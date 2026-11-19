South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago took the microphone in Pretoria on Thursday afternoon to inform South Africans that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) had decided to leave the repo rate unchanged at 7.25%, to the relief of homeowners with a bond nationwide.

It was a narrow call – four members favoured no change, while three supported an increase of 25 basis points. Kganyago was not shy in saying:

“We decided to pause for now. We are mindful of risks and will not hesitate to raise rates if needed.”

He explained the factors that weighed on votes in either direction were the same. “The direction of travel is very clear … the only disagreement amongst us is the pace at which we move.”

Most economists surveyed by Bloomberg predicted that the MPC would hold rates in its sixth and final decision of the year, but it was a closely watched call, with some seeing the case for a hike.

“Financial market reactions were relatively muted as the decision had been largely priced in,” Anchor Capital commented.

The rate call comes against the backdrop of rising prices – especially at petrol and diesel pumps – since the start of the US-Iran war.

The typically hawkish MPC has raised interest rates twice in 2026, in an effort to keep a lid on inflation, as the world contends with the wartime consequences of disrupted global trade routes and spiking fuel prices.

However, markets regarded the blue wave of Democratic Party victories in the US midterm elections earlier this month as a step towards the war ending, which brought oil prices down.

US Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (centre) celebrates with Minority Whip Katherine Clark (left) and Chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Suzan DelBene on 3 November after Democrats took control of the House of Representatives in the midterm elections. (Photo: Jim Lo Scalzo / EPA)

The MPC has compared its strategy to “firefighting” before the blaze “gains full force”, and Kganyago emphasised the committee will do whatever is needed to meet its targets.

“We started acting before we even got out of the [inflation] tolerance band,” Kganyago told media on Thursday.

Inflation spotlight

November’s rate call comes hot on the heels of some pretty hot inflation data released on Wednesday, though Johann Els of PSG Financial Services said the readout held “no surprises” and would not have affected the Sarb’s decision, which was based on September’s inflation print.

Nevertheless, let’s take a moment for everyone’s favourite economic indicator, the Consumer Price Index (CPI), aka the reason budgeting can be so tricky, and the metric that drives Sarb policy.

In October, CPI rose 5.2% on-year, according to Stats SA, speeding up from 4.5% the previous month. This is not just the highest reading since the Middle East conflict kicked off – it’s the highest since May 2024.

It’s also well above the Sarb’s target of 3% – give or take 1% – which is frustrating, considering inflation was bang on target in February.

Core CPI, which excludes volatile items like food and fuel, was up 4.2% in November versus 4.0% the previous month, and the MPC flagged that trend as concerning.

Els said: “There is still very little evidence of fuel-related price increases feeding through into other components of the CPI basket, apart from the more direct impact on transport costs, including public transport and airline fares.”

But the Sarb continued to see inflation risks to the upside; it has told us before it will not wait for second-round effects to act. Kganyago emphasised that once evidence appears, it is “too late”.

Anchor Capital’s Lerato Ntuli described food price inflation as “contained”, partly thanks to cereals – a heavily weighted category in which prices stayed down after a good harvest.

The MPC, however, sees it as a matter of time before higher agricultural prices overseas – not helped by extreme weather effects – trickle down domestically.

“We are not clear about the severity of the El Niño,” Kganyago said, but by January, he added, the MPC may have a better idea.

Compared to the last El Niño, grain stock and soil conditions are better this time around, as are the water levels in our dams, “but dry conditions early next year could damage harvests, driving up food prices”.

Growth outlook

South African retail sales for September rose 2.4% on-year, slowing down from 3.2% in August, with the top contributors being general dealers, “other” retailers, food, beverages and tobacco, and household furniture, appliances and equipment.

The MPC noted “some resilience in household demand” but warned that “longer-term growth will have to come from rising investment, and not just more consumption”, adding:

“As it stands, fixed investment in South Africa is much too low, at about 13% of output. This is well below historical peaks, and also one of the lowest rates in the world.”

Going forward, the MPC sees SA’s economic growth rising to about 2% from just over 1% at present.

FNB’s chief economist, Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya, noted: “Expectations of stronger economic growth are increasingly being reassessed as South Africa prepares for the anticipated loss of African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) trade benefits in the United States next year, which could weigh on export performance and broader economic activity.”

Running on low

Fuel inflation continues to weigh heavily on policy: “Petrol is almost R30 a litre now, up from R21 a year ago. In this context, over a third of all inflation in the country is coming from transport,” the MPC noted.

In his Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS), Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said the government would bring back fuel price relief measures, lowering levies on petrol and diesel, but only in the short term.

Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana delivers the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement on 21 October. (Photo: Phando Jikelo / Parliament RSA)

We are certainly not out of the woods, and the Sarb said in October that fuel prices could stay high “even if the conflict ends soon” due to limited supply.

For this meeting, the MPC used a test scenario of higher energy prices – with oil at about $130 a barrel – and inflation above 5%.

“High inflation prints, over 5%, are expected to persist into early next year. After that, the forecast starts showing somewhat lower inflation. The main reason for this is that we will no longer be comparing to pre-war fuel prices,” the committee noted.

Comparing notes

“We watch the Fed; we don’t follow the Fed,” said Kganyago.

The Federal Reserve raised rates in September, while the European Central Bank and Bank of Japan have both tightened policy twice since the war started, “with the Bank of England hiking rates recently for the first time since 2023”, the MPC noted.

Higher interest rates in the US put pressure on the rand, which has slipped about 3% over the past month, Anchor Capital’s Ntuli pointed out, “reflecting broad US dollar strength, elevated US Treasury yields and domestic political uncertainty following the local government elections”.

Those domestic worries should ease once we have a clearer picture of our coalition arrangements, but risks like a US rate hike and “imported inflation” remain.

Kganyago explained that the rand had benefited from uncertainty around the dollar’s trajectory, but, more recently, debt concerns in advanced economies have led to a rise in bond yields, which has helped the dollar.

Where earlier in 2026 the rand enjoyed a boost from strong commodity prices, “things changed when a war started”, remarked Kganyago. As of Thursday, the gold price is 8.3% lower than it was a year ago, and other commodity-linked currencies, like the Aussie dollar and Brazilian real, are also feeling the pressure.

Craig Woods of Tyson Properties framed the MPC’s decision as “generous” given the state of the rand, a potential US rate hike, and oil price volatility, but still sees some positive signs ahead, particularly as the dust from local elections settles.

Eyes on the horizon

As we reach the end of what the MPC termed “a challenging year”, inflation remains in focus.

The SA Reserve Bank still sees “clear potential to achieve higher growth in the years ahead”.

Its first interest rate decision of 2027 will reflect whether we have started to feel the breeze of cooling inflation.

Mathibe Hlapolosa from Tamela cautioned against seeing a rate hold as the start of an easing cycle, warning borrowers that the “financial stress period is likely to extend for another two to three quarters, even under a more favourable inflation scenario”.

“Lower oil prices may provide relief going forward, but they will not reverse the deterioration already recorded in 2026,” said Hlapolosa. “2027 will test borrower resilience, not just investor returns.” DM

