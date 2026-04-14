The University of Pretoria (Tuks) have etched their name into Varsity Cup history, clinching a record-breaking sixth title with a commanding victory over North-West University (NWU) Eagles on 13 April 2026.

It was a rain-soaked and muddy affair. The crowd was electric and the tension palpable as both sides fought tooth and nail. Yet in the end Tuks capitalised on their opportunities and held firm in defence, sealing a 31-3 victory in a gripping final.

The triumph sees Tuks surpass Stellenbosch University (Maties), with whom they were previously tied on five titles, to stand alone as the most successful side in the competition’s history.

“I’m immensely proud of the boys,” Tuks head coach Dewey Swartbooi told Daily Maverick before the final clash. “I think throughout the campaign, we’ve shown some great character. There were a lot of times that we were behind on the scoreboard, and then we managed to pull it through. So, the character of the boys is something to behold… that’s what I’m massively proud of.”

Player of the final, Andile Myeni, produced perhaps the most exciting try of the night as he raced toward a stray ball, kicking it forward before finding a touch on the whitewash, earning him seven points for the long-range try.

Andile Myeni of the University of Pretoria with the ball fending off a tackle by North-West University’s Sean Roulston. (Photo: Sydney Seshibedi / Gallo Images)

Throughout the season Tuks have dominated, having only lost one game in their Varsity Cup campaign against the very team on which they exacted revenge last night.

“There wasn’t one game where we didn’t score four or more tries,” said Swartbooi. “That comes down to, you know, just enjoyment, always wanting to play with ball in hand, and just enjoyment and the boys wanting to play.”

From setback to success

Beyond the history-making triumph, it marks a remarkable resurgence for the Striped Generation, who were relegated to the Varsity Shield in 2023.

They responded in emphatic fashion, dominating the second-tier competition, becoming the only team to have won both Varsity Shield and Varsity Cup. They then charged to the semi-finals in 2025 before completing their comeback story by lifting the title in 2026.

“It was obviously a hell of a disappointment,” said Swartbooi, who was the assistant coach when the squad was relegated. “It’s like letting the whole of Pretoria [down], it felt like our work came crumbling down… you can’t put it into words how we all felt.

“Then I was lucky enough to have been approached by the higher powers to take over, and that was the one thing that I just said to myself and to the players: that never again should a university like Tuks get relegated, and we need to make sure that we get some pride back into the jersey.

“I think that that’s what we’ve been doing the last couple of years, you know, representing the people that went before us.”

The University of Pretoria celebrate in emphatic style as the final whistle blows to be crowned the 2026 Varsity Cup champions. (Photo: Sydney Seshibedi / Gallo Images)

Who’s next?

Despite its ever-changing nature, driven by the constant turnover of players and experimental rules, Varsity Cup remains one of the most significant tournaments in the country.

As NWU coach Burger van der Westhuizen described it, the competition is “the pinnacle” of university rugby, not only for players but for entire communities.

“Every game counts,” said Van der Westhuizen. “I mean, absolutely the cream of the crop of everybody under 24 years old who is enrolled in a tertiary institution. This is the biggest that we can play. This is our World Cup.”

Despite not having had the best game in the Varsity Cup final, MJ Mostert of North West University has been crucial for his side, topping their scoring charts with 51 points before the final. (Photo: Ashley Vlotman / Gallo Images)

The competition’s slogan “Who’s NXT?” cements Varsity Cup’s reputation for being a pipeline to the Springboks. This year may be no different as several players stood out.

Thabang Mphafi, University of Johannesburg’s skipper, led the charge claiming overall Player of the Season. He has already got a taste of the green and gold by representing the Junior Boks on a few occasions.

Tuks hooker Jean Fourie proved instrumental for his team, scoring nine tries and becoming Tuks’ top try-scorer for the season.

Matthew Fortuin, the Eagles’ most seasoned player with four years’ experience, made his mark by claiming the Backline Player of the Season award. This is the second time the outside centre has earned this award.

Tuks hooker Jean Fourie (left) has proved crucial in this year’s Varsity Cup. He is an unassuming speedster and has scored the most tries for University of Pretoria this season, with a total of nine. (Photo: Sydney Seshibedi / Gallo Images)

Promotion dreams, relegation fears

Also enjoying success in the 2026 season is Wits, who secured a clinical return to the top flight following a dominant, unbeaten run to the Varsity Shield title.

While the Johannesburg side prepares for promotion, the Central University of Technology (Ixias) face the opposite fate, having been relegated to the Varsity Shield for 2027 after a winless campaign left them at the foot of the table.

Wits lift the trophy to win 2026 Varsity Shield, earning them automatic promotion to the 2027 Varsity Cup. (Photo: Varsity Shield)

League newcomers Emeris (formerly Varsity College) managed to avoid automatic relegation, but must now fight for their survival in a high-stakes promotion-relegation playoff against Varsity Shield runners-up Walter Sisulu University.

Meanwhile, defending champions the University of Cape Town (Ikeys) saw their hopes of back-to-back titles vanish after three consecutive losses knocked them out of playoff contention entirely. DM