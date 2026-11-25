The period after the local elections has been ugly. It has been marked by political leaders screaming about race, hurling insults at each other and seeking to divide us. This appears to go against the mandate they were given by voters.

A brief look at the results of our elections suggests that the majority of those who voted in the polls supported parties in the centre.

While the ANC did decline, the DA appeared to win more votes from black people, while ActionSA, the party of the centre-right (although it is becoming more right-wing over time), was the big surprise package.

The parties that focus primarily on race, such as the EFF and MK, both lost support compared to 2024.

And yet, the main narrative during this coalition negotiation period in Gauteng has centred on race.

The SACP (which won 2.38% of the vote) and the EFF (which won 6.22%) have both said black parties should unite to keep the DA out of office. While this has been presented in many coded ways, their main message has been clear.

It is worth remembering that those who argue that “black parties should unite” are also essentially saying white people should also vote for just one party.

Astonishing turnaround

From the SACP, which first championed the concept of non-racialism in our politics, this is an astonishing turnaround. It means the South African Communist Party would rather work with the former chairperson of the Free Market Foundation than the DA.

What is this based on if it is not about race?

However, while the SACP and the EFF are essentially bit-players in the current coalition negotiations, the real power behind this narrative has come from just one other person.

In the months before the elections Herman Mashaba made it seem he was campaigning as much against Helen Zille as he was campaigning for office. As she noted on Newzroom Afrika during the vote-counting process, he had mentioned her name in literally every public appearance; she had not spoken about him once.

While Mashaba might feel justified in immediately demanding the DA remove her as the price of working together, he must have known they would never do it.

Herman Mashaba of ActionSA at the election results centre in Midrand, Johannesburg on 7 November 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Just as the ANC was never going to accept MK’s demand for Cyril Ramaphosa to be removed as president in 2024, so the DA would never remove Zille. It would simply have given the other party too much power.

No other agenda?

But Mashaba gives the impression that he has no other agenda.

It has not ended there.

On Thursday, during an interview with 702’s Thabo Shole-Mashao, a voice note from a listener was played to Mashaba.

The interchange was astonishing for his choice of language.

Listener’s voice note: “I just want to make something clear to you. A lot of us voted for ActionSA not because we are for ActionSA, but because we are against the ANC. Please get that straight. We are against the ANC, which is why we voted for you. I don’t like your policies, I don’t like what you stand for, but I stand for you more than I stand for the ANC. So why would you go into bed with the ANC when we voted for you against the ANC?”

Mashaba immediately responded, saying: “It’s actually quite sad because it looks like this listener is black, and a woman for that matter. She completely refuses to see what Nasiphi Moya, a young black woman, has done eight years after the destruction of the capital city. When you refuse to see a black person there is not much I can do about it… people don’t see and acknowledge black excellence. Whether you like her or not, she is the best mayor this country has ever really produced. Some people would not want to see her because she’s not white enough.”

This listener would not have been alone in feeling completely insulted by this interchange. She represents a large group of people who have moved from the ANC to ActionSA, and may be watching the current situation in despair.

One of the reasons they would have done this is simply because they want better service delivery.

And the political identity of ActionSA, a party that started as an explicitly multiracial party, might well have been very attractive to this group of voters. ActionSA was seen as the first party in our democracy to be creating a new urban multiracial identity.

Significant shift

However, the past few months have seen what looks like a significant shift in that identity.

Also, while Mashaba may want to support his mayor, he is not factually correct that Tshwane is being rebuilt under Moya. Otherwise how would he explain the lack of chlorine that led to about 450 people falling ill simply for drinking the water that came out of their taps?

This on the watch of “the best mayor this country has ever really produced”.

In the same interview, when Shole-Mashao asked Mashaba if he believed the 10-party coalition he would be a part of in the Gauteng metros would survive, he again simply attacked the DA, saying immediately: “If you want to collapse government, govern with the arrogant DA. They will collapse government as quickly as that government has started. Unless you’re a black person who obviously just takes instruction, and ActionSA is not that party.”

While it is to be expected that there will be a large amount of political speech during this process, this focus on a party that he is not working with is frankly odd. You would expect him to be full of joy with the people he is working with, not obsessed with the party he is not talking to.

The question about the 10-party coalition is entirely legitimate. And yet Mashaba gives the impression that he is not focused on governance at all – only on Zille and the DA.

This is obviously useful for smaller parties like the EFF, SACP and MK.

All of them will have their own motives for finding ways back into governance positions in councils.

Helen Zille amid complaints about her presence at Johannesburg’s inaugural council meeting on Monday 23 November. (Photo: Reitumetse Pilane)

Mashaba’s comments, and his decisions, have given them a chance to do that. Such is the maths in all three Gauteng metros that they could well have been squeezed out completely if the ANC and the DA had teamed up, or if Mashaba had gone the other way and worked with the DA.

This makes it convenient for them to also refer to race.

The ANC, the third big party in Gauteng, does not appear to be referring to race in public at all. Rather, it appears to be focusing on working with parties it has previously governed with.

While many people might be feeling uncomfortable about the focus on race during this period, this is largely the result of the actions of one person.

If Mashaba had decided to go the other way, if he had simply focused on Zille and not on race, this narrative would have been entirely different.

Irrelevant

The comments by the EFF and SACP would have been nearly ignored as they would have been irrelevant.

The longer-term story of this election is not about race, it’s about a movement by voters to the broad centre.

This does not mean race is not a factor; our racialised inequality will ensure it is an element of our politics for years to come. But in this election, voters did not primarily focus on parties that prioritise race.

The narrative of the past two weeks is likely to change almost immediately after the coalitions are elected into office.

Within days it is likely the focus will once again be on service delivery. As the mayor of Joburg, Mashaba will face a litany of complaints about long-running problems.

Whatever comments he and others may have made during this ugly time, his performance in fixing those is how he and others will really be judged. DM