The Electoral Commission had not even finished counting votes in this election before the first high-profile meeting involving major players in Gauteng.

Action SA and the ANC were the first to hold such a discussion, including a carefully selected photograph to add some symbolism to the gathering.

There are probably two major ways to view that opening moment in the negotiations.

On the face of it, it showed that the ANC and Action SA were very happy to work together and that they would be shutting the DA out of power.

ActionSA representatives, including Michael Beaumont (second from right) next to ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, met with the ANC on Sunday, 8 November 2026, to discuss coalitions. (Photo: Twitter / Michael Beaumont)

This scenario is given huge impetus by the announcement by the ANC’s national executive committee that the DA is their “last option” for coalitions.

Amid all of that is our racialised history, and the feelings of the ANC’s leadership towards the DA and the much-discussed complaint by President Cyril Ramaphosa about how difficult he finds the DA in government – and the feelings of the ANC in Gauteng and perhaps the party’s regional leadership in Joburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni, who could refuse to work under a DA mayor.

Also, there is an almost natural inference that the ANC feels threatened by the DA and thus wants to keep it out of power where it can.

There would even be those who centre their arguments on race. Several other parties and leaders have said they want the “black parties” to group together.

While this argument might have some resonance given our racialised inequality, it is complete nonsense to say that all the people of one race group must, should or do vote together. The end result of that argument is that all the white people in the world would vote for Donald Trump.

Cyril Ramaphosa speaks onstage during Semafor Silicon Valley & The World on November 16, 2026 in Menlo Park, California. (Photo: Kimberly White/Getty Images for Semafor)

In this scenario, the fact that Ramaphosa and other ANC leaders who presumably would support working with the DA are out of the country at the moment (in Silicon Valley) suggests they’re happy to go ahead and exclude them.

But this is not the only scenario that could play out.

Negotiating games

A much more cynical view would be that the ANC and the DA started negotiations with various parties, not with the aim of doing deals with those particular parties, but to put pressure on the person they ultimately want to work with.

That would mean the ANC has held so many meetings with ActionSA simply to put pressure on the DA. And it would mean that ActionSA is simply a pawn for the ANC and the DA in their ultimate negotiations, and Ramaphosa’s absence really means he is confident he will be back in town when the real decisions are made.

This works in many other directions, too.

Each of those meetings could also allow ActionSA to ask more from the DA in their presumed negotiations.

Geordin Hill-Lewis at the election results centre in Midrand, Johannesburg on 6 November 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

The TimesLive report (Tuesday, 17 November 2026) subsequently denied that DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis was prepared to swap the mayoralty of Cape Town for the mayoralty of Joburg with Helen Zille, showing that if this was Herman Mashaba’s plan, it’s working.

But all the parties need to be careful what they wish for.

The ANC lost more votes to ActionSA than the DA in this election and surely has more to fear from them in 2029. ActionSA has shown it can win votes in communities that used to vote for the ANC; the DA has not done the same in such numbers.

Herman Mashaba and Gwede Mantashe having a chat at the election results centre in Midrand, Johannesburg on 08 November 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Giving Mashaba a position like Mayor of Joburg might well position him very nicely for the 2029 elections.

The same warning holds true for Action SA and its dealings with the DA.

If the DA does agree on the denied swap, Hill-Lewis would be the Mayor of Joburg for three years ahead of 2029. And nothing could position him better in terms of raising his national profile, and that of his party.

Any improvements in governance in the city would be used as proof that the DA could do the same for the country.

For the DA, if it were to work with the ANC and more corruption scandals were to erupt in those cities, it could be seen as enabling corruption. It would also stand to lose votes to ActionSA, making this a risky proposition for it, too.

eThekwini and MK

Then there is the other big issue of eThekwini and the MK party.

Just as some complain that it would be “undemocratic” for the DA, as the biggest party, to be shut out of power in Joburg, so it would be undemocratic to do the same to MK in eThekwini.

But, given the intense chaos in that party and the history of Jacob Zuma and corruption, the ANC might feel under pressure to prevent it from governing there.

Duduzane Zuma at the National Results Operations Centre at Gallagher Convention Centre on November 5, 2026. (Photo: Gallo Images / Sharon Seretlo)

Businesses in the area, including the Durban Gateway Terminal around the harbour, would be very concerned that the city administration could start to work against them.

This might be a threat national government cannot ignore.

The only way the ANC could prevent this would be to work with the DA and the IFP there, in the same way it has done in the province of KwaZulu-Natal under very similar electoral circumstances.

This is a reminder of how intertwined some of our political dynamics have become.

If it is true that the local government coalition negotiations between the ANC and the DA could collapse the national coalition, then the KZN coalition would be disbanded too.

Those who are seen to have collapsed them would be punished for the consequences that would follow.

The cloak that is hiding these negotiations will soon be pulled back, and then we will know what kind of rabbit we’ll be dealing with. DM