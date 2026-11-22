Christie Prins was 14 years old when he first went to sea to learn how to fish in Doringbaai. There was no money for high school, so he went to work on the boats with his father, a skipper.

Now 67 and retired, he remembers seasons when the crayfish were so plentiful that “the boat was full stacked, you had to walk on top of it”.

“Back in those days, it was nice to be on the sea,” he told me in Afrikaans, through a translator while sitting in his backyard in Doringbaai. “Back then, the catches were good, the money was good, I used to love it. But nowadays it’s not the same anymore.”

Small-scale fishers in Doringbaai, and along the West Coast fishing belt, say changing weather conditions and increasingly unpredictable winds are making it harder to go to sea and plan their livelihoods. Some also report changes in the availability and timing of fish, although these cannot be attributed to climate change alone.

Fishing communities face other pressures too, including restricted access to beaches, difficulties securing permits and rising fuel costs.

These overlapping pressures make it harder for fishers to respond to environmental changes, and raise questions about what support is available to help them adapt.

That question was particularly pressing as South Africa pushed for more climate adaptation finance at COP31, the United Nations climate summit in Antalya, Turkey.

But the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) has confirmed that none of South Africa’s internationally funded adaptation projects is aimed at small-scale fishing communities on the West Coast.

“Currently under the adaptation fund portfolio there are no projects on small-scale fisheries,” the department told Daily Maverick on Friday, 20 November.

The summit offered little more. Talks ran two days past their Friday deadline, then fell apart at the closing plenary on Sunday, 22 November, when the European Union and others rejected a final draft that dropped explicit language on moving away from fossil fuels.

A rusted dinghy, the kind of small boat small-scale fishers use, lies near the launch site in Doringbaai on 5 November 2026. No one went out to fish that day. Just over the hill, Trans Hex is mining for diamonds. (Photo: Julia Evans)

“It is clear that there are parties in this hall who oppose this text. We recognise that there is no consensus on this document. Therefore, these decisions have not been adopted,” said COP31 president Murat Kurum.

Developing countries had come to Antalya wanting a figure put on last year’s promise to at least triple adaptation finance by 2035. They leave without one, and without any agreed next steps.

‘When there is no fish, there is no income’

Fisherwoman Laurenchia Stevens, from Doringbaai, has felt these changes too.

“We have seen over the last few years that the wind is stronger and the weather changes very quickly. Some days we cannot go out at all because it’s too dangerous.

“The fish is also changing – the snoek comes later than before, and sometimes it doesn’t come like it used to.”

There is no single explanation for why fishing along the West Coast has become harder. Fish abundance and availability are influenced by several factors, including commercial fishing pressure and changing ocean conditions.

“Small-scale fishers face the dire consequences of an ever more uncertain future, and often have no opportunity to mitigate impacts or adapt,” said Alessandro Mazzi, a PhD candidate at Wageningen University & Research whose fieldwork in Doringbaai examines how law shapes small-scale fishers’ ability to coexist with mining, shipping and other extractive activities off the West Coast.

Christie Prins, from Doringbaai in the Western Cape, has fished since the age of 14. (Photo: Julia Evans)

He said their capacity to adapt should be built, including by promoting alternative livelihoods and economic opportunities.

Stevens, who has been fishing most of her life, explained: “We have to go further out, we spend more on petrol but we catch less.

“As small-scale fisherwomen and men it’s very hard for us; when there is no fish, there is no income for our house.”

Further up the coast in Port Nolloth, fourth-generation fisher Morgan Johnson said none of his children works in fishing, like many others in his town.

“They don’t see the money,” he said. “We work from hand to mouth at the moment.”

The money question

At a national stakeholder consultation in October, Environment Minister David Maynier said adaptation would be his top priority at COP31, and that South Africa would push for a benchmark to triple adaptation finance by 2035.

At last year’s UN climate summit in Belém, Brazil, countries agreed to call for efforts to at least triple adaptation finance by 2035, but did not define the baseline or the amount that tripling should reach. African and least-developed countries came to Antalya seeking a floor of at least $120-billion a year.

On the summit’s opening day this year, negotiators did not give tripling adaptation finance its own item on the main agenda, Lerato Mutsila reported for Daily Maverick. Instead, it was to be addressed through the Global Goal on Adaptation, climate-finance negotiations and the cover decision.

On Ocean Day, 17 November, Maynier chaired a meeting of ministers from the BASIC group (Brazil, South Africa, India and China). Their joint statement called for tripling adaptation finance by 2035, based on the adaptation needs of developing countries. It did not mention the ocean.

The first draft of COP31’s main decision, released on 16 November, included the $120-billion figure.

The final draft text, released early on Sunday, kept the call to at least triple adaptation finance by 2035 but dropped the $120-billion floor, deferring decisions on the baseline and how to deliver it to next year’s summit. Because it was not adopted, even that has fallen away.

The harbour in Doringbaai, quiet out of snoek season in early November 2026. For generations, many residents of this small West Coast village have relied on small-scale fishing for food and income. (Photo: Julia Evans)

Reacting to that draft text on Sunday morning, before it was rejected, Raju Pandit Chhetri, a Nepali negotiator for the group of least-developed countries, said: “It is very disappointing that adaptation financing has been completely ignored.” He said their call to triple adaptation finance to $120-billion a year by 2035 “has been brushed aside”.

But even a tripling of international public adaptation finance would leave developing countries far short of what they need.

In 2024, international public adaptation finance to developing countries was only about $28.2-billion to $31.7-billion, according to the UN Environment Programme’s (UNEP) Adaptation Gap Report, released this month.

UNEP estimates that developing countries will need about $305-billion a year by 2035, so, even if tripling was achieved, it would cover less than a third of the estimated annual need.

Doringbaai, a small-scale fishing village on the West Coast about 300km north of Cape Town. (Photo: Julia Evans)

Doringbaai on the West Coast. (Photo: Julia Evans)

What’s in it for the coast?

The DFFE said tripling would increase the money available to multilateral funds such as the Adaptation Fund and the Green Climate Fund, which South Africa draws on through accredited entities including the Development Bank of Southern Africa and the South African National Biodiversity Institute.

But it said the current portfolio of these projects “does not have projects on small-scale fishing communities on the West Coast”.

An existing goal, agreed at the 2024 climate summit in Baku, Azerbaijan, is to at least triple what these funds pay out by 2030, compared with 2022 levels.

At a pre-COP31 consultation in October, Daily Maverick asked the DFFE whether it was aiming to secure adaptation finance for coastal communities specifically at COP31.

“Indeed, because South Africa, as you know, has got its own plan specifically on that, so that is what we are pushing for,” said deputy director-general Maesela Kekana.

He did not say which plan he meant. South Africa’s Climate Change Adaptation Response Plan for the Coastal Sector, launched in June 2025, recognises small-scale and subsistence fishers among coastal communities, and recommends “climate-impact insurance or compensation funds” for workers hit by climate impacts.

Morgan Johnson (centre) helps a fishing crew winch a boat back onto its trailer at Port Nolloth harbour. (Photo: Julia Evans)

“The Coastal Adaptation Plan recommends compensation and insurance, but with no budget and no accountability to deliver it, communities are left to adapt on their own,” said Amelia Heyns, an environmental lawyer and communities programme manager at Natural Justice.

COP31’s final draft would have committed countries to scaling up support for national adaptation plans, including “locally led adaptation that is participatory and responsive to local contexts, knowledge and needs”. It was not adopted – and even that text did not mention small-scale fishers or coastal communities.

“What small-scale fishers and coastal residents need is support co-designed with them, and when a flood or storm hits, they need to be able to access it.”

Back in Doringbaai, Prins was asked whether he could know what his life might have looked like if he wasn’t first dragged onto a dinghy at 14.

“I can’t even imagine a life without fishing,” he said. DM

This story was produced with the support of a reporting grant from Informed Earth as part of the COP31 Ocean Virtual Reporting Fellowship, run in partnership with the Stanley Center for Peace and Security and Internews’ Earth Journalism Network.