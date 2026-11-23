Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu will make his first Test start at fullback, with Manie Libbok set to start at flyhalf for Sunday’s Nations Championship final.

On the face of it, it’s an attacking switch for the Boks with both playmakers on the field after two weekends of stodgy play in the back division.

Losses to France (21-19) and Ireland (20-17) in successive weekends weren’t enough to stop the Boks from making the inaugural Nations Championship final after they won their first four rounds with bonus points.

But as the season dragged on into the dog days, and the standard of the opposition rose, with France and Ireland each producing their best performances of the season, the Boks retreated further into their shell.

The optimistic attacking play of 2025 and most of 2026 has given way to an increasingly one-dimensional approach.

The Boks tried to bludgeon France and Ireland into submission, and while they have just lost both games on the scoreboard, they have not looked anywhere near as fluid and dangerous as they have been in the past.

Manie Libbok will start at flyhalf in Sunday’s Nations Championship final against France. (Photo: Floris van Schouwenburg / Gallo Images)

Feinberg-Mngomezulu has not been at his best over the past fortnight, and a move to fullback for the injured Damian Willemse might just be the tonic.

Libbok has played very little Test rugby in 2026, and his cameo off the bench against France in Paris in round five was not his finest contribution.

Both playmakers have a point to prove.

Libbok is a genuine playmaker who brings others into the game. Feinberg-Mngomezulu is a brilliant talent who doesn’t always play in the same selfless way as Libbok.

PARIS, FRANCE - NOVEMBER 08: Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu of South Africa runs with the ball during the Autumn Nations Series 2025 match between France and South Africa at Stade de France on November 08, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

A weak point

It feels as if Feinberg-Mngomezulu tries to do something jaw-dropping with every play when a simple pass would do. It’s what makes him so astonishingly good, but the flip side is that it can be a weak point in high-pressure games.

An outing at fullback could be just what he needs. Allow Libbok to pull strings while he has a little more freedom to roam and create problems from deeper.

It might not work, but at least the Boks are trying something different instead of doubling down on what has misfired in the past few weeks.

Performances have looked and felt jaded against France and Ireland, and maybe a minor tweak and shake-up is what’s needed to reignite the spark.

A looming first cap for flank Emmanuel Tshituka, who is named on the bench, will bring excitement and new energy, while lock Salmaan Moerat has a chance to show that he can be the type of No 4 lock the Boks need.

Emmanuel Tshituka scores a try during the United Rugby Championship match between the Sharks and Leinster at Kings Park on 3 October, 2026. Tshituka will make his Test debut against France. (Photo: Steve Haag/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

The DR Congo-born Tshituka will follow his brother Vincent as a Test Bok, making them the 38th set of Test siblings for South Africa.

Unwanted record

The Boks haven’t become a bad side overnight, but they are close to being in a rut after a physically and emotionally draining season.

Some new ideas and new faces could be a positive move because the Boks are also under pressure to avoid losing a third successive Test for the first time since 2021.

The world champions are not accustomed to losing streaks – and one more defeat would constitute a hugely negative way to end what has been a fine season.

Recent results notwithstanding, the Boks have achieved their major objective of 2026 by winning the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series against the All Blacks 3-1.

Any other silverware and accolades beyond that will be a bonus. But now that they’re in the Nations Championship final, obviously victory is a clear objective and motivation.

Perhaps avoiding losing a third straight Test is even more of a motivation than winning the Nations Championship itself. Spending the better part of eight months stewing on finishing 2026 poorly will rankle.

Assistant Springbok coach Mzwandile Stick. (Photo: Gareth Everett / Gallo Images)

Not lost in translation

Assistant coach Mzwandile Stick took on the team-naming duties in London and conducted the entire press conference in isiXhosa with the help of a translator.

It’s unclear what the Boks were trying to achieve, as Stick speaks excellent English and has handled all his previous media briefings in his alternative tongue.

In all, there are seven changes to the team that started against Ireland.

One of these switches was injury enforced, following a niggle picked up by fullback Damian Willemse in Dublin.

Lock Ruan Nortjé, who was withdrawn before the Ireland match, has also not recovered in time. Moerat forms a new lock combination with Lood de Jager, who was on the bench in Dublin.

The other changes are in the front row, where the trio of Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Gerhard Steenekamp and Thomas du Toit will start.

Suspended coach Rassie Erasmus again opted to name six forwards and two backs on the replacements bench, with Malcolm Marx, Ox Nché and Wilco Louw serving as the back-up front row.

Loosehead prop Ox Nché has been nominated for World Player of the Year. (Photo: Ashley Vlotman / Gallo Images / Getty Images)

Eben Etzebeth will cover the second row. Tshituka and Paul de Villiers provide loose forward support.

Morné van den Berg (scrumhalf) and Canan Moodie (utility back) are the two backs on the bench.

“Manie Libbok comes in because of the injury to Damian Willemse.

“We considered someone like Aphelele Fassi at fullback, but looked at someone with more match fitness, so Manie comes in,” Stick said.

“It’s easier in that regard to switch Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu to fullback.

“And looking at the rest of the combinations like the centres and wingers, they are guys that have played together for most of the tournament, and we wanted to keep that continuity.

“We look at Emmanuel and the profile of Pieter-Steph (du Toit), who works hard all day. He’s a world-class player.

“Manu’s the same. He’s got the same profile, and especially at the Sharks, the way he plays, the hard work he does and obviously all the work in the dark.

“He does the work that no one else wants to do. At practice, the last few weeks, he’s never complained.

“You look against France, they’re obviously going to bring physicality. Manu brings that as well. That’s why he’s been given a chance.”

South Africa's Malcolm Marx scores his side’s second try during the Nations Championship match against Ireland at Aviva Stadium on 21 November, 2026 in Dublin. Marx is also nominated for World Player of the Year. (Photo: Dan Clohessy/Gallo Images)

Global recognition

Before the Boks named their team, World Rugby released the nominees for its annual awards.

Marx and Nché have again been nominated for World Player of the Year as they were in 2025.

They are up against All Black centre Jordie Barrett and France wing Louis Bielle-Biarrey.

De Villiers is one of four World Breakthrough Player of the Year nominees.

“If you look at the bench, you’ve got Ox Nché, who’s nominated for World Player of the Year,” Stick said.

“Malcolm Marx is also nominated for World Player of the Year.

“Wilco [Louw], one of the best players in the world, is also on the bench.

“You’ve got Paul de Villiers, who’s nominated for World Breakthrough Player of the Year, and whenever he’s come on, he puts a spark and energy into the game.

“Considering the selection, we want to make sure every side can play for 80 minutes. If we play against the likes of Ireland and France, two of the best teams in the world, and we don’t play for 80 minutes, we’re going to struggle.

“So that’s the plan. We want to give them 80 minutes and hopefully get the result.” DM

Team:

15 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Ethan Hooker, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Cameron Hanekom, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 1 Gerhard Steenekamp.

Replacements: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Ox Nché, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 Eben Etzebeth, 20 Paul de Villiers, 21 Emmanuel Tshituka, 22 Morné van den Berg, 23 Canan Moodie.