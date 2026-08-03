The Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) has doubled down on its decision to break away from KwaZulu-Natal Athletics (KZNA).

On Saturday, 1 August, more than 1,000 CMA members overwhelmingly voted against re-affiliation with KZNA at a special general meeting.

The vote marks the latest escalation in a months-long dispute between the organisers of South Africa’s most famous road race and the athletics authorities responsible for governing the sport. It has raised concerns about how the centenary edition of the Comrades Marathon will be staged in 2027.

Two resolutions were tabled. The first saw 873 members voting for the “CMA-first approach” option, while 229 members voted for an “accommodative approach”, meaning the CMA would continue to satisfy the expectations and requirements of provincial and national athletics structures.

For the second resolution, 694 members voted against re-affiliation with KZNA and 338 voted in favour of re-affiliation.

“Our members have once again confirmed their preference for the CMA to chart its own course,” CMA chairperson Mark Leathers said in a statement following the vote.

“We are confident that we have the resources, experience and commitment to continue presenting a world-class event.”

The Comrades Marathon winners at Scottsville Racecourse in Pietermaritzburg on 14 June. (Photo: Gerhard Duraan / Gallo Images)

Leathers said the board believed members were “engaged, informed and well-placed” to determine the association’s position on matters of importance.

“Our Members made their November 2025 decision after due consideration, and the Board considered it appropriate to place the matter before Members again to provide a clear mandate on the path forward, given the significance of these matters to the governance, independence, and long-term interests of the CMA and the Comrades Marathon,” he said.

The November decision points to the CMA already withdrawing its affiliation with KZNA. Therefore, the vote does not change anything, it merely strengthens the association’s mandate to continue pursuing an independent path.

This means the CMA is continuing preparations for the 2027 race, including engaging directly with the eThekwini and Msunduzi municipalities for the permissions required to stage the event on its proposed date of 13 June 2027.

How did we get here?

The current dispute centres on two key issues.

First, up until last year, the CMA was a special member of KZNA, a provision that allowed the association to organise the Comrades Marathon as a non-profit – usually, only running clubs can organise races once they receive permission to do so by the provincial body.

However, in November 2025, the CMA withdrew its special membership from KZNA and instead sought direct affiliation with Athletics South Africa (ASA).

The association also sought approval for the race dates for the 2027 and 2028 editions. Initially, those were approved by ASA board member and chair of the road running committee, Enoch Skosana, without KZNA’s approval.

Tensions escalated in July after the CMA announced that the centenary race would take place on 13 June 2027.

KZNA objected to this and subsequently filed a cease-and-desist through its lawyers.

Gerda Steyn claimed her third ‘up run’ title and fifth Comrades Marathon win overall in the 2026 edition of the race. (Photo: Gerhard Duraan / Gallo Images)

Following a meeting between the CMA, KZNA and ASA on 10 July, ASA announced that the previously approved race dates were “null and void”. The meeting failed to produce a breakthrough, while a subsequent call by KZNA for independent mediation also failed to bring the parties together.

The CMA’s attempt to affiliate directly with ASA was then dealt a further blow when the national federation formally rejected the request. In a letter dated 17 July 2026, ASA stated that direct affiliation was not constitutionally possible.

“After careful consideration of your request, we regret to advise that Athletics South Africa is unable to approve direct aﬃliation of the Comrades Marathon Association to ASA,” the letter read.

“In terms of the constitution and governance structure of Athletics South Africa, all athletics bodies within a province are required to aﬃliate through the recognised provincial federation.”

Alongside the affiliation dispute is a financial disagreement over race levies.

KZNA maintains that the CMA owes levies from the 2026 race, reportedly amounting to more than R4-million. The CMA argues that because it is no longer affiliated with KZNA, those levies are not payable. According to News24 reporting, KZNA has refused to approve the 2027 race date until the matter is resolved.

What does this mean for runners and the race?

Next year’s Comrades Marathon is particularly significant as it marks the race’s centenary, and it is unlikely that the race will fail to take place.

But would it be possible for the CMA to proceed with the race without aﬃliation to KZNA or ASA?

Well, Leathers, an attorney by profession, told News24 he believes it can.

“There’s no legal basis to stop it, either on non-aﬃliation or on non-payment of levies or because it’s not on the calendar,” said Leathers.

Stuart Mann, in his blog The Running Mann, has also pointed to legal precedents involving sporting bodies, including cases involving the Pedal Power Association and South Africa Water Polo, which successfully challenged their governing federations.

However, operating outside the official athletics structure could create practical complications.

Without recognition from KZNA and ASA, the race could proceed without official federation sanctioning. This would create uncertainty around athlete licensing, qualification standards, technical officials, rankings, records and other administrative processes normally overseen by athletics authorities.

While municipal permissions can be obtained directly, the CMA will have to figure out how athletes will qualify for the race, given that qualifying marathons across South Africa are sanctioned through ASA structures.

However, Mann asserted that it would largely be “business as usual”. He has argued that there is little ASA could do to prevent athletes from using ASA-sanctioned races as qualifiers for Comrades.

ASA could also ban athletes for participating in the race. Mann, however, argued such a move was unlikely, pointing to major established events such as Parkrun that operate outside federation structures without issue.

George Kusche won the 2026 Comrades Marathon men’s race in a record-breaking time of 05:15:56.(Photo: Gerhard Duraan / Gallo Images)

On the other side, KZNA stands to lose millions in race levies if the split becomes permanent, while ASA could lose control of broadcast rights – already a little shaky – linked to one of the country’s most commercially valuable athletics events.

Ultimately, the vote reaffirmed members’ desire to distance themselves from KZNA and continue pursuing a more independent future.

“In recent years, CMA Membership has grown significantly as more runners and volunteers have expressed their desire to be involved in the running of this great event,” said Leathers.

“We thank all who exercised their right to participate in this process, and for giving us a clear mandate on the way forward.

“The Comrades Marathon will always be part of the larger running community of South Africa. The CMA will continue to act in the best interests of the event and its participants, and remains committed to constructive engagement with all stakeholders in the sport. We look forward to delivering an unforgettable Centenary Edition in 2027.” DM