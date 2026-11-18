Nato countries, especially Sweden, Denmark and Lithuania, expressed alarm and dismay when Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and Finland’s President Alexander Stubb called Russian President Vladimir in October and spoke with him for 90 minutes about ending the war in Ukraine.

A week before the call to Putin, Støre had hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, US President Donald Trump’s special envoy on Ukraine, Steve Witkoff, and Stubb for a meeting in Oslo.

The initiative has been widely credited for breathing new life into the US-led peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, which had been dormant since February, Then, last week, the US-Ukraine-Russia talks resumed in Abu Dhabi.

But Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in particular complained that by calling Putin, Støre and Stubb had “gone solo” and breached a united European policy of isolating Putin.

However, Norwegian Minister of International Relations Asmund Aukrust explained to Daily Maverick during a visit to South Africa that “both Finland and Norway… are neighbouring countries of Russia ourselves”.

So it was important “to deliver very clear messages from our side. And we think it’s important that the contact with the Russians cannot only be through the Americans since the war is in Europe.”

“And Europe must be, of course, involved in these discussions,” he said.

“The full-scale war in the middle of Europe has direct consequences for our own security. And this [call] was, of course, very much coordinated with a wish from the Ukrainians.”

Finnish President Alexander Stubb. (Photo: EPA /Ole Berg-Rusten)

‘Too sympathetic’

Europe has expressed concern that Trump is too sympathetic to Russia and may sacrifice Ukraine’s interests to get a deal. Støre also told Politico that he was concerned that Europe’s own security interests could be a bargaining chip in the Ukraine negotiations.

Europe is worried that Trump and Putin might draft a new continental security plan, cutting US troop numbers or weakening Nato’s role, as Putin clearly wants. Støre told Politico that Europe’s security architecture was a discussion for a different time, after peace had been secured in Ukraine.

Aukrust responded to Trump’s boast that a “big, beautiful agreement” was coming by cautioning that: “The most important for us is that these conditions must be decided by the Ukrainians.

“They are living with war every day. They are paying the highest price for this war. And they should also be those that will live with peace.

“When there is, hopefully, at some point, some kind of ceasefire agreement, they are also those that will live with the consequences of that.

“So what kind of compromises they are willing to discuss is mostly up to them to decide. We could be there as their adviser, and if they want to discuss with their closest ally, their friends, we will be glad to do so.”

He added that Norway was not negotiating in this conflict: “We are not neutral. Here we are completely on the Ukraine side. But if we could be helpful for the Ukrainians in giving them advice, contributing to conversations, like they had in Oslo, we are glad to do so.”

A ‘good call’ with Ramaphosa

Stubb also involved President Cyril Ramaphosa in his effort to resolve the war in Ukraine. He disclosed on X that he had had a “good call” with Ramaphosa on 6 November.

“We discussed current foreign and security policy issues, particularly Russia’s illegal war of aggression against Ukraine and steps towards a just and lasting peace.”

He added that he and Ramaphosa had agreed to remain in close contact.

Close cooperation

Meanwhile, Aukrust said he was visiting South Africa to follow up on the close cooperation between the two countries last year during South Africa’s presidency of the G20 when Norwegian ministers had visited here 21 times. Støre also visited South Africa for the summit. Pretoria invited Norway to attend all the G20 meetings during 2025.

Aukrust said Norway was still trying to help South Africa make its G20 presidency a success going into the future.

“We are active in the steering committee of the core group for the International Panel against Inequality,” which was one of the most important outcomes of President Ramaphosa’s G20 agenda, he said.

He was visiting the Cape to meet businesses that the Norwegian government was investing in and to see firsthand how they were creating local employment, agricultural production and climate resilience. He noted that South Africa was the largest single-country investment market of Norfund, Norway’s state-owned fund which supports Norwegian companies to invest in developing countries.

That’s because of the relative size of SA’s economy.

By contrast, Norway has almost no traditional official development assistance (ODA) in South Africa, as that is concentrated on poorer countries.

Norfund has a South African portfolio of 5.8-billion Norwegian krone (about R10-billion). Norway’s gigantic sovereign wealth fund, the largest in the world by most counts, has invested 86.72-billion krone (over R150-billion) in SA.

“Job creation is at the core of our development agenda,” Aukrust said.

“And I think this is very much aligned with the priorities here in South Africa.”

Visiting Norwegian Minister of International Development Åsmund Aukrust (left) talks to Brian Williams, union representative and labelling team leader at Langeberg Foods, Ashton. (Photo: Norway MFA / Helene Sandbu Ryeng)

Aukrust visited Langeberg Foods, which cans deciduous fruit in Ashton in the Breede River Valley. Norfund has a 40% stake along with 90 local fruit growers. The company has 210 permanent employees and 4,000 seasonal employees.

He also visited ANB, which processes fresh citrus, at its Capac packhouse, also in Ashton. Norfund has invested $10-million in ANB, including supplying special nets over the orchards to protect the fruit from strong winds and rains, hail, heat and intense sun.

Capac uses pack lines produced by the Norwegian company Tomra. ANB and Norfund have also worked together on climate change studies to plan for future scenarios. Norfund is planning to increase its investment in ANB.

Aukrust explained how Norway was rethinking its development policy through its Project Vendepunkt (Turning Point) and currently drafting a white paper on it. A new policy was needed because of the enormous changes in the development landscape globally over the past few years, he said.

The Covid-19 pandemic and the full-scale war in Ukraine had led to a dramatic drop in official development assistance (ODA) – foreign aid. The reduction was mainly by the US, but also most European countries.

Åsmund Aukrust (right) is shown around the ANB citrus processing plant at Ashton.

(Photo: Norway MFA / Helene Sandbu Ryeng)

He said Norway had retained its high level of aid, at about 1% of gross national income which was above the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development benchmark of 0,7%.

“But we are also rethinking how we can do things best and smartest.”

Most importantly, Oslo would focus more on partnerships to support the development agendas of its partnership countries, with fewer Norwegian initiatives. It would also focus more supporting investment by Norwegian companies to create jobs.

“Job creation… will be our main tool against poverty and inequality, which is the same we are hearing from our partners here.”

Norfund provides guarantees to Norwegian companies to reduce their risks in investing especially in Africa and other support such as seed money to research the viability of potential investments and export finance.

“So that’s where you come in with a business idea and try to look at catalytic tools,” Aukrust said.

And under the new policy Norway would be more selective in the projects it supported.

“We are quite a small country. We cannot be everywhere.”

His visit also highlighted the broader role of Norwegian companies in South Africa, including Scatec’s investments in renewable energy and Yara’s contribution to agricultural productivity and food security.

Aukrust also explored opportunities for stronger bilateral cooperation through meetings with government representatives and young political leaders. DM

