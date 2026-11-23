Two weeks ago, Yolandi Draai met with a human resources officer at the Continental tyre plant in Gqeberha. The topic of retrenchment rumours came up, but after 16 years and an unblemished record at the company, she was assured her job was secure.

But on Monday, with tears running down her face, she recounted how armed security guards walked into the factory to “keep the peace” after everyone on duty was called into a meeting and told the tyre manufacturing plant was closing down.

“I could not believe it. Continental was a safe place for us. Over the years they looked after us; we earned good salaries. And then we get called into a meeting just to be told the factory is closing down. No warnings, no preparations.

“I work there. My son works there. So what now?” asked Draai, her voice cracking.

Continental employee Yolandi Draai fights back tears as she recalls how armed security guards escorted staff from the facility after workers were told production at the plant had been halted with immediate effect. (Photo: Riaan Marais)

Draai and about 950 fellow workers received the devastating news on Friday that Continental’s tyre manufacturing plant – the last one in Nelson Mandela Bay – was halting production with immediate effect.

As employees were being notified about the closure, the company released a statement that it had started a Section 189A retrenchment process under the Labour Relations Act “to explore viable alternatives and discuss measures to mitigate the potential impact on employees”.

The company cited “sustained competitive and operational challenges” as it struggled to compete with low-cost imports, rising energy costs, supply chain disruptions and an increasingly fragile infrastructure.

However, in a meeting with its members on Monday, labour union Numsa said the statement was untrue as no consultation had taken place and Continental’s closure was “illegal”.

The union’s general secretary, Irvin Jim, said they would take the fight to the tyre manufacturer. However, at this stage the union’s promises have done little to ease the minds of the workers.

It was reported that shop stewards were called into a meeting with the senior officials at the plant on Friday to discuss “production-related” issues. Meanwhile, workers were called into the staff canteen where a presentation was shown on an overhead screen, and they were told Continental would be closing down.

The jobs of 950 Continental workers are at risk following the tyre manufacturer’s decision to close its Gqeberha plant. (Photo: Supplied / Continental)

‘The guys were pulling guns’

“We were sitting outside when we heard them call the meeting. We noticed security guards we’ve never seen before coming in. The next thing, these guys are pulling guns, like AK-47s, from their bags,” Draai recounted, miming a firearm with her thumb and index finger.

She said they were told to leave the premises immediately. They were allowed back to their workstations inside the factory to collect their personal belongings, but under constant watch by the dozens of armed guards that suddenly appeared.

“What did they think we were going to do? Most of us were too shocked to do anything but walk out the gate.

“Christmas is around the corner. They already sent us the schedules when the factory would close for the holidays and when production would restart. Was all that a lie? Or did no one know what was going on?” Draai asked.

Her colleague Eleanor Mentoor said the announcement in the canteen was so unexpected that she had to ask her co-workers to explain it to her.

“They told us there was an important announcement and they just told us the plant was closing. In less than five minutes. No explanation or anything.

“I heard what they were saying, and I read it on the screen, but I looked over to my colleague and asked him what was going on. He just looked at me and said, ‘Eleanor, they are shutting this place down on top of us.’”

An emotional Eleanor Mentoor recounts the moments she heard that the Continental tyre manufacturing plant in Gqeberha was closing down. (Photo: Riaan Marais)

She went home crying.

“I love my job. Do these people not understand that all we want to do is return to work and earn a living?” said a tearful Mentoor.

Union approaches ministers

Addressing members gathered at the Eastcape Training Centre in Struandale, Gqeberha, on Monday, Numsa’s Jim said the union had already approached Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Parks Tau and Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana to throw their weight behind negotiations with Continental.

Jim said the tyre manufacturer’s claim that a Section 189 process was already under way on Friday was untrue, adding that one of the union’s priorities was to confirm a new starting date for the 60-day negotiation period set out in the Labour Relations Act.

Jim accused Continental of acting in bad faith by making the announcement shortly before the festive season – when negotiations would be difficult – without fully explaining its rationale for closing the plant.

He said local management had washed their hands of the situation, claiming that the call came “directly from Germany”.

Jim said if that was the case, the union and government officials needed to meet with the company’s global leadership to ensure they had exhausted all possible avenues to keep production running.

“This is a critical plant that employs more than 900 workers and many more people down the value chain. As a union, it is our responsibility to explore alternatives and turnaround plans that could potentially keep the plant open.

“Alternatively, we need to be prepared for serious bargaining to improve the packages that will be presented to workers in the event that we fail to keep the plant open.”

Numsa General Secretary Irvin Jim addressed Continental employees in Gqeberha on Monday. (Photo: Riaan Marais)

Jim acknowledged the challenges Continental had cited for the closure, chiefly the “dumping” of cheap imports undercutting the market for locally produced tyres.

However, he said that raised concerns around Continental maintaining its distribution network and retail components.

“So if they are not selling locally produced tyres, what are they doing? Are they not just importing cheaper alternatives and flooding the market? Are they not just doing the same thing they mentioned as one of their biggest challenges?”

Jim said Numsa’s leadership would meet on Friday to strategise their demands before returning to their members on Monday to give them feedback and hear their input. Their engagements with Continental are scheduled for Tuesday when they plan to “advance alternatives”. DM