SAPS and the Hawks measured trial-ready dockets, while the NPA reported conviction rates.

Evidence leader Matthew Chaskalson pointed out that the measures were not connected. Kieswetter described a “black hole” between the institutions.

Matthew Chaskalson, evidence leader at the Madlanga Commission. (Photo: Frennie Shivambu / Gallo Images)

The NPA could report a 90% conviction rate in organised crime matters without establishing how many convictions resulted from cases handed over by SARS, SAPS or the Hawks.

Kieswetter warned that this created perverse incentives, with prosecutors potentially favouring simpler cases with higher prospects of conviction over complex, resource-intensive organised-crime investigations.

“This is possibly the best example, commissioners, of how this becomes perverse and dysfunctional,” he said.

A high conviction rate, he argued, meant little if it did not demonstrate that investigations were translating into prosecutions and the dismantling of criminal networks.

Kieswetter’s testimony continues on Thursday, 26 November. DM

