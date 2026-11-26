Defending Sevens champions the Blitzboks will be looking to start their season on a high when the HSBC SVNS Series kicks off in Dubai this weekend, on Saturday, 28 November.

It is the first of six tournaments in the 2027 season, which will culminate in a separate three-event World Championship.

Last season, South Africa got off to a shaky start when they finished sixth in Dubai. However, the Blitzboks went on to dominate the rest of the 2026 season, securing the SVNS Series league title with tournament victories in Cape Town, Perth, Vancouver and New York.

They also broke their Hong Kong hoodoo, winning the tournament for the first time ever. Having reached the final four times previously – in 1997, 2008, 2009 and 2017 – and finishing no higher than sixth since 2019, the South Africans finally lifted the trophy this year.

They then sealed their status as the world’s top Sevens team by claiming the World Championship crown in Bordeaux, despite finishing fourth at the event.

South Africa’s Sevens team with their bronze medals at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games at the Stade de France on 27 July 2024. The three-event World Championship of the HSBC SVNS 2027 season is particularly significant as it can secure automatic 2028 Olympic qualification. (Photo: Roger Sedres / Gallo Images)

This season is particularly significant because Olympic qualification is at stake.

The Blitzboks will be targeting a top-four finish in the World Championship standings as it would secure automatic qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games – SA claimed bronze at the 2024 Paris edition.

From their Stellenbosch training base prior to departing for Dubai, head coach Philip Snyman said the series would help build a squad before the World Championship that was best equipped to achieve that goal.

“With Olympic Games qualification determined by the final placings of the 2027 World Championship tournaments, we will make sure we have our best team ready for those events, and to be able to do that we will use the first six tournaments of the series to build depth and cover in certain crucial positions,” said Snyman.

Injury setbacks

However, injuries to key players could disrupt the Blitzboks’ plans.

Skipper Impi Visser and prolific try-scorer Shilton van Wyk have been ruled out, with eye and shoulder injuries respectively. Van Wyk topped the points and try-scoring stakes last season with 160 points and 32 tries.

Shilton van Wyk, the Blitzboks’ top points scorer for the 2026 season, has been ruled out of the of the opening Dubai Sevens leg due to a shoulder injury. (Photo: David van der Sandt / Gallo Images)

Forwards Zander Reynders and Jayden Nell are also injured, while Mfundo Ndhlovu and Donavan Don have left the squad for Vodacom United Rugby Championship (URC) opportunities.

Veteran Sevens player Siviwe Soyizwapi will take over the captaincy duties, while playmaker Selvyn Davids will earn his 50th SVNS tournament cap in Dubai.

Davids has scored 793 career points – 107 tries, 129 conversions and one penalty goal – since making his debut in Hong Kong 10 years ago. An injury limited him to just two tournaments in 2023, but he has remained an integral part of the South African side.

“He is just such an awesome team player and playmaker and to have him fit and ready is just great,” said Snyman.

“The same with Siviwe, who will take the reins with Impi not quite fit and available for this tournament. One of our strengths is a strong leadership group, which makes my life much easier as a coach.”

Selvyn Davids of South Africa on the attack during the match between South Africa and Fiji on day 2 of the SVNS World Championship Bordeaux on 6 June 2026 in France. (Photo: David van der Sandt / Gallo Images)

Christie Grobbelaar, Ryan Oosthuizen, Zain Davids, Ricardo Duarttee and Tristan Leyds all are also in the mix, with Leyds having claimed the World Rugby Men’s Sevens Player of the Year award.

Fresh faces

Snyman has included two uncapped players, JC Mars and Van Reenen Kruger, for the Dubai trip.

Mars joins the squad having already gained considerable experience representing the Junior Springboks in 2024 and 2025. The former Paarl Boys’ High School learner has also played for the Stormers in the URC and the Investec Champions Cup, as well as the Currie Cup.

Kruger initially played rugby before switching to athletics, where he excelled in the 400m hurdles. While studying at the University of Pretoria, he returned to rugby and was part of the FNB UP-Tuks team that won the Varsity Cup earlier this year.

JC Mars joins the Springbok Sevens squad with considerable 15s experience already under his belt. The 21-year-old represented the Junior Springboks in 2024 and 2025, then went on to play for the Stormers in the URC and the Investec Champions Cup, as well as the Currie Cup. (Photo: Dirk Kotze / Gallo Images)

The occasion will also reunite Kruger with wing Quewin Nortje, a friend from their days at Afrikaanse Hoër Seunskool (Affies) in Pretoria.

“It is great to have him around, we are actually roommates this week and that makes it a lot easier to take in all the new things in my first tournament week,” said Kruger.

“We started Grade 10 together and played rugby and ran track together, so when I was called into the Blitzbok training camp earlier in the season, it was great to see him again and rekindle the friendship.”

Snyman said his selections were based on current training form and the need to build depth.

“Last season we blooded six new players and they all delivered, and after all of our pre-season camps, I saw enough in ‘Van’ and JC to confidently select them for this trip,” said Snyman.

“JC has been in the SA Rugby pathway since his school days, while Van had a brilliant Varsity Cup campaign, and once we brought them into the wider group they quickly rose to the challenge.”

Springbok Sevens head coach Philip Snyman. (Photo: Ashley Vlotman / Gallo Images)

Nadine Roos returns

Let’s not forget about the Springbok Women’s Sevens team who will also be looking to build on a successful campaign, having won SVNS 3 and finished third in SVNS 2 to earn promotion to the second division.

Three-time winner of the SA Rugby Women’s Player of the Year award and Springbok Women’s Sevens Player of the Year in 2025, Nadine Roos returns from injury and is ready to make an impact.

Nadine Roos (with the ball) during the match between South Africa and Argentina at the HSBC SVNS 2 in Nairobi, Kenya, on 15 February 2026. (Photo: Hassan Wamwayi / Gallo Images)

Roos suffered a serious knee injury in Montevideo in March, which sidelined her for the remainder of the season, including 15s rugby.

“That was my first very serious injury, but I made peace with the injury early on,” said Roos.

“I realised that it would take a certain amount of time and managing the recovery was key. Returning to the field with the Sevens squad, where my career started, was also a full circle moment for me.”

The women’s team begin their second-division campaign in Nairobi on 23 January.

Meanwhile, the Dubai tournament takes place on 28 and 29 November, with SA drawn in Pool A with Australia, the USA – replacing the relegated Great Britain – and Argentina. The series then moves to the DHL Stadium for the Cape Town leg from 5 to 6 December. DM

Men’s fixtures

Saturday, 28 November (local time)

9.52am: Argentina

12.55pm: Australia

5.38pm: USA