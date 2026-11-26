The price of chocolates and baked goodies are going to be steep this Christmas season and the record El Niño is the Grinch behind this unfestive state of affairs.

Global cocoa, coffee and sugar prices have been surging in the face of El Niño, and the net it has cast is also driving seafood and fish inflation. And this is just the tip of an iceberg that will only reveal its full scale in 2027.

“Since El Niño was declared on 11 June, futures prices have risen especially for El Niño-sensitive crops such as cocoa (40%), rice (37%) and coﬀee (17%). Sugar has also risen (25%),” JPMorgan wrote in a report last week.

Analysis and modelling by the European Central Bank during the last El Niño suggested that the weather phenomenon can drive global food commodity prices 9% higher, with the peak being reached about 16 months after the start of the event. In this case that will be October next year.

Cocoa is especially vulnerable, with 60% of global production concentrated in Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana. And the cocoa belt running through both countries typically gets hotter and drought prone during El Niño while the seasonal dry harmattan winds that blow in from the Sahara intensify: a perfect storm for a poor cocoa crop.

Meanwhile, coffee and sugar supplies are seen tightening, and Brazil – as the world’s leading producer of both commodities – is the focus of market jitters. And as a huge, tropical country, El Niño’s impact is varied across Brazil.

It has unleashed a deluge in its sugar-producing south and threatens drought in coffee regions to the north.

Something fishy

As a natural weather pattern formed by rising surface sea temperatures in the Pacific, it is no surprise that its impacts are also felt in the big blue.

The term El Niño means “the little boy” or “the Christ child” in Spanish, and this Christmas connection is linked to the observations of fishermen off the coast of Peru who noticed unusually warm temperatures during December in the Pacific waters where they plied their trade.

And Peruvian fishermen are feeling the heat.

“El Niño conditions off the Peruvian coast have cut global supplies of both fishmeal and fish oil,” the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization said in its latest report on fishmeal and fish oil, which are crucial to the global aquaculture industry.

Peru supplies five million of the 21 million tonnes of raw material used for fishmeal and fish oil production annually, and this is derived from anchoveta catches.

‘Reduced supply and the expectation of continuing shortages have been most clearly reflected in prices, with fishmeal at record levels. Peruvian catches and output of both fishmeal and fish oil fell by around 70 percent in the first half of 2026 compared with the same period last year.’

This in turn will raise costs and squeeze margins for the producers of high-value farmed fish such as salmon and shrimp, and push up prices for such products.

South Africa imports almost all of its salmon from Norwegian fish farms, so expect the price of your sushi to spike. And in 2024, South Africa imported more than $34-million worth of shrimp and prawns, according to World Bank trade data. Those prices will also head north at a brisk pace.

Some of these global trends are starting to fuel food inflation in South Africa.

According to Stats SA’s latest inflation release, the annual rate for food and non-alcoholic beverages was on the boil for the third consecutive month in October, for an annual rise of 1.4% – which is still moderate and well below the headline inflation rate of 5.2%.

Basket economics

But some products in South Africa’s food inflation basket are starting to cook.

The price index for sugar, confectionary and desserts increased 1.8% month on month in October, with a monthly rise of 3.2% for white sugar and 2.7% for the brown variety. Those are big monthly spikes and that trend is likely to pick up pace.

Seafood inflation was also notable for its acceleration.

“Inflation for fish & other seafood has risen steadily since a recent low of 3.0% in February, reaching 8.4% in October. Products in this category with the largest annual increases include fish fingers (+13.2%), fresh and frozen hake (+11.2%), battered or crumbed fish (+10.1%) and canned fish (excluding tuna) (+8,2%),” Stats SA said.

This, it must be said, is not yet directly linked to El Niño. Rising input costs such as fuel and high international prices for species such as hake are the main drivers in these waters. Combined with an almost 15% annual increase in domestic potato prices, you can expect to be forking out more for your fish and chips.

But the warm waters off Peru will become an additional accelerant to the price that South African fish lovers pay, and the full impact will only hit wallets next year as supply lines tighten.

On the domestic front, maize meal and beef prices are currently deflationary, and the latter trend is likely to continue as livestock farmers will have to slaughter cattle in the face of drought and soaring feed costs at a time when export markets remain closed because of foot-and-mouth disease.

But maize prices will quickly inflate again if El Niño scorches this summer’s crop.

The bottom line is that El Niño’s effects will be felt in varied and staggered ways in your household grocery bill. At least the steaks and burgers for the braai should be cheaper this Christmas and maybe next festive season as well. DM