A multimillion-rand Mandrax factory was uncovered on a farm on the outskirts of a town in North West, and a British chemist was among those arrested.

Large pressing machines and chemicals were found on the site.

This police crackdown, reported on by the Mail & Guardian, happened in 1996, when the apartheid regime’s drug dealings still held sway.

Apartheid’s ‘drugs for crowd control’ The Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC), which investigated apartheid crimes, addressed illicit drug matters. Those mentioned in its final report included Wouter Basson, who headed the apartheid government’s chemical and biological weapons programme. The report stated that former police general Lothar Neethling said he had been asked three times to provide Basson with confiscated Mandrax tablets. According to the report: “He claimed that he had given Dr Basson approximately 200,000 tablets in total as well as quantities of LSD and dagga, on the understanding that they would be investigated to determine whether they would be appropriate crowd control weapons.”

That same year, 1996, also saw democratic South Africa’s first president, Nelson Mandela, photographed alongside a man who would later become a Mandrax-dealing convict who admitted to having the deadly intent to dominate the country’s illicit drug scene.

Fast-forward three decades.

Mandrax tablets were discovered at an illicit drug factory in Umvoti near Kranskop, KwaZulu-Natal, on 18 November 2026. The drugs were valued at more than R100m. (Photo: SAPS)

‘Cars with secret compartments’

This week police uncovered two suspected Mandrax production facilities in South Africa, adding to other recent drug factory discoveries.

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, meanwhile, has heard critical allegations about the Big Five – a cartel that senior police officers say has infiltrated South Africa’s criminal justice system, politics and private sector.

Mandrax factory busts and ‘Panado killings’ evoke ghosts of SA’s politicised narco past OR Big Five reboot: Mandrax busts and collusion scandal evoke ghosts of SA’s narco past.

The Big Five infiltration accusations, which gave rise to the Madlanga Commission, were first made public last year, but the cartel’s name has been around for decades.

While the Madlanga Commission has been in progress, police have carried out several major drug facility crackdowns.

While it is not yet clear if these factories are linked, the busts point to extensive drug networks involving transporters, chemical and equipment suppliers, “cooks” who make illicit narcotics and distributors.

#sapsGP [DRUG LABORATORY WORTH ABOUT R3 MILLION DISMANTLED IN DE DEUR] The efforts of the police in Gauteng to eradicate drugs continue to yield positive results, after a drug laboratory worth about R3 million was discovered in De Deur on the night of Tuesday, 24 November 2026. The Provincial Organised Crime Tracing Team operationalised information which led them to a local tavern where drugs were allegedly being manufactured at the back. The team seized several items, including three machines, two vehicles with secret compartments, and the end product, all estimated to the value of about R3 million. A 46-year-old man was arrested for manufacturing and dealing in drugs. The suspect is expected to appear before the Vereeniging Magistrates' Court soon on charges of manufacturing and dealing in drugs. The Gauteng Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni, commended the team for their swift action and for removing these harmful substances from our communities. The police will continue to intensify operations aimed at dismantling drug laboratories and bringing those involved in the drug trade to book. #DrugsOffTheStreets ML https://t.co/xIHycwjdSx — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) November 25, 2026

On Wednesday, 25 November 2026, a liquor outlet where drugs were allegedly being manufactured around the back was uncovered in De Deur, Gauteng.

According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), items including three machines, “the end product” (presumably drugs), and two vehicles with secret compartments were seized.

This was all valued at around R3-million.

Massive Mandrax crackdowns

The day before that, on Tuesday, 24 November, Hawks officers from the Western Cape uncovered a Mandrax factory in eSikhawini, KwaZulu-Natal.

This suggests that policing in the Western Cape, South Africa’s gang violence capital, picked up on information about the KwaZulu-Natal facility.

A SAPS statement said: “The discovery included equipment and materials essential for the production of narcotics.

“Alongside the seized drug manufacturing apparatus, officers confiscated a large quantity of Mandrax drugs, highlighting the scale of the illegal operation.”

A 50-year-old suspect was arrested and is expected in court on Thursday.

A multimillion-rand Mandrax factory was uncovered in KwaZulu-Natal on 24 November 2026. A suspect was arrested. (Photo: SAPS)

Last week, on Wednesday, 18 November, another Mandrax factory was uncovered in KwaZulu-Natal, in Umvoti near Kranskop.

In that case, a 30-year-old suspect was detained.

A SAPS statement said: “Seized items included a tablet press, various chemicals used in the manufacturing of illicit drugs, drug manufacturing equipment and a quantity of mandrax powder as well as finished mandrax tablets worth an estimated R100-million.”

It added that the case involved a “thorough investigation into the proliferation of illicit drugs across provinces.”

Tracking the Big Five

The Big Five cartel that has allegedly infiltrated the state, according to senior police officers, operates across provinces.

National Crime Intelligence boss Dumisani Khumalo told the Madlanga Commission that the cartel was headquartered in Gauteng, which he described as “the economic heart of the country”.

It also operated in the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

National Crime Intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo appears before Parliament’s ad hoc committee in January 2026. The committee was investigating accusations that a cartel has infiltrated South Africa’s criminal justice system, politics and private sector. (Photo: Phando Jikelo / RSA Parliament)

This week, an anonymous witness was scheduled to testify at the Madlanga Commission about an alleged major drug syndicate, whose top members made more than R1-million daily and used police officers to eliminate rivals.

The testimony did not happen because of security concerns about the witness.

Earlier this week, an individual known as Witness C, a member of the police’s Gauteng Counter-Intelligence Operations team, better known as GCI-OPS, testified at the Madlanga Commission.

The GCI-OPS is conducting highly sensitive investigations, including into the Big Five cartel.

Witness C testified this week about the Big Five, which he explained was also known as The Firm.

He focused on Johannesburg Metro Police Department senior officer Johannes “Johnny” Mokgatle, who had been in contact with, among others, Tiego Floyd Mabusela, who faces charges alongside a group accused of orchestrating high-profile murders.

That group is also suspected of being part of the Big Five.

Soweto’s ‘Panado killings’

Witness C detailed messages Mokgatle had sent to Mabusela.

One said: “Mara wabona [but you see] madala [the old man], is not being selfish when he said he doesn’t want you next to Panado?”

(“The old man” may have been a reference to alleged Big Five boss Jothan Msibi, who died in 2024.)

Another message from Mokgatle to Mabusela said: “Because most of this Soweto guys it’s Panado-related.”

Police discovered more than R100m worth of Mandrax at an illicit production factory in KwaZulu-Natal on 18 November 2026. (Photo: SAPS)

Mabusela had replied to Mokgatle, saying: “Mara nou ba bolaya for taba tsa Panado.” (“But now they kill over Panado matters.”)

Witness C explained that a street name for drugs was “Panado.”

(Mandrax tablets look somewhat like paracetamol tablets – whitish, compressed powder tablets – some sold under the brand name Panado.)

Witness C said these messages between Mokgatle and Mabusela suggested that “the old man” (possibly Msibi) had instructed Mabusela to keep away from the drug trade because of its connection to killings in Soweto.

History repeats itself?

Decades ago, there were several murders linked to Soweto with suspected Mandrax connections.

This writer explores these in the book The Untouchables: Drug lords, dirty cops, and South Africa’s darkest secrets.

One of the killings involved suspected Mandrax dealer Keith Motapanyane, who was fatally shot in 2002 at a wedding in Soweto, which several soccer fraternity figures had attended.

‘Drug disappearances’ decades apart Soweto drug dealer Robert “Rocks’ Dlamini went missing in 1995. He was suspected of being involved with an alleged group of drug traffickers known as the Big Five and of moving Mandrax from India into South Africa. He was never found, and it is suspected he was murdered. The Dlamini case echoes another recent one. In November 2024, Jerry Boshoga was allegedly kidnapped in Centurion, Gauteng. Crime accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, a suspected Big Five cartel member, said that before the apparent kidnapping, Boshoga requested help to move drums of chemicals used to make drugs.

The Untouchables also explains that in the late 1980s and 1990s, several figures with suspected Mandrax and other drug links were known to police investigators as the Big Five.

A section of the book says: “There were suspicions that Big Five bosses in Gauteng were clustered in the historical townships of Soweto and Alexandra, while those in the Western Cape were based around Cape Town.”

(It was suspected that Mandrax was being moved to the Western Cape where gang bosses would oversee its sale, distribution and send proceeds back to Gauteng.)

Among those under Big Five investigation at the time was Vicky Goswami, originally from India and with Gauteng and Western Cape connections, who was photographed at a soccer event alongside Mandela in 1996.

Seven years ago, Goswami, by then a convicted Mandrax dealer detained in America, told a US court how he and his henchmen had been hell-bent on dominating South Africa’s illicit drug scene.

Daily Maverick understands networks that the Goswami group used are still active.

Another figure under Big Five investigation in the 1990s was Cape Town-based Colin Stanfield, the suspected head of a Mandrax trafficking gang conglomerate known as The Firm – which is what the Big Five now in focus at the Madlanga Commission is also known as.

Stanfield died from an illness in 2004.

His nephew Ralph Stanfield, accused of heading the 28s gang and The Firm, is now among a group on trial in the Western Cape for crimes including murder.

He has pleaded not guilty.

Past meets present

Various unresolved cases haunt South Africa’s illicit drug scene.

While the apartheid government manufactured drugs, there are suspicions that some of those who fought the regime, and at the time outlawed in the country, dealt in drugs – Mandrax – to make money to maintain their push for democracy.

There are suspicions that some of those activities never stopped.

Mandrax worth more than R100m was discovered at an illicit production facility in KwaZulu-Natal on 18 November 2026. (Photo: SAPS)

In terms of the apartheid regime, Wouter Basson had headed its chemical and biological weapons programme, Project Coast.

He reportedly once told a court how tests had been conducted relating to police wanting to use tear gas and Mandrax for crowd control.

Basson was acquitted of criminal charges relating to issues including illicit drugs, but remains embroiled in legal action involving the Health Professions Council of South Africa.

Police investigate a suspected Mandrax factory in Meadowlands, Soweto, on 16 October 2026. The discovery followed several similar cases. (Photo: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)

There are suspicions that some gangsters were used to disseminate drugs for apartheid figures, including police officers.

Accusations now emerging from the Madlanga Commission point to similar suspicions of gangsters and cops colluding to commit crimes involving illicit drugs.

Meanwhile, as with events decades ago, police are still cracking down on Mandrax factories that continue to appear on their radar. DM