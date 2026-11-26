As a sign that negotiations are not yet finalised, several municipalities adjourned shortly after swearing in councillors on Thursday, 26 November, leaving the election of mayors, deputy mayors, speakers and chief whips incomplete.

In Gauteng, negotiations across Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni involve the African National Congress (ANC), ActionSA, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), the uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) party, and smaller parties.

The emerging coalitions could see the ANC and ActionSA share control of all three councils, leaving the Democratic Alliance (DA) – the largest party in each metro – in opposition.

However, concluding negotiations in Tshwane on Thursday have not resolved provincial uncertainty, as Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni continue intense discussions over power-sharing and administration structures.

Tshwane councillors vote by a show of hands in favour of proceeding with the election of the metro’s new leadership during the inaugural council sitting at Tshwane House on Thursday, 26 November. (Photo: Reitumetse Pilane)

The pressure is on political parties to secure council majorities, with Friday’s sittings set to reveal who will govern these key municipalities.

Tshwane: ANC, ActionSA secure control of capital

The ANC and ActionSA managed to secure Tshwane’s leadership as the first Gauteng metro to finish coalition talks, electing ActionSA’s Dr Nasiphi Moya as executive mayor on Thursday, 26 November. The City held its sixth-term inaugural council meeting at Tshwane House, where councillors took their oaths and were sworn into office.

Tshwane is the first of Gauteng’s three metros to elect leadership while Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni finalise coalition deals. The ANC-ActionSA power-sharing agreement also accommodates several smaller parties in the City’s administration.

In the 214-seat hung council, where 108 seats are needed for a majority, the DA holds 74 seats, ActionSA 48, the ANC 44, the Freedom Front Plus 17 and the EFF 13.

The re-election of ActionSA’s Nasiphi Moya saw her secure 115 votes against the DA’s Cilliers Brink, who received 87. Seven ballots were spoilt.

ActionSA’s Dr Nasiphi Moya celebrates her re-election as Executive Mayor of Tshwane at the City’s inaugural council meeting at Tshwane House on Thursday, 26 November 2026. (Photo: Reitumetse Pilane)

This now marks the continuation of her leadership of the metro after taking office in October 2024, when Brink was removed through a motion of no confidence.

The EFF’s treasurer-general and former mayoral candidate, Omphile Maotwe, was elected deputy mayor. Her nomination was uncontested.

The ANC’s Naeem Patel was elected speaker of the council, receiving 119 votes. The DA’s Pogiso Mthimunye received 71 votes, while the Freedom Front Plus’s Willie Spies received 19.

Patel has served as the ANC’s Ward 61 councillor since 2021, representing areas including Laudium, Erasmia, Itireleng and Geraardsville. He also previously served as acting speaker of the Tshwane council in June 2025.

The ANC’s Ward 103 councillor, April Mabona, was elected chief whip. His nomination was also uncontested.

Tshwane councillors celebrate following the EFF’s Omphile Maotwe’s election as deputy mayor of Tshwane at the City's inaugural council meeting at Tshwane House on Thursday, 26 November 2026. (Photo: Reitumetse Pilane)

Following the elections, DA councillor Brink appealed to the new leadership to make the coalition agreement public, arguing that transparency would be important for political stability.

He congratulated the new government and said the DA would support it where appropriate, but would continue to hold it accountable, including by opposing corruption and anything that could undermine the city’s progress.

Resistance to ActionSA in Tshwane

While the ANC and ActionSA have now secured an arrangement in Tshwane, the broader negotiations have also been shaped by reported differences within the ANC over ActionSA’s growing political influence.

Daily Maverick understands that some ANC leaders opposed Moya retaining the Tshwane mayoralty. Resistance stems from ActionSA’s growing electoral support, which poses an increasing challenge to the ANC in the province.

According to eNCA’s MarkData election survey , Moya polled higher individually as a preferred mayor than ActionSA did as a political party, suggesting that her support among Tshwane residents extended beyond her party’s electoral performance.

Moya’s rising public profile has strengthened ActionSA in the capital, threatening an ANC already facing declining support in Gauteng.

These Tshwane developments further mirror broader ANC-ActionSA talks. As previously reported , the initial plan assigned ActionSA to lead Johannesburg and Tshwane, while the ANC retained Ekurhuleni.

Further disruption reported on Thursday evening was the announcement by Mashaba that the MK party appeared to be withdrawing its support of the coalition over its opposition to Moya’s election as Tshwane mayor and demands for some “big positions” in the administration.

Joburg and Ekurhuleni face crucial leadership votes

In Johannesburg, leadership elections were postponed following Monday’s inaugural sitting on 23 November to allow more time for position-allocation negotiations.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba at the City of Tshwane’s inaugural council meeting at Tshwane House on Thursday, 26 November 2026. (Photo: Reitumetse Pilane)

The emerging arrangement between the ANC and ActionSA could see ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba return to the mayoral office, while the ANC retains the speakership and the finance portfolio.

The coalition framework was understood to involve 18 parties excluding the DA, Freedom Front Plus and ACDP, but includes the ANC, ActionSA, EFF, MK party, IFP, Patriotic Alliance, Rise Mzansi and smaller parties.

The proposed power-sharing arrangement grants the ANC and ActionSA main administrative control, while accommodating other coalition partners through mayoral committee and municipal structure posts.

However, while the broad political arrangement appeared to be taking shape, the finer details of negotiations and the allocation of leadership positions have continued to present challenges.

Negotiations occur in a hung council where the DA holds 91 seats, the ANC 55 and ActionSA 44. Securing a majority in the 270-member council requires 136 seats, demanding multi-party backing.

Mashaba has made no secret of his ambition to lead the economic hub again, while the ANC has sought to retain a meaningful role in the administration despite finishing behind the DA in the polls.

The talks also highlight the ANC’s decision to pursue an agreement that excludes the DA despite its leading seat share, though the DA continues separate coalition outreach.

Ekurhuleni negotiations expose tensions

In Ekurhuleni, negotiations remain complicated, with internal ANC friction contributing to delays in reaching a final consensus.

The City postponed electing its mayor, speaker, deputy mayor, and chief whip to Friday following the swearing-in of 224 councillors on Wednesday, 25 November, in Germiston.

The postponement was proposed by the DA and backed by ActionSA, the EFF, MK party, Freedom Front Plus and others to buy time for coalition talks.

Following Wednesday’s meeting, Mashaba said his party had been ready to formalise an agreement with the ANC for more than a week, blaming the ANC for delays in concluding the arrangement.

The EFF also indicated that its negotiations had been finalised and that it was waiting for other parties to conclude their discussions.

ActionSA’s Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate Xolani Khumalo during the City’s first council sitting at the OR Tambo Government Precinct in Germiston on Wednesday, 25 November 2026. (Photo: Reitumetse Pilane)

Mashaba further indicated that ActionSA wanted its mayoral candidate, Xolani Khumalo, to serve as deputy mayor and head of police.

In the 224-seat hung council, where 113 seats are needed for a majority, the DA holds 66 seats, the ANC 59, ActionSA 40, the MK Party 15 and the EFF 14.

Sources say that the ANC’s internal differences have complicated negotiations with other parties, including discussions over who should lead the municipality.

Former Ekurhuleni mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza during the City’s first council sitting at the OR Tambo Government Precinct in Germiston on Wednesday, 25 November 2026. (Photo: Reitumetse Pilane)

Daily Maverick understands councillor Mziyanda Mketsu has been touted as a potential mayoral candidate, but also as a compromise between ANC factions, though a rival faction insisted on former mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza returning.

It is understood that disagreements over the candidate have contributed to the difficulties in concluding an agreement that had appeared close to being finalised.

An ANC source indicated that the ANC’s regional structures had moved to take greater control of the negotiations, despite differences with the provincial leadership over the direction of the talks.

Although not directly involved in the negotiations, another ANC source in Ekurhuleni speculated that the discussions could result in a coalition involving the DA, ANC, IFP, Freedom Front Plus and ACDP.

Daily Maverick also reliably learnt that the ANC and DA were engaged in coalition discussions in Ekurhuleni by Wednesday.

The DA’s Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate Khathutshelo Rasilingwane during the City’s first council sitting at the OR Tambo Government Precinct in Germiston on Wednesday, 25 November 2026. (Photo: Reitumetse Pilane)

The DA has maintained that it is still engaging with other parties and has not abandoned its efforts to secure control of the municipality. Its mayoral candidate, Khathutshelo Rasilingwane, said the party remained involved in coalition discussions following Wednesday’s adjournment.

Ekurhuleni’s outcome will test whether proposed coalitions can secure governing numbers and if internal ANC rifts will hinder agreements before Friday’s leadership vote.

Other metros also head into Friday’s sittings

Beyond Gauteng, political parties in other metropolitan councils are also preparing to elect their leadership, with coalition negotiations continuing to shape the outcome of the new municipal administrations.

In eThekwini, councillors are expected to reconvene at the Durban Exhibition Centre on Friday at 9am after the inaugural sitting was adjourned on Tuesday, 24 November, following the swearing-in of the 223 councillors.

Elections for mayor, deputy mayor, speaker, chief whip, and the executive committee were left pending after Tuesday’s adjournment.

The MK party emerged as the largest party in the metro with 86 seats, followed by the DA with 57 and the ANC with 37. The IFP secured 15 seats, ActionSA seven, and the EFF four. A coalition requires 112 seats to command a majority in the 223-member council.

The ANC and MK party have discussed a coalition where MK would assume the mayoralty, though specific terms remain unconfirmed publicly.

The ANC seeks two top political posts alongside the water and sanitation portfolio. Regional coordinator Thanduxolo Sabelo confirmed the party wants mayoral, deputy mayoral, speaker, or chief whip representation.

The DA, meanwhile, has said it will put forward its mayoral candidate when the council reconvenes, despite the apparent difficulty of securing the numbers needed to govern.

In Nelson Mandela Bay, the DA formed a multiparty coalition with the Freedom Front Plus, UDM, ActionSA, ACDP and PAC.

The agreement is expected to see DA councillor Retief Odendaal return as executive mayor, while the speaker’s position will also go to the DA. The ACDP’s Lance Grootboom is expected to become deputy mayor, with the DA’s Rano Kayser taking the chief whip position.

The coalition partners have also agreed on the allocation of key committee positions, including the Municipal Public Accounts Committee, which will be chaired by the Freedom Front Plus.

The DA won 53 of the metro’s 120 council seats, falling short of the 61 required for an outright majority. The ANC came second with 32 seats.

Following the swearing-in of councillors, office-bearer elections were set for Friday. The deal represents a setback for the ANC, which previously led the Eastern Cape metro via coalition.

In Mangaung, the inaugural council meeting is set for Friday at 10am at Bloemfontein City Hall to elect new leadership.

The ANC emerged as the largest party in the 101-member council with 35 seats, narrowly ahead of the DA with 34. Neither party secured the 51 seats needed for an outright majority, leaving the outcome dependent on negotiations with smaller parties.

The EFF holds nine seats, while the Freedom Front Plus has six and the Patriotic Alliance four. Several other smaller parties also hold representation in the council.

The outcome in Mangaung will be closely watched as the ANC and DA seek to secure the support of smaller parties to lead the Free State metro.

ANC briefing postponed for a third time

These council votes are also unfolding as the ANC prepares to brief the media on coalition progress after postponing the briefing for a third time.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula addresses a media briefing at Luthuli House in Johannesburg. (Photo: The Citizen / Gallo Images)

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula is now expected to address the media on Friday following deliberations by the party’s special National Executive Committee.

Initially set for earlier in the week and then moved to Thursday, the briefing was rescheduled for Friday as discussions continued.

The ANC has said the briefing will provide an update on progress in coalition negotiations following the local government elections and the deliberations of its special NEC.

The party has been engaging with political formations across the country after the elections produced a significant number of hung councils, leaving no single party with enough seats to govern in several municipalities. National leadership has also resolved to empower provincial and regional structures to negotiate coalition deals while retaining final approval over agreements.

Meanwhile, the briefing delays have heightened Gauteng uncertainty, where parties await ANC candidate confirmation for Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni following the Tshwane resolution.

With multiple metros voting on the same day, results will reveal whether coalitions can form stable majorities or if talks will continue well past the initial sittings. DM