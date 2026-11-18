Amid the chaos that has swept South Africa’s sports administration in recent months, one question has constantly resurfaced: “What is the role of Sascoc in all this?”

The South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) is the umbrella body for several of these beleaguered national federations. But Sascoc itself has issues, with its president Barry Hendricks suspended over alleged administrative shortfalls.

Sascoc president Barry Hendricks is suspended over administrative shortfalls. (Photo: Frennie Shivambu / Gallo Images)

Within its structures, Sascoc also houses an Athletes Commission which is chaired by Khotso Mokoena, South African Olympian and silver medallist at the 2008 Games. Mokoena was first elected to the role in 2021. The mandate of this wing within Sascoc is simply to champion the interests of athletes who belong to the federations which Sascoc oversees.

As chair of the Athletes Commission, Mokoena also sits on the board of Sascoc. While (in theory) this should grant the four-time Olympian and former champion long jumper influence to sway Sascoc towards decisions and reforms that will benefit athletes, there has been some criticism that the commission has failed to perform this task.

Hence, people such as now former South African swimmer Tatjana Smith, as well as sprinter Benjamin Richardson, have defected. It is largely due to systematic failures at the administrative level. While Smith will now represent the Netherlands after numerous clashes with Swimming South Africa (SSA), Richardson switched to Ireland, his country of birth, in 2025.

Tatjana Smith has stopped representing South Africa in swimming, citing poor administration as among her reasons. (Photo: Xavier Laine / Getty Images)

This duo’s dual citizenship helped immensely in escaping the administrative chaos they faced, with Athletics South Africa (ASA) performing as poorly as their swimming counterparts, administratively.

Olympian Mokoena’s rebuttal

“It’s absolutely not true that Sascoc and the Athletes Commission have not been doing the work. From 2021, when Sascoc properly constituted the Athletes Commission, to now, you can see the activities we have been doing for the athletes, pushing for the athletes,” Athletes Commission chair Mokoena told Daily Maverick.

“Sometimes we have to look away from the comments that society is making, because they are not internal. They wouldn’t know. The people that know are the athletes that are in there,” Mokoena said.

“But as Sascoc, we have been assisting the federations, we have been having talks with the athletes and have put in the resources. Obviously, when you look at South Africa, we don’t have the same resources as other countries, such as the country that Tatjana is now going to represent,” he said.

Athletes Commission chair Khotso Mokoena. (Photo: Anton Geyser / Gallo Images)

“But I do hope that one day South Africa can also be at that point. Because if you look at sport in this country, it’s a huge economic driver. A huge amount of that [economic benefit] should be going to the athletes, and that’s what we are advocating for as the Athletes Commission. We want better resources for the athletes,” Mokoena said.

Pointing out that he had once been in similar positions when he was active as an athlete, Mokoena said he empathised with all athletes who were short-changed or deprived of reaching their potential due to maladministration.

Sport Minister McKenzie’s critique

Unlike Richardson and Smith, most South African athletes do not have the luxury of simply switching to another country to maximise their competitive potential. All they have is South Africa. This makes it even more essential for the country’s sport federations to function properly.

At a media briefing held in Cape Town on Tuesday, 17 November, Minister of Sport Gayton McKenzie said he did not blame bodies such as South Africa Water Polo (SAWP) and the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) for choosing to break away from their parent organisations.

Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie briefs the media in Cape Town on 17 November 2026. (Photo: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach)



“I met with them (SAWP). And when you meet with them, you realise that there’s no malice intended. These are patriotic South Africans that want to work for the betterment of water polo, for the betterment of the athletes,” McKenzie told journalists.

“I’m going to support them fully, they’ve got 100% of my support. And, you know, I also support independent bodies. One example I can give you is the CMA, the Comrades Marathon Association. They broke away [from KZN Athletics]. And I was the biggest supporter for doing that. You cannot operate under malfunction,” the minister said.

“If you love this country and you see what’s happening in some of these federations… It’s a shock for me as the minister that there’s not more breakaway bodies. Because I tell you, it is madness what is happening there,” McKenzie said.

More athletes in administration

Despite criticism of his role, Mokoena says one of the keys to better administration within South African sport is the deployment of more former athletes in administrative positions, while not forgetting business-savvy people who will operate federations efficiently.

“Can we do more [as Sascoc and the Athletes Commission? Definitely we can do more,” Mokoena said. “But we also need more people in sports administration who approach it as a business-driven entity. Not just as another NPO or NGO. People must come in with the mentality of wanting to develop the sport, not to those who think of what is in it for them,” Mokoena said.

“They must look out for the longevity of the sport. Don’t come into a federation to think about the four-year term that you will be serving. You must come into the federation to think about when you are long gone, what should that sport look like,” he said.

Benjamin Richardson (centre) in action for South Africa in the men’s 100m heats at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest. Richardson has switched his allegiance to Ireland. (Photo: Anton Geyser / Gallo Images)

“As the chairperson of the Athletes Commission, my primary concern is always the wellbeing and the welfare of our athletes. Beyond the challenges we are currently faced with in sport, we must never lose sight of the people at the centre of the sporting movement, [who] are the athletes,” Mokoena said.

“We saw what happened with the Tatjana situation. These athletes dedicate themselves to this country for years, but this is also their livelihood. They make enormous sacrifices as athletes to carry the hopes of the country. So, they deserve an environment that provides them with stability,” he said.

“My responsibility is to continue ensuring that athletes have that voice,” he said, and that their concerns were noted and their interests remained protected. “As the Athletes Commission at Sascoc, we have been sitting back a little bit and watching the processes unfold. But what I can say is that this is very devastating. We cannot continue losing athletes.

“And we are not just losing athletes. Look at the fantastic coaches who are also leaving our shores and heading overseas. That tells me that we really need to strengthen our federations.”

It’s easy to talk, of course. Backing up these sentiments with meaningful action is the ultimate barometer. DM