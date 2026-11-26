Internationally, popular diets like the Nordic diet and Mediterranean diet are not a “one size fits all” and should be adapted to South Africa’s local contexts, experts say.

The Nordic diet is characterised by traditional Nordic foods, including whole grains such as rye and oats, fatty fish such as salmon, herring and mackerel, root vegetables and cabbages, fruits such as apples and pears and berries such as bilberries. Dairy is eaten in moderation and canola oil is the main source of fats. The Mediterranean diet is similar but uses olive oil instead of canola.

Smørrebrød is a traditional Nordic open sandwich. (Photo: Unsplash)

Studies have linked the Nordic diet to a lower risk of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and stroke.

Studies show that following the Mediterranean diet is associated with a lower risk of cardiovascular disease, reduced weight gain and a lower risk of obesity-related cancers.

Diets like these often gain popularity because traditional diets are understood as being quite healthy, said food anthropologist and chef Anna Trapido. And traditional diets are often associated with particular genres of food globally, such as the Nordic and Mediterranean diets, she added.

Although South Africa can learn from these other countries, these approaches need to be adapted to our local context, said dietician and policy and programme manager at the Healthy Living Alliance (Heala) Angelika Grimbeek.

Following the example

Diets such as the Nordic and Mediterranean diets offer useful lessons, particularly their focus on local, whole foods and reducing ultra-processed foods (UPFs). However, South Africa needs an approach that reflects its own food systems, cultures and socioeconomic realities, said Grimbeek.

Many South Africans cannot afford or easily access seafood, which forms part of these diets, Grimbeek explained. Pilchards, which are included in the DG Murray Trust’s 10 best-buy foods, are one of the few affordable seafood options that provide important nutrients to support children’s growth and development and help prevent stunting in the South African context, she said.

According to medical director at the Sehha Healing Center and The Noakes Foundation medical director Hassina Kajee, diets are not a “one size fits all”. As a medical coach, there is not one single named diet she would prescribe to everyone, since people have various health issues and economic circumstances, she explained.

Kajee founded The Noakes Foundation’s Eat Better South Africa (EBSA) project to address obesity, diabetes and hypertension in Cape Town’s poorer communities.

Patients who are diagnosed with diabetes or obesity at EBSA’s clinics in Dunoon and Vanguard are referred to the EBSA programme, Kajee said.

Maleeqa Bambrough from The Noakes Foundation checks a participant's blood glucose. (Photo: Supplied / Francois Erasmus)

In this six-week programme these patients are taught about food and nutrition, as well as stress, sleep and movement. They are not taught to follow certain named diets like the ketogenic diet, Nordic or Mediterranean, Kajee explained, but rather how to adapt their diets to be healthier and how to substitute certain foods for healthier options within their price range.

For example, they are taught that maize contains lots of starch, which converts to sugar in the body, whereas if you swapped maize for cabbage it would not raise your sugar, but would increase fibre.

EBSA also teaches people what they can remove from their diets to set up a healthier lifestyle. Kajee encourages people to boycott ultra-processed foods and turn to whole foods.

An Eat Better South Africa session. (Photo: Supplied / Jana Retief)

The cost of foreign diets

Participants are taught by coaches who are members of their own community, Kajee explained. These coaches translated the information in a way they understood.

“The only way for this programme to be successful is, number one, somebody from the community who is trusted must be part of the process so that people realise that it can work for them. When you see somebody in your community giving this information, it makes it easier for you to trust it,” she said.

Eat Better South Africa participant and coach Nicolla Wire (left) and EBSA programme manager Maritza Hulley at a sugar demonstration. (Photo: Supplied / Karen Heath)

Nicolla Wire is a former participant in the programme from Dunoon and is now an EBSA coach to her community.

Wire told Daily Maverick she would be willing to eat many of the foods included in the Mediterranean and the Nordic diets, such as whole foods, minimally processed foods, vegetables, fish, natural oils and nuts. However, these were luxury items.

Wire believes people should eat a healthy diet based on what they can afford and food that aligns with their culture rather than that which is foreign to them.

Some of the foods in the Mediterranean and the Nordic diets would be difficult for her community to access owing to their cost and because they were not easy to find nearby.

Spaza shops in the community sell foods such as eggs, spinach and potatoes, but items such as fresh fish can only be bought at bigger shops like supermarkets, she explained. And this meant spending more on transport.

Creating healthy food environments beyond diets

South Africa already has its own food-based dietary guidelines, which promote a varied diet of starches, proteins, fruits, vegetables and legumes, encourage drinking water instead of sugary drinks, and recommend limiting salt, sugar and unhealthy fats, said Grimbeek.

These guidelines provide a good foundation for promoting healthy eating using foods that are relevant to our context. However, addressing South Africa’s triple burden of malnutrition (including stunting), rising obesity and noncommunicable diseases requires more than encouraging people to follow dietary approaches developed elsewhere, she said.

Grimbeek added that South Africa needs to address the food system barriers that prevent people from accessing and affording nutritious food in the first place.

This meant strengthening social protection, so that grants better address food poverty, improving food environments through stronger regulation of unhealthy products; including supporting measures such as the Health Promotion Levy and proposed front-of-package warning labels under draft Regulation 3337, improving access to healthcare, and strengthening local food supply chains through public procurement from local producers.

“Ultimately, the focus should be on creating a food system where healthy, nutritious and culturally appropriate foods are affordable and accessible to everyone, rather than limiting dietary advice to diets that come from other regions, or placing the responsibility on individuals to make healthy choices in an environment that often makes this difficult.” DM