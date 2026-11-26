The world of retail has changed. You can feel it in the emptier streets. You can read it in the stock market news announcements. Much of what was once the last Friday of November is lost, and we may not live to remember it.

Takealot Group CEO Frederik Zietsman explained to Daily Maverick in an interview on the sidelines of Africa Tech Festival that the Black Friday promotion has evolved into a month-long event because retailers “realise they can’t just rely on the day, and there’s more money in the market than just on that day”.

“It’s not like we run the business only for the one day. It’s just you don’t want to go down during that time.”

Zietsman said that while Black Friday and Cyber Monday drive an enormous spike in concurrent platform sessions, a significant portion of that traffic consists of shoppers comparing prices rather than executing immediate purchases.

The television section at a Pick n Pay Hyper store, decked out for the festive season. (Photo: Holly Munks)

You want to know how crazy it gets for Takealot? To give scale to the business, the entire Takealot Group generated R17.7-billion ($1bn) in revenue for the full FY26 year, and R9.4-billion ($571m) in the first half of FY27.

For context, in the same period in FY26 the e-commerce behemoth generated $450-million in revenue, or R7.89-billion in today’s money.

Ready for the rush

“We build our services in an efficient way, so the architecture first and foremost needs to make sense,” Zietsman explained about the secret sauce behind dealing with the shopping surge.

“It needs to be scalable in an efficient way, but then what we do is we do quite routine proactive scale testing on all our critical endpoints. So we would now, especially now going into September, October, November, we test all our endpoints because obviously services change year on year we add functionality, we add critical points of failure and that gets scale tested.”

While global competitors like Amazon focus heavily on small parcel fulfilment, Takealot has spent significant capital carving out infrastructure that competitors cannot easily match.

Takealot went all out with Fred Zietsman in the marketing of their bumper half-year results, released on Black Friday eve. (Image: Supplied)

But the real threat is not from competitors, but rather the operating environment. Zietsman explained that the real security vulnerability is not the collection counter or the tech stack, but the physical threat of theft in the logistics corridor.

“And I think there, we’ve spent a lot of money in terms of security and response to protect the vehicles, and I think we’ve probably seen the least incidents we’ve seen in a couple of years just because we’ve got centralised control rooms, we’ve got vehicles that are specially made for certain areas. We’ve got drivers that are specially trained for certain areas. In South Africa you cannot get away from the fact that there is a criminal element... and you need to protect both our driver and our inventory.”

Adding value

When asked how Takealot defends its market share against deep-pocketed global entrants, Zietsman pointed to simplicity and bundled ecosystem value:

“If you think about TakealotMORE, and I think it’s probably our own… our biggest sin is that we don’t communicate TakealotMORE very well because TakealotMORE is grocery shopping, restaurants, retail on demand and Takealot.com and news, and from today Spotify... So instead of signing up for [multiple services]... you stack your value.”

TakealotMORE’s subscription revenue grew 66% YoY in the first half of FY27, so the communication issue is probably overstated.

For real, that 66% expansion significantly outpaced Takealot.com’s core revenue growth of 28% (17% in randela currency) and GMV growth of 27% (16% in randela terms), showing that recurring subscription monetisation is compounding faster than standard transaction volume

Beyond digital loyalty, Takealot is driving physical reach into township economies via more than 13,000 active Personal Shoppers who earn commissions by ordering on behalf of their local networks:

“That is the first iteration of the personal shopper... they give accessibility of the Takealot platform to those people. But now we have a base that is engaged... We recently did a campaign now, the last two weeks, with Canal+ with the MultiChoice guys where we actually, due to that campaign, sold out of decoders... just because it’s such a trusted touchpoint.”

Marking its first official Black Friday with an active local Prime programme, Amazon South Africa launched a week of deals running until 30 November.

“Customers count on Amazon for low prices and great selection every day, not just during the holidays... that’s exactly what Black Friday is about for us – it’s the culmination of a full year of work from all our teams,” Robert Koen, MD of Amazon Sub-Saharan Africa, said in the campaign announcement.

Even Pick n Pay launched a multi-channel blitz across its supermarkets, hypermarkets, and its asap! on-demand app, offering up to 65% off.

“We have strengthened our online operation ahead of the promotional period, increasing picking capacity across stores, bolstering delivery resources and deploying technology to support more efficient order management and fulfilment...” said Enrico Ferigolli, retail executive for Omnichannel at Pick n Pay.

“Black Friday brings a significant increase in customer interest and online shopping activity, and we have scaled our operation to meet this demand. Our focus is on ensuring customers can access the deals they want, supported by the capacity and resources needed to maintain a reliable and efficient service throughout our three-day Black Friday.”

Pick n Pay was aggressive in its own Black Friday campaigning. Image: Supplied

Over to the dark side

While retail giants deploy deep discounts, small businesses face margin erosion. Hiten Keshave, CEO of entrepreneur advocacy organisation Unconventional Capital & Advisory, warned that “unlike larger retailers, the smaller guys often lack the bulk-buying power and deep cash reserves to absorb heavy discounting or weather the inevitable slowdown in consumer spending”.

He says that the financial hangover that follows can last well into February or March as businesses work to stabilise cash flow and rebuild profit margins.

Keshave had receipts from recent retail data: a 20% discount on a product with a 40% gross profit margin forces a small business to double its unit sales volumes just to stand still financially.

And buried beneath the retail excitement lies growing consumer financial distress and cybersecurity risks across South Africa.

Neil Roets, CEO of Debt Rescue, warned that festive season discounts often mask severe multi-month debt burdens.

He explained that the financial implications of Black Friday extend well beyond the purchase price, particularly when repayments overlap with essential household expenses in January.

“From a household cash-flow perspective, Black Friday, the December festive season and January should not be viewed as three separate financial events,” he said. “They form part of a continuous financial cycle of approximately eight to nine weeks, during which spending and repayment commitments can overlap.”

“Buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) arrangements spread the cost of a purchase across multiple payments... Even where these arrangements are interest-free, interest-free does not mean consequence-free. From an affordability perspective, these instalments remain financial commitments that must be accommodated alongside existing debt repayments and essential household expenditure.”

TransUnion’s Consumer Pulse Study revealed that 39% of South African consumers expect to miss at least one existing bill or loan repayment, with credit card delinquencies at 17.4% and non-bank personal loan delinquencies at 53.4%.

Roets also said that under the National Credit Regulator’s (NCR) amended guidelines, mandatory BNPL reporting takes effect only on 1 February 2027.

Cross-check to TransUnion’s BNPL Whitepaper, and between 15% and 25% of credit-active consumers could experience score drops once BNPL tradelines appear on bureau files without model adjustments, directly impacting on future loan affordability assessments.

As it turns out, the time is coming when the freshly amortised debt taken to save money in November will shape the fortunes of big purchases planned for 2027. DM

