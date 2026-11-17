Helen Zille is doing the admin to become the leader of the opposition in the Johannesburg City Council and has shrugged off talk of a job swap.

In an audacious negotiating tactic with ActionSA, first reported by TimesLIVE, Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis may have offered to trade his position with Helen Zille, who would become Cape Town mayor.

This would break the logjam in talks with kingmaker ActionSA, whose leader, Herman Mashaba, has refused to negotiate an umbrella deal with the DA that would see Zille become Johannesburg mayor in return for Nasiphi Moya keeping the Tshwane top job. Hill-Lewis would be an acceptable Johannesburg mayoral candidate for ActionSA.

Mashaba is focused on building ActionSA for a national breakthrough in 2029 – he covets the South African presidency and would be willing to forgo a mayoral role to get there.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has his eyes on the South African presidency. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Zille speaks

“It is a rumour I have also heard on the rumour mill. But I am not taking it seriously,” Zille told Daily Maverick when asked about the Hill-Lewis job-swap report.

In an earlier interview, she said that if she were not voted in as mayor, she would still return to Johannesburg as the head of a 91-member strong opposition caucus. As a candidate mayor, Zille is excluded from coalition negotiations, which are led by her protégé, the Federal Council chairperson, Ashor Sarupen.

About the mooted deal, a senior Gauteng DA member said: “Don’t take it as gospel. I think it’s bull dust. I’ve heard nothing and would be surprised. There are forms that have to be filled in [by incoming councillors], and Helen is filling in her form for the first council sitting on November 25 [or thereabouts].

Helen Zille casts her vote at Emmarentia Primary School in Johannesburg during the local government elections on Wednesday, 4 November. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

“You can only change party lists after the first council meeting. The wording of the Municipal Structures Act says you have to elect a mayor – you would need a stand-in [councillor] who would then resign [to accommodate Hill-Lewis]. These changes would be done on the party lists.”

The DA member spoke anonymously as he is not authorised to speak to the media.

In Johannesburg, the DA won 91 seats (34.80% of the vote), the ANC 64 (20.27%) and ActionSA 42 (16.27%). A deal between ActionSA and the DA would give them 133 seats of the 136 seats needed – they would need a small party to reach a majority. The neatest way to a majority is if the ANC and DA team up, but that seems unlikely, as relations between the main GNU partners have soured.

Battle for three Gauteng metros

ActionSA and the ANC are also said to be close to a Gauteng deal, as Lunga Simelane reports here. Hill-Lewis’s offer could be a last-ditch effort to prevent his party from being frozen out of all three metros where it is now the largest party.

The battle for the three Gauteng metros – Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni – is the most watched, and coalition talks in the three metros are in flux. The metros are home to 13.9 million people, and Gauteng generates 32% of national GDP.

Hill-Lewis’s plan to grow the DA into the largest party in South Africa pivots on Gauteng, so a move to Johannesburg, even if premature, would suit his political ambitions. The DA won the highest number of seats in every Gauteng metro.

All three metros are in a sorry state, and there is growing pressure for political change as national growth and employment hinge on them. Whichever party or parties convincingly fix them will be well placed for national power as the ANC enters its era of decline.

ActionSA and the DA’s major funders want them to work together rather than enter bilateral deals with the ANC. The ANC is reportedly offering ActionSA two mayoral positions in Gauteng – Joburg and Tshwane – while keeping Ekurhuleni, where rent extraction is high, as the Madlanga Commission has revealed. The ANC regularly gives up mayoral positions in coalitions in exchange for municipal portfolios with more rents and more power.

Hill-Lewis saw the DA to a 56.42% victory in Cape Town, and while many will cry crocodile tears for him should he swap with Zille, the 39-year-old has built a solid team to run the Mother City. Zille remains a powerful and popular doyen in Cape Town too.

The legalities Dr Len Mortimer, the Extraordinary Senior Lecturer at Stellenbosch University’s School of Public Leadership, said a swap between Hill-Lewis and Zille is possible in law. “He [Hill-Lewis] would have to be ordinarily resident in Johannesburg and could put in place a lease quite easily and connect utilities. Logistically it is possible. But the party’s proportional list may not be amended until after the first meeting of council, where they constitute the council. The coalition partners could elect a Speaker and then defer all appointments. They can then have one person resign from the party’s list to make a position for Hill-Lewis,” he explained. DM



